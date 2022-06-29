AP Sports SummaryBrief at 1:31 a.m. EDT

Serena Williams loses at Wimbledon in 1st match in a year WIMBLEDON, England (AP) — Serena Williams has lost her first singles match in nearly a year. She was beat by 115th-ranked Harmony Tan of France in three sets at Wimbledon. Williams was two points from victory but could not finish the job and bowed out with a 7-5, 1-6, 7-6 (10-7) defeat. Williams is a 23-time Grand Slam champion. The 40-year-old American had not... READ MORE

Serena Williams loses at Wimbledon in 1st match in a year

WIMBLEDON, England (AP) — Serena Williams has lost her first singles match in nearly a year. She was beat by 115th-ranked Harmony Tan of France in three sets at Wimbledon. Williams was two points from victory but could not finish the job and bowed out with a 7-5, 1-6, 7-6 (10-7) defeat. Williams is a 23-time Grand Slam champion. The 40-year-old American had not competed in singles since she got injured in the first set of her first-round match at the All England Club on June 29, 2021. She has won Wimbledon seven times. This was Tan’s debut at the All England Club. The match lasted 3 hours, 11 minutes and was contested with the retractable roof shut for the last two sets.

AP sources: NFL insists on indefinite suspension for Watson

The NFL insisted on an indefinite suspension while Deshaun Watson’s legal team argued there’s no basis for that punishment as both sides presented their cases in front of a retired judge in Delaware on Tuesday, two people in attendance told The Associated Press. The hearing will continue on Wednesday and Watson is scheduled to be there for the duration, according to the people who spoke on condition of anonymity because the hearing isn’t public. Former U.S. District Judge Sue Robinson, who was jointly appointed by the league and the NFL Players’ Association, will determine whether Watson violated the NFL’s personal conduct policy and whether to impose discipline.

AP source: Westbrook exercises $47M option with Lakers

A person with direct knowledge of the decision says Los Angeles Lakers guard Russell Westbrook is exercising his option to play for $47.1 million next season. The person spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity because neither Westbrook nor the Lakers revealed the decision publicly. ESPN first reported Westbrook’s decision. The past NBA MVP and one of the league’s top 75 all-time players turn 34 next season, his 15th in the NBA.

Baker Mayfield ‘ready to move on’ from Browns

NORMAN, Okla. (AP) — Baker Mayfield said the Cleveland Browns have work ahead if they want him to help them through their situation with Deshaun Watson. Mayfield, speaking at his football camp near the University of Oklahoma’s campus, didn’t entirely close the door on stepping in if needed. “No, I think for that to happen, there would have to be some reaching out,” Mayfield said. “But we’re ready to move on, I think, on both sides.”

AP source: Celtics’ Hardy accepts offer to become Jazz coach

A person with knowledge of the negotiations says Boston Celtics assistant Will Hardy has accepted an offer to become the coach of the Utah Jazz. Hardy and the Jazz were in the process of finalizing contract language, according to the person who spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity because neither side announced the deal publicly. Hardy will become an NBA head coach for the first time. He’ll replace Quin Snyder, who decided to leave the Jazz earlier this month after eight seasons. Hardy spent one season in Boston, helping the Celtics reach the NBA Finals. His previous 11 seasons were spent with the San Antonio Spurs.

Trilogy: Canelo aims to finish Golovkin rivalry with a KO

NEW YORK (AP) — A split-draw in the first fight and then a majority decision in favor of Canelo Álvarez in the second duel. So how about a knockdown in the third chapter to settle once and for all the fierce rivalry between Álvarez and Gennady Golovkin? This time, Álvarez wants to knock out the 40-year-old from Kazakhstan for the first time and send him into retirement. Álvarez is coming from his first loss in nearly nine years — a lopsided defeat to Dmitry Bivol. Golovkin bets on Álvarez being vulnerable as they complete their trilogy on Sept. 17 in Las Vegas.

Column: Blunt talk means saying LIV Golf is all about money

Brooks Koepka is all about being bold and blunt. That’s his reputation, as much as his remarkable record in the majors. So now we find out if he’s honest about his leaving the PGA Tour to take guaranteed riches on the Saudi-funded LIV Golf rebel league. AP Golf Writer Doug Ferguson says no one is leaving for the innovative format, for team competition or to spend time with their families. They are leaving the tour because they are getting an obscene amount of money from LIV Golf. The surprise of Koepka is that his signing came a week after he was leading the charge in support of the PGA Tour.

Koepka cites injuries, family for joining Saudi-backed tour

NORTH PLAINS, Ore. (AP) — Four months after suggesting those who defected to the Saudi-backed LIV Golf series were sellouts, Brooks Koepka explained Tuesday that he simply changed his mind. Koepka signed with LIV Golf last week for its first event on American soil, which starts Thursday at Pumpkin Ridge near Portland, Oregon. Koepka cited a knee injury that has taken a toll on his body and the desire to spend more time with his family as factors in his decision. He did not mention the multimillion-dollar signing bonuses LIV Golf has given to players or the $20 million purses for its 54-hole, no-cut events.

Harper set for thumb surgery, Phils hope he plays this year

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Phillies slugger Bryce Harper will have surgery Wednesday to repair his broken left thumb and the team hopes the 2021 NL MVP can play again this season. Manager Rob Thomson did not offer a timetable for Harper’s return, only saying he hoped Philadelphia’s franchise player would return this year. Harper’s thumb was broken when he was hit by a 97 mph pitch from San Diego Padres left-hander Blake Snell on Saturday night. The 29-year-old Harper is hitting .318 with 15 home runs, 48 RBIs and a .985 OPS, and has helped the Phillies recently surge back into playoff contention.

Trio of Chicago Sky players headline WNBA All-Star reserves

NEW YORK (AP) — Courtney Vandersloot, Kahleah Copper and Emma Meesseman will get a chance to play before their home fans as the trio was selected as reserves for the WNBA All-Star Game on July 10 in Chicago. The Sky stars will join Candace Parker, who was voted in as a starter to the game last week. Other reserve guards picked on Tuesday included Washington’s Ariel Atkins, Phoenix’s Skylar Diggins-Smith, Seattle’s Jewell Loyd and Dallas’ Arike Ogunbowale. Atlanta rookie Rhyne Howard was also picked by the league’s 12 coaches, who voted for three guards, five frontcourt players and four players at either position regardless of conference. The coaches were not able to vote for their own players.

Copyright © 2022 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.