AP Sports SummaryBrief at 12:44 a.m. EDT

TAMPA, Fla. (AP) — Steven Stamkos, Pat Maroon and Ondrej Palat each had a goal and an assist, and the Tampa Bay Lightning scored four times in the second period and beat the Colorado Avalanche 6-2 in Game 3 of the Stanley Cup Final. Anthony Cirelli, Nicholas Paul and Corey Perry also scored to help the two-time defending champion Lightning bounce back after playing poorly while losing the first two games on the road. Nikita Kucherov and Victor Hedman had two assists, and Andrei Vasilevskiy stopped 37 shots. Stamkos, Paul, Maroon and Perry scored in the second period, when the Lightning chased Colorado goalie Darcy Kuemper while pulling away to trim their series deficit to 2-1. Gabriel Landeskog had two goals and Mikko Rantanen had two assists for the Avalanche. Game 4 is Wednesday night.

Kuemper pulled after allowing 5 goals in Avs’ 6-2 loss

TAMPA, Fla. (AP) — Colorado not only failed to take a stranglehold in the Stanley Cup Final after a 6-2 loss to Tampa Bay in Game 3 but also wound up with goaltending questions. Darcy Kuemper, after rarely being tested in a 7-0 win in Game 2 Saturday night that put the Avalanche up two games to none, was pulled midway through the second after giving up five goals on 22 shots. After being the team thriving on pressuring the Lightning into mistakes and holding them to 16 shots in Game 2, Monday night found the Avalanche on their heels with a number of bad defensive turnovers that saw Kuemper unable to make the big save on ensuing Lightning shots.

On Golf: US Open a reminder of what really matters in golf

BROOKLINE, Mass. (AP) — The U.S. Open began with Phil Mickelson speaking without saying hardly anything. It ended with Matt Fitzpatrick at a momentary loss for words in his proudest moment. More than anything, the U.S. Open was a reminder of what matters. It was more than a diversion from the disruption caused by the Saudi-backed rival league. It was about a challenging and historic golf course and an eclectic mix of players. The LIV Golf chatter is sure to resume. It helps golf that the British Open at St. Andrews is only a month away.

Wife of WNBA’s Griner tells AP scheduled call never happened

WASHINGTON (AP) — WNBA star Brittney Griner tried to call her wife nearly a dozen times through the American embassy in Russia on the couple’s fourth anniversary Saturday, but they never connected since the phone line at the embassy was not staffed. That’s according to Cherelle Griner, who tells the Associated Press that the couple has not spoken by phone in the four months since Griner’s arrest in Russia on drug-related charges. That was to have changed Saturday, when a long-awaited call was to have finally taken place. But the day came and went without any contact, leaving an anguished Cherelle Griner to wonder what went wrong.

Column: FINA ban casts storm clouds on transgender athletes

Swimming has fired the first major salvo against transgender women athletes. That will surely clear the way for other sports to impose similar bans ahead of the 2024 Paris Olympics. AP Sports Columnist Paul Newberry says hopefully, that won’t bring an end to thoughtful, intelligent debate, backed by science, nuance and empathy. Transgender women have already faced enormous discrimination, marginalization and political attacks. But for now, swimming governing body FINA has effectively banned transgender women from competing in women’s events, while also issuing a vague promise to establish some sort of “open” category.

Orlando still evaluating all options with No. 1 draft pick

ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) — College basketball season ended almost three months ago, the NBA draft lottery was more than a month ago and the draft itself is later this week. Seems like the process should be winding down. Orlando Magic President Jeff Weltman sees it differently. He says the real work is just getting started. The Magic haven’t decided yet what they’ll do on Thursday night when the draft rolls around and they have the No. 1 pick. Other teams have called to gauge what the asking price would be if they want to trade for that selection.

Machado out of Padres lineup, not on IL with sprained ankle

SAN DIEGO (AP) — San Diego Padres All-Star slugger Manny Machado wasn’t in the lineup a day after spraining his left ankle and acting manager Ryan Flaherty was optimistic his former teammate won’t need to go on the injured list. Flaherty said Machado’s got some “purple and blue” coloring in his ankle but was moving around pretty good. Flaherty says there’s “pretty good optimism” with the situation. Machado sprained his left ankle in the first inning Sunday at Colorado while trying to beat out a grounder. He stretched his left leg toward the base as the throw arrived from pitcher Antonio Senzatela and his cleats slid across the bag.

Title IX: WNBA owner among women athletes running businesses

SEATTLE (AP) — WNBA co-owner Ginny Gilder says fighting for equal treatment as a rower at Yale 46 years ago radicalized her. Gilder says what she has learned from that experience of being discriminated against for the first time in her life has helped her succeed in the business world. As Title IX marks its 50th anniversary this year, Gilder is one of countless women who benefited from the enactment and execution of the law, translating those opportunities into becoming leaders in their professional careers. Any success the WNBA has had Gilder says is because of the law, pointing out that “we wouldn’t exist as a league without Title IX.”

EXPLAINER: What is Title IX and what impact has it had?

Title IX is best known for its role in gender equity in athletics and sexual harassment on campuses. But the landmark U.S. law covers a wide variety of topics and educational settings — and those continue to evolve. The law was passed by Congress and signed into law by President Richard Nixon on June 23, 1972. That means Title IX is 50 years old — but it remains a vital piece in the ongoing push for equality, including for the LGBTQ community.

Title IX: Ann Meyers Drysdale shares how law shaped her life

Ann Meyers Drysdale was the first woman to receive an athletic scholarship at UCLA. The Hall of Famer, longtime TV basketball analyst and mother of three shares how Title IX has shaped her life and career in a story for The Associated Press, and what needs to be done over the next 50 years for the law to continue to have a positive impact on young girls and women.

