AP Sports SummaryBrief at 7:31 a.m. EDT

Fitzpatrick’s victory a win for golf at thrilling US Open

BROOKLINE, Mass. (AP) — The unsettled future of golf was in the surest of hands over the final four tantalizing hours of the U.S. Open. The sport, almost always at its best when major titles are at stake, went on a wild ride courtesy of Matt Fitzpatrick and Will Zalatoris, two 20-somethings in search of their first major titles but playing like they’d been doing this for years. There were ties, lead changes and enough momentum shifts to make an NBA crowd edgy. There was tension. In the end, it was a career-defining shot from a fairway bunker that gave Fitzpatrick a one-shot victory. And a putt missed by a whisker that left Zalatoris holding his head in his hands in agony after yet another excruciating close call at a major.

Oh, so, close, Zalatoris finishes 2nd in yet another major

BROOKLINE, Mass. (AP) — The putt slid an inch — make that a millimeter — outside the left edge of the cup. Will Zalatoris let go of the putter and it slid behind his left shoulder. He kneeled to the ground, bounced his hands off the turf then cupped them over his face. That’s what agony looks like on a golf course. And even if it feels certain that Zalatoris will win a major one day — probably soon — Sunday at the U.S. Open was the most excruciating of his ever-growing list of close calls. His miss on the 18th green left him one shot from a playoff with the champion, Matt Fitzpatrick. At age 25, Zalatoris has now finished 2nd in three majors in the span of less than 15 months.

Carry on: Fitzpatrick’s caddie gets major breakthrough

BROOKLINE, Mass. (AP) — Billy Foster grabbed the flag on the 18th green, pulled it toward his face and gave it a kiss. Finally, that flag belongs to him. After four decades of caddying for some of the greatest in the game, Foster has his major title. Matt Fitzpatrick’s first major championship at the U.S. Open on Sunday was also a breakthrough for one of the most popular loopers in the game. Foster has carried for Seve Ballesteros, Lee Westwood, Thomas Bjorn — even for Tiger Woods at the Presidents Cup one time — but had never been on the bag for a major winner until Sunday.

Lightning may be running out of gas vs fresher Avalanche

DENVER (AP) — It’s no secret Tampa Bay has played more hockey over the past two years than any other team in the NHL. That may finally be taking a toll on the two-time defending champs against the Colorado Avalanche, who took a much shorter route to the Stanley Cup Final. The Avalanche now lead the best-of-seven series 2-0 going into Game 3 Monday at Tampa Bay. The Lightning have played 67 postseason games since Aug. 1, 2020. That is the most by one team over the span of three playoffs. Players and coach Jon Cooper refuse to use that as an excuse.

Trout hits 5th HR in 5-game series, Angels beat Mariners

SEATTLE (AP) — Mike Trout homered for the fifth time in the five-game series and Los Angeles Angels beat the Seattle Mariners 4-0. Trout hit two home runs in the series opener and one in each of the final three games. The five home runs tied the record for any player in a single series against the Mariners, along with George Bell in 1987 and Boston’s Trevor Story earlier this season. Trout’s two-run drive in the fourth inning was his 52nd career homer against Seattle, matching Rafael Palmeiro for the most by any player off the Mariners. The three-time AL MVP has 21 homers this season, four behind major league leader Aaron Judge of the Yankees.

Title IX: Ann Meyers Drysdale shares how law shaped her life

Ann Meyers Drysdale was the first woman to receive an athletic scholarship at UCLA. The Hall of Famer, longtime TV basketball analyst and mother of three shares how Title IX has shaped her life and career in a story for The Associated Press, and what needs to be done over the next 50 years for the law to continue to have a positive impact on young girls and women.

Smith, Holmgren, Banchero top list of forwards in NBA draft

Gonzaga’s Chet Holmgren, Auburn’s Jabari Smith and Duke’s Paolo Banchero are set to make it a forward-heavy start to the NBA draft. The three top the list of players at the position and overall draft prospects, though it’s unclear which might go No. 1 overall. All three possess size and open-floor potential with the ability to step outside. Iowa’s Keegan Murray is another key name who is unlikely to have a long wait to be picked after the top three. Other names to watch include Baylor’s Jeremy Sochan, Ohio State’s E.J. Liddell and Wake Forest’s Jake LaRavia. There’s also a preps-to-pros prospect in Dominick Barlow from the Overtime Elite developmental program.

Jennifer Kupcho wins LPGA Meijer Classic in playoff

BELMONT, Mich. (AP) — After missing a 2-foot eagle putt on the first hole of a playoff, Jennifer Kupcho won the LPGA Meijer Classic on Sunday when Leona Maguire’s 3-foot birdie try lipped out on the second extra hole. Kupcho closed with a 1-under 71 to match playing partner Nelly Korda and Maguire at 18-under 270 at Blythefield Country Club. Maguire finished with a 65. Korda, the winner last year, had a 72 after taking a one-stroke lead over Kupcho into the final round. Korda dropped out of the playoff with a three-putt par on first extra trip down the par-5 18th. Kupcho won for the second time on the LPGA Tour, following her major victory in early April at Mission Hills in the California desert.

World swimming bans transgender athletes from women’s events

BUDAPEST, Hungary (AP) — World swimming’s governing body has effectively banned transgender women from competing in women’s events. FINA members at the organization’s extraordinary general congress voted 71.5% in favor of its new “gender inclusion policy” that only permits swimmers who transitioned before age 12 to compete in women’s events. James Pearce is the spokesperson for FINA president Husain Al-Musallam. He said that it is not about encouraging athletes to transition by 12, but that scientists are saying transitioning after puberty gives transgender women an unfair advantage.

Texas A&M ousts rival Longhorns from CWS with 10-2 victory

OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — Trevor Werner hit a tiebreaking single in a four-run second inning and No. 5 national seed Texas A&M broke a nine-game College World Series losing streak with a 10-2 victory over rival Texas, ending the Longhorns’ season. The Aggies spotted Texas a two-run lead before taking control of the first CWS game between programs that had met 373 times since 1904. Their first win in five Omaha appearances since 1993 moved them to another elimination game Tuesday against Notre Dame.

