AP Sports SummaryBrief at 7:27 a.m. EDT

The Latest: US Open starts and brings golf back into view BROOKLINE, Mass. (AP) — Golf is finally the focus again in the U.S. Open. Michael Thorbjornsen opened the 122nd edition of the toughest test in golf with a tee shot just right of the first fairway at The Country Club. The amateur who plays at Stanford grew up about 10 minutes away from Brookline. The U.S. Open dipped into the alternate list for the... READ MORE

The Latest: US Open starts and brings golf back into view

BROOKLINE, Mass. (AP) — Golf is finally the focus again in the U.S. Open. Michael Thorbjornsen opened the 122nd edition of the toughest test in golf with a tee shot just right of the first fairway at The Country Club. The amateur who plays at Stanford grew up about 10 minutes away from Brookline. The U.S. Open dipped into the alternate list for the first time. Abraham Ancer of Mexico withdrew because of an illness. He was replaced by Patton Kizzire. Next in line if anyone else withdraws is Rickie Fowler.

Avalanche beat Lightning in OT to open Stanley Cup Final

DENVER (AP) — Andre Burakovsky scored 1:23 into overtime and the Colorado Avalanche opened the Stanley Cup Final with a 4-3 victory over the two-time defending champion Tampa Bay Lightning on Wednesday night. Burakovsky ended it after the Avalanche failed to score on a power play that began late in regulation when three-time champ Patrick Maroon put the puck over the glass. Burakovsky is one of only two Avalanche players who have won the Cup. The game likely wouldn’t have even reached OT if not for big penalty kills by the Avalanche, who were 3 for 3 against Tampa Bay’s potent power play. The final kill featured a crucial save by goaltender Darcy Kuemper and a series of clears by Norris Trophy finalist defenseman Cale Makar.

Lightning look like the upstarts in Game 1 loss to Avalanche

DENVER (AP) — For much of the game it looked as if the Colorado Avalanche and not the Tampa Bay Lightning were the two-time defending Stanley Cup champions. The Avalanche won the opener 4-3 on Andre Burakovsky’s goal 1:23 into overtime Wednesday night. The Avalanche were coming off a nine-day layoff but the highest-scoring team in these playoffs kept it up by scoring three first-period goals off Andrei Vasilveskiy. The Lightning tied it up with two goals in the second period and nobody scored in the third.

Golf, rocks: Old-school US Open on tap at The Country Club

BROOKLINE, Mass. (AP) — The 2022 U.S. Open most certainly has not been supersized. Some might say its length — a modest 7,254 yards — is more reasonable. Nobody will argue that some holes on the classic layout at The Country Club are downright short. The USGA brought its top-line event back to an old-school course built on a small piece of property. It’s the sort of layout that is becoming more obsolete in big-time golf. It has a drivable par-4, a very reachable par 5, and will also feature a par-3 that could play less than 100 yards. After a week of handwringing about the future of the sport and the defections to the breakaway LIV Tour, the actual golf starts Thursday on a course that will remind some of the old days.

The Kerr Dynasty: Player or coach, Warriors boss just wins

BOSTON (AP) — He hit a championship-winning shot with Michael Jordan. He calls the shots for Stephen Curry. From clutch to coach, Steve Kerr has done it all for some of basketball’s biggest winners. Any team that can claim to be a dynasty across the last 30 years of the NBA has some link to Golden State’s coach. The winning Warrior is a victory away from a ninth NBA championship. He won five titles in uniform with Chicago and San Antonio. Add in three as Golden State’s boss on the bench, and he is the first person in NBA history to win at least three championships as a player and a coach.

Warriors lean on history with a chance to close out Celtics

BOSTON (AP) — Stephen Curry and the Warriors have been within a game of clinching a championship in three of Golden State’s previous five trips to the NBA Finals during his 13-year NBA career. Curry says he’ll lean on that experience when he takes the court at Boston’s TD Garden on Thursday night. The Warriors have a 3-2 lead on the Celtics. The stakes will be equally high for the Celtics, who will try to force a Game 7. Celtics star Jayson Tatum said they’re optimistic, given how they’ve had Game 7 wins in the two prior playoff series.

Dodgers’ Anderson loses no-hit bid in 9th on Ohtani triple

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Tyler Anderson of the Los Angeles Dodgers lost his no-hit bid in the ninth inning, giving up a one-out triple to Shohei Ohtani in a 4-1 victory over the Los Angeles Angels. Anderson threw a career-high 123 pitches, 78 for strikes. He struck out eight and walked two. The left-hander was pulled after Ohtani sent a line drive into right field that eluded a diving Mookie Betts. Anderson walked off to a standing ovation from the crowd of 50,812 and tipped his cap. He struck out three-time MVP Mike Trout to open the ninth before Ohtani got his lone hit in four at-bats. The Angels lost their 11th in a row on the road.

Commanders’ Snyder won’t testify before US House committee

A lawyer representing Dan Snyder told Congress the Washington Commanders owner will not testify at a hearing next week as part of an investigation into the team’s workplace conduct. Attorney Karen Patton Seymour sent a letter to the leaders of the U.S. House Committee on Oversight and Reform explaining the reasons why Snyder was declining the invitation to appear at the June 22 hearing. Among the reasons given were a lack of assurance about the scope of questioning and a scheduling conflict. A spokeswoman for the committee says it intends to move forward with the hearing as scheduled. An NFL spokesman says Commissioner Roger Goodell plans to testify virtually.

Harris to launch task force on online harassment, abuse

WASHINGTON (AP) — Vice President Kamala Harris is launching a task force dedicated to fighting online harassment and abuse. Attorney General Merrick Garland and Surgeon General Vivek Murthy are scheduled to attend the launch announcement on Thursday. Also present will be Sloane Stephens, a Black U.S. tennis player who has faced a torrent of racist abuse after losing matches. Senior Biden administration officials say the task force is expected to issue recommendations in 180 days. The new effort comes as the United States reels from shooting massacres in Texas and New York that were predated by misogynist and racist commentary online.

US OPEN ’22: A quiz covering more than a century of golf

BROOKLINE, Mass. (AP) — It’s time for the U.S. Open and the AP’s annual trivia quiz. This covers 125 years of championship golf in America, with questions involving the first course the U.S. Open was held to the current on at The Country Club. See how you fare.

Copyright © 2022 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.