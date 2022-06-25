AP Sports SummaryBrief at 12:53 a.m. EDT

Lightning win Game 5, deny Avs chance to take Stanley Cup DENVER (AP) — The Tampa Bay Lightning spoiled Colorado’s party and they are still in the hunt for a third straight Stanley Cup title after beating the Avalanche 3-2 in Game 5. Ondrej Palat scored with 6:22 remaining and Andrei Vasilevskiy stopped 35 shots in front of a raucous crowd hoping to celebrate the Avalanche’s first championship in 21 years. The Cup was all... READ MORE

DENVER (AP) — The Tampa Bay Lightning spoiled Colorado’s party and they are still in the hunt for a third straight Stanley Cup title after beating the Avalanche 3-2 in Game 5. Ondrej Palat scored with 6:22 remaining and Andrei Vasilevskiy stopped 35 shots in front of a raucous crowd hoping to celebrate the Avalanche’s first championship in 21 years. The Cup was all shined up and in the building, too. It’s heading back to Tampa for Game 6 on Sunday night, with the Lightning down 3-2 in the best-of-seven series. Nikita Kucherov and Jan Rutta also scored for the Lightning. Valeri Nichushkin and Cale Makar had goals for Colorado.

Avs can’t close out Lightning in Game 5 loss at Ball Arena

DENVER (AP) — The Colorado Avalanche were stymied in their quest to close out the two-time defending champion Tampa Bay Lightning in Game 5 of the Stanley Cup Final. The Avalanche never led in their 3-2 loss that sent the series back to Tampa with Colorado holding a three games-to-two edge in the best-of-seven series. The odds are still against the Lightning winning a third consecutive crowd as no team since the 1942 Maple Leafs have won the Stanley Cup after losing three of the first four games in the final. Game 6 is Sunday night.

Waiting game continues in Deshaun Watson discipline case

A decision regarding discipline for Deshaun Watson is still expected before training camp, though the league has yet to conclude its investigation and turn it over to a disciplinary officer, according to two people with knowledge of the case. Both people spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity on Friday because the investigation is ongoing. The Cleveland Browns open training camp on July 22 for rookies with veterans due on July 26. Once the NFL completes its investigation, former U.S. District Judge Sue Robinson, who was jointly appointed by the league and the players’ union, will review the findings to decide whether Watson violated the NFL’s personal conduct policy and whether to impose discipline.

Verlander pitches Astros to 3-1 win, ends Yanks’ home streak

NEW YORK (AP) — Justin Verlander pitched four-hit ball over seven innings, Kyle Tucker hit a three-run homer and the Houston Astros beat the Yankees 3-1 to stop New York’s 15-game home winning streak. Hours after Aaron Judge agreed to a $19 million, one-year contract with the Yankees that avoided an arbitration hearing, New York was greeted with loud ovations by just its third home sellout crowd this season. Judge went 0 for 4 as the major league-best Yankees lost for just the fourth time in their last 23 games overall. Verlander averaged 95.5 mph with his fastball, up from 94.8 mph coming in during his first season since Tommy John surgery.

Emotional Freeman given ovation, ring in return to Atlanta

ATLANTA (AP) — Freddie Freeman wasn’t prepared for the flood of feelings that came in his anticipated return to Atlanta as a member of the Los Angeles Dodgers. He struggled to begin a pregame news conference amid a rush of emotions and dabbed away tears throughout his public comments. He received his 2021 World Series ring from Braves manager Brian Snitker during a pregame ceremony on the field. Atlanta fans stood and cheered, some chanting “Freddie! Freddie!” Freeman answered by removing his cap and raising both arms to the fans.

Take two: Steve Clifford returns to Hornets as head coach

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — Steve Clifford is heading back to Charlotte. Clifford has agreed to a multiyear contract to return as head coach of the NBA’s Hornets four years after being fired by team owner Michael Jordan, the team announced Friday night. Charlotte previously agreed to terms on a four-year contract with Golden State assistant Kenny Atkinson to become head coach, but he later informed the team he was not taking the job citing family reasons. The 60-year-old Clifford spent five seasons coaching the Hornets, compiling a 196-214 record with a team that included Kemba Walker, before being fired in 2018. He coached the Magic from 2018-21. Charlotte fired James Borrego in April.

Padres win on Austin Nola’s RBI single off brother Aaron

SAN DIEGO (AP) — Austin Nola hit an RBI single off younger brother Aaron in the sixth inning and the San Diego Padres beat the Philadelphia Phillies 1-0. San Diego rookie left-hander MacKenzie Gore and three relievers combined on a five-hitter. Closer Taylor Rogers loaded the bases with two outs in the ninth before getting Kyle Schwarber to fly out to center field. Austin Nola had been 0 for 4 against his brother in two seasons until delivering an opposite-field single to right with one out in the sixth to bring in Eric Hosmer, who was aboard on a one-out double.

Xander Schauffele shoots 63 to take 5-shot lead at Travelers

CROMWELL, Conn. (AP) — Xander Schauffele shot his second straight 7-under 63 on Friday to take a five-stroke lead in the Travelers Championship. The Olympic champion shot a 31 on the front nine at TPC River Highlands with four birdies, then had a 32 on the back, making birdies on 11, 14 and 17. He has hit 33 of 36 greens in regulation and is the only player in the tournament without a bogey. Kevin Kisner, Nick Hardy, defending champion Harris English, Cam Davis and Patrick Cantlay were tied for second at 9 under. First-round leaders Rory McIlroy and J.T. Poston followed opening 62s with 70s to drop six strokes back.

Chun shoots 69 to lead by 6 at Women’s PGA Championship

BETHESDA, Md. (AP) — In Gee Chun shot a 3-under 69 to lead by six strokes after the second round of the Women’s PGA Championship. Chun led by five after the first round, equaling the biggest 18-hole advantage in the history of women’s major championships. The Congressional Country Club course was a bit more forgiving Friday. She began with three birdies in the first five holes, but bogeys on Nos. 7 and 8 kept her from pulling away further. Lydia Ko and Jennifer Kupcho were second.

Kerley, Jefferson win at the US outdoor championships

EUGENE, Ore. (AP) — Olympic silver medalist Fred Kerley won the 100 meters at the U.S. outdoor track and field championships Friday night. Kerley crossed the line in 9.77 seconds, followed by Marvin Bracy-Williams and Trayvon Bromell. All three earned spots on the U.S. team for world outdoor championships in Eugene next month. Melissa Jefferson of Coastal Carolina, who finished eighth in the 100 at this year’s NCAA outdoor championships, edged Aleia Hobbs in the women’s event.

