AP Sports SummaryBrief at 3:11 a.m. EDT

Deshaun Watson’s legal team takes on the NFL on Tuesday in front of a retired judge to determine his immediate future with the Cleveland Browns. Former U.S. District Judge Sue Robinson, who was jointly appointed by the league and the NFL Players’ Association, will hold a hearing to determine whether Watson violated the NFL’s personal conduct policy and whether to impose discipline. The three-time Pro Bowl quarterback agreed to settle 20 of 24 civil lawsuits for sexual misconduct but he’s still facing a significant penalty. A person familiar with the NFL’s position told the AP last week the league is seeking a lengthy suspension for Watson.

AP sources: Irving decides to exercise $37M option with Nets

NEW YORK (AP) — Kyrie Irving has decided to exercise his $36.9 million option for the coming season and will remain under contract with the Brooklyn Nets. That’s according to two people with knowledge of his decision. They spoke on condition of anonymity to The Associated Press because the Nets had not confirmed the decision publicly. The Athletic first reported Irving’s decision. Irving’s future had been one of the biggest storylines as the NBA prepares for the start of free agency later this week. Irving could still have his contract extended. Also, the Nets could still trade him.

Angels’ Nevin banned 10 games for brawl; M’s Winker gets 7

ANAHEIM, Calif. (AP) — Los Angeles Angels interim manager Phil Nevin was suspended 10 games and Seattle Mariners outfielder Jesse Winker received a seven-game ban from Major League Baseball for their roles in a benches-clearing brawl during the second inning of Sunday’s game. Nevin and Winker were two of 12 players or coaches suspended between the teams, according to an MLB release. Mariners shortstop J.P. Crawford received five games, Angels pitchers Ryan Tepera and Andrew Wantz were suspended for three, and Mariners outfielder Julio Rodríguez, Angels reliever Raisel Iglesias and major league interpreter Manny Del Campo received two games.

AP sources: Wall to be bought out, intends to join Clippers

John Wall and the Houston Rockets have agreed that his contract will be bought out, a move that will free him to sign with any team of his choosing, two people with knowledge of the situation said Monday night. Wall’s preference will be to sign with the Los Angeles Clippers, according to one of the people who spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity because the five-time All-Star guard had not announced his intentions publicly. Wall will receive roughly $41 million from Houston, according to the other person who spoke with AP. Wall was scheduled to make $47.4 million this coming season, his last in what was a four-year contract.

WNBA star Brittney Griner ordered to trial Friday in Russia

MOSCOW (AP) — WNBA star Brittney Griner appeared in a court near Moscow that ordered her trial on cannabis possession charges to begin Friday, about 4 1/2 months after she was arrested at an airport while returning to play for a Russian team. The two-time Olympic gold medalist also was ordered to remain in custody for the duration of her criminal trial — up to six months. The 31-year-old center for the Phoenix Mercury could face 10 years in prison if convicted on charges of large-scale transportation of drugs. Fewer than 1% of defendants in Russian criminal cases are acquitted, and unlike in the U.S., acquittals can be overturned.

Lawsuit: Texans ‘turned a blind eye’ to QB Watson’s actions

HOUSTON (AP) — A lawsuit alleges the Houston Texans had been told that their former quarterback Deshaun Watson was sexually assaulting and harassing women during massage sessions, but instead of trying to stop him, the team provided him with resources to enable his actions and “turned a blind eye” to his behavior. The lawsuit against the team was filed in Houston on Monday by one of the 24 women who had previously sued Watson over allegations of sexual misconduct when he played for the Texans. In a statement, the Houston Texans said the team would “take the necessary steps to address the allegations against our organization.” Watson is set to have a hearing this week over whether he will be disciplined by the NFL.

Supreme Court backs coach in praying on field after games

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Supreme Court says that a high school football coach who knelt and prayed on the field after games is protected by the Constitution. It’s a decision that opponents say will open the door to “much more coercive prayer” in public schools. The court ruled 6-3 for the coach with the court’s conservative justices in the majority and its liberals in dissent. The justices in the majority emphasized that the coach’s prayer happened after the game was over. The liberal justices in the minority said there was evidence that the coach’s prayer at the 50-yard-line had a coercive effect and it let him incorporate his “personal religious beliefs into a school event.”

Even Djokovic knew he wasn’t at his best in Wimbledon debut

WIMBLEDON, England (AP) — Novak Djokovic’s play was not particularly perfect at Wimbledon. Even he acknowledged as much. He got broken early as he began his bid for a fourth consecutive championship and seventh overall at the grass-court Grand Slam tournament. He recovered to take that set, then dropped the next. He slipped and fell to the grass. He accumulated more unforced errors than his opponent. Maybe he was a bit under the weather. He grabbed tissues from a black box on the sideline and blew his nose. Maybe he was simply a bit off, not having played a match that mattered in nearly a full month. But he did beat South Korea’s Kwon Soon-woo 6-3, 3-6, 6-3, 6-4.

Ukrainians have war on mind during 1st-round Wimbledon wins

WIMBLEDON, England (AP) — Ukrainian tennis players Anhelina Kalinina and Lesia Tsurenko have won their opening matches at Wimbledon to set up a second-round meeting between the two. Both said it’s tough to keep your mind focused on tennis when your family’s home is being bombed. The 29th-seeded Kalinina advanced to the second round by beating Anna Bondar 4-6, 6-2, 6-4. Tsurenko defeated British wild-card entry Jodie Burrage 6-2, 6-3. The two plan to talk about what they can do in their second-round match to bring some more recognition to the war Russian is waging on their country.

LEADING OFF: Twins in Cleveland for 2, brawl bans announced

Twins pitching coach Wes Johnson is serving his final days with Minnesota before leaving for the same job with LSU. His departure, first reported Sunday night, blindsided Twins fans, and Johnson called it “the toughest thing I’ve ever done.” He’ll stay with the AL Central-leading Twins through the end of a series at Cleveland on Thursday, then return to his college roots. Elsewhere, it’s going to be a while before Phil Nevin manages the Los Angeles Angels again. The team’s interim skipper was suspended for 10 games Monday by Major League Baseball after the Angels and Seattle Mariners got into a nasty brawl Sunday. In all, a combined 12 members of the two teams — from players and coaches to an Angels interpreter — were suspended.

