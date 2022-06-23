AP Sports SummaryBrief at 12:43 a.m. EDT

Kadri scores in OT in return, Avs move to brink of title TAMPA, Fla. (AP) — Nazem Kadri scored at 12:02 of overtime and the Colorado Avalanche beat Tampa Bay 3-2 on Wednesday night in Game 4 of the Stanley Cup Final to move within a victory of dethroning the two-time defending champion Lightning. Playing for the first time since June 4 due to a thumb injury, Kadri skated in on Andrei Vasilevskiy and slipped... READ MORE

Kadri scores in OT in return, Avs move to brink of title

TAMPA, Fla. (AP) — Nazem Kadri scored at 12:02 of overtime and the Colorado Avalanche beat Tampa Bay 3-2 on Wednesday night in Game 4 of the Stanley Cup Final to move within a victory of dethroning the two-time defending champion Lightning. Playing for the first time since June 4 due to a thumb injury, Kadri skated in on Andrei Vasilevskiy and slipped a shot under the goaltender’s right arm to give Colorado a 3-1 series lead. The Avalanche outshot the Lightning 11-3 in the extra period. Vasilevskiy stopped Logan O’Connor on a breakaway, and Colorado had a shot clang off the post and another hit the crossbar before Kadri ended it. Game 5 is Friday night in Denver.

Smith? Holmgren? Banchero? Magic own No. 1 pick in NBA draft

NEW YORK (AP) — Paolo Banchero thinks he should be No. 1. Jabari Smith Jr. is sure he won’t go beyond No. 2. Chet Holmgren would be happy with either. The freshmen have been considered the top three players available, in some order, in the NBA draft. The Orlando Magic will determine who goes first on Thursday night, with Oklahoma City and Houston slated to follow. Assuming they are gone in the top three spots, that’s when the mystery could start up. Sacramento holds the No. 4 pick. It’s unclear if the Kings will consider players such as Purdue guard Jaden Ivey and Iowa forward Keegan Murray, or make the pick at all.

Tony Siragusa, who helped Ravens win Super Bowl, dies at 55

Tony Siragusa, the charismatic defensive tackle who helped lead a stout Baltimore defense to a Super Bowl title, died Wednesday. He was 55. Siragusa’s broadcast agent, Jim Ornstein, confirmed the death Wednesday. The cause of death was not immediately available. The man known as “the Goose” played seven seasons with the Indianapolis Colts and five with the Ravens. Baltimore’s 2000 team won the Super Bowl behind a defense that included Siragusa, Ray Lewis and Sam Adams. Siragusa was popular with fans because of his fun-loving personality, which also helped him transition to broadcasting after his playing career.

Judge homers twice, Yankees come back to beat Rays 5-4

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (AP) — Aaron Judge hit his major league-leading 26th and 27th home runs, Jose Trevino delivered a two-run shot that put New York ahead in the eighth inning and the Yankees beat the Tampa Bay Rays 5-4. Judge’s 22nd career multi-homer game helped the Yankees come back from a 4-1 deficit after Isaac Paredes hit his fourth home run in two games for the Rays. Clarke Schmidt got the win and Clay Holmes pitched a scoreless ninth for his 12th save in 13 attempts. The win was the 18th in 21 games for the Yankees, who maintained a 12-game lead in the AL East. Tampa Bay lost for the eighth time in 11 games and dropped two of three to the rival Yankees.

Guardians score 4 in 9th to rally past Twins 11-10

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Oscar Gonzalez tied the game with a two-run single and scored on Owen Miller’s go-ahead sacrifice fly as the Cleveland Guardians rallied for four runs in the ninth inning to stun the Minnesota Twins 11-10. Gonzalez homered earlier and finished with four RBIs for the surging Guardians, who have won the first two in a three-game series to take a one-game lead over Minnesota atop the AL Central. The teams also meet five times in four days next week in Cleveland. Carlos Correa hit two home runs for the Twins, who have lost four of five and are 8-11 in June. Max Kepler and Gio Urshela also went deep for Minnesota. Cleveland has won 11 of 13 and is 17-4 since May 30.

Sound off! Trumpet is 1st bloodhound to win Westminster show

TARRYTOWN, N.Y. (AP) — A bloodhound named Trumpet has won the Westminster Kennel Club Dog Show. Trumpet bested six other finalists Wednesday night to snare U.S. dogdom’s most coveted best in show prize. Trumpet beat a French bulldog, a German shepherd, a Maltese, an English setter, a Samoyed and a Lakeland terrier to take the trophy. Trumpet became the first bloodhound to win Westminster. The competition drew more than 3,000 purebred dogs, ranging from affenpinschers to Yorkshire terriers. The goal is to crown the dog that most represents the ideal for its breed.

AP source: Jerami Grant to be traded to Portland by Detroit

A person with knowledge of the situation said the Detroit Pistons have agreed to trade Olympic gold medalist Jerami Grant to the Portland Trail Blazers, with the biggest part of the return being a first-round pick in the 2025 draft. Detroit gets the No. 36 pick in the draft Thursday and what would have been Milwaukee’s first-round pick in 2025, according to the person who spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity because neither team had announced the agreement publicly.

PGA Tour in ‘arms race’ of dollars and leaning on loyalty

CROMWELL, Conn. (AP) — Commissioner Jay Monahan says the PGA Tour is in an arms race it can’t win with LIV Golf when the weapon is Saudi-funded money. His response is to boost prize money in eight elite events and rely on his players’ loyalty and sense of purpose. The new schedule has at least an extra $50 million in prize money. Monahan offers a streamlined schedule for top players that goes from January to August. Also planned are three international events during the fall for only the top performers. He spoke just as LIV Golf officially announced Brooks Koepka was the latest to sign.

Congress alleges ‘shadow’ probe by Commanders owner Snyder

A U.S. House committee says Washington Commanders owner Dan Snyder conducted a “shadow investigation” that sought to discredit former employees making accusations of workplace sexual harassment. The committee released a memo ahead of a hearing Wednesday. The Committee on Oversight and Reform is investigating the Commanders’ workplace culture following accusations of pervasive sexual harassment by team executives of women employees. Snyder declined to testify at the hearing, but the committee plans to issue a subpoena to compel a deposition. NFL commissioner Roger Goodell told the committee that Snyder “has been held accountable.”

NFL seeks arbitration for Flores’ racial discrimination suit

NEW YORK (AP) — The NFL and six of its teams have filed for arbitration in the lawsuit that alleges they engaged in racial discrimination. If the league’s request is successful, NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell would be the arbitrator. The league and the teams filed papers late Tuesday with a judge presiding over a lawsuit filed by Brian Flores after he was fired in January as head coach of the Miami Dolphins. Flores now works as an assistant coach for the Pittsburgh Steelers. Two other Black coaches in the league joined his lawsuit, in which he alleges that the league engages in racist hiring practices — despite its claims to the contrary.

Copyright © 2022 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.