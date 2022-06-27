AP Sports SummaryBrief at 10:14 a.m. EDT

Supreme Court sides with coach who sought to pray after game WASHINGTON (AP) — The Supreme Court is siding with a football coach from Washington state who sought to kneel and pray on the field after games. The court ruled 6-3 along ideological lines for the coach. The justices said Monday the coach’s prayer was protected by the First Amendment. The case forced the justices to wrestle with how to balance the religious and free... READ MORE

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Supreme Court is siding with a football coach from Washington state who sought to kneel and pray on the field after games. The court ruled 6-3 along ideological lines for the coach. The justices said Monday the coach’s prayer was protected by the First Amendment. The case forced the justices to wrestle with how to balance the religious and free speech rights of teachers and coaches with the rights of students not to feel pressured into participating in religious practices. The outcome could strengthen the acceptability of some religious practices in the public school setting. The decision is also the latest in a line of Supreme Court rulings for religious plaintiffs.

Avalanche dethrone Lightning to win Stanley Cup for 3rd time

TAMPA, Fla. (AP) — The Colorado Avalanche have won the Stanley Cup after dethroning the two-time defending champion Tampa Bay Lightning. The Avalanche beat the Lightning 2-1 in Game 6 of the Stanley Cup Final behind a goal and an assist from Nathan MacKinnon. Tampa Bay fell two victories short of becoming the NHL’s first three-peat champion since the early 1980s. Colorado’s core led by MacKinnon, captain Gabriel Landeskog, Mikko Rantanen and Cale Mark got the job done after years of playoff disappointments. It’s the franchise’s third championship and first since 2001.

Fastest 5 minutes in hockey: How speedy Avs won Stanley Cup

The Colorado Avalanche capitalized on their speed to win the Stanley Cup. They followed a simple strategy set up by coach Jared Bednar: Focus on five minutes at a time. The Avs overwhelmed each of their playoff opponents with quick skating and puck movement that forced mistakes and allowed talented stars to take over. The high-end talent of Nathan MacKinnon, Cale Makar, Mikko Rantanen and Gabriel Landeskog was the same as the previous three postseasons that ended with early exits. The difference this time was the focused approach.

Melee mayhem: Big brawl, 8 ejected, Angels top Mariners 2-1

ANAHEIM, Calif. (AP) — A lengthy bench-clearing brawl resulted in the ejections of six players and both managers in the second inning of the Los Angeles Angels’ 2-1 victory over the Seattle Mariners. Three of the first four hitters in the Mariners’ lineup were ejected, while three Angels pitchers were tossed after two days of tension over inside pitches boiled over with punches thrown by people from both teams. The melee began when Seattle’s Jesse Winker charged the Angels’ emptying dugout after Winker was hit by Andrew Wantz. Luis Rengifo homered and David MacKinnon drove in the tiebreaking run with a single in the seventh for LA.

US basketball star Griner appears in Russian court

MOSCOW (AP) — More than four months after she was arrested at a Moscow airport for cannabis possession, a Russian court has set the start date for the criminal trial of the American basketball star Brittney Griner for July 1. The Phoenix Mercury star could remain in Russian custody until late autumn as the court extended her detention for a fourth time. Griner could face 10 years in prison if convicted on charges of large-scale transportation of drugs. Fewer than 1% of defendants in Russian criminal cases are acquitted, and unlike in the U.S., acquittals can be overturned. On Monday, the court in the Moscow suburb of Khimki extended Griner’s detention for another six months.

Mississippi wins first CWS title by sweeping Oklahoma

OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — Mississippi scored twice on wild pitches in a three-run eighth inning and the Rebels won their first national baseball title, sweeping Oklahoma in the College World Series finals with a 4-2 victory. The Rebels became the eighth national champion since 2009 to come out of the Southeastern Conference. The trophy will stay in the Magnolia State for a second straight year. Mississippi State won last year. Ole Miss benefited from a runner interference call that took a run away from Oklahoma in the sixth inning. It also overcame a spectacular pitching performance by Cade Horton, who set a CWS finals record with 13 strikeouts.

Chase Elliott needs nearly 7 hours to win at Nashville

LEBANON, Tenn. (AP) — Chase Elliott salvaged a crummy day for Hendrick Motorsports and interrupted a potential Toyota rout by winning the rain-drenched race at Nashville Superspeedway on Sunday night. Elliott recovered from an early issue that dropped him deep into the field to take the lead with 38 laps remaining and hold off three Joe Gibbs Racing drivers for his second Cup victory of the season. It took NASCAR’s most popular driver nearly seven hours and a late four-lap shootout to get to victory lane. NASCAR moved the start up by 12 minutes because of looming bad weather, then sat through an hour-long stoppage for lightning in the area, followed by a later rain delay that stretched a tick past two hours. Kurt Busch was second.

Schauffele wins at Travelers after Theegala’s double bogey

CROMWELL, Conn. (AP) — Xander Schauffele won the Travelers Championship with a three-stroke swing on the final hole Sunday, hitting to 3 feet for birdie after rookie Sahith Theegala took two shots to get out of a bunker and made a double bogey in the group ahead. A stroke ahead entering the day, Schauffele finished with a 2-under 68 at TPC River Highlands to beat Theegala and J.T. Poston by two strokes. The Olympic champion had a 19-under 261 total. Theegala shot a 67, and Poston had a 64. Schauffele won for the sixth time on the PGA Tour and the second this season after teaming with Patrick Cantlay to win the Zurich Classic of New Orleans in April.

Wimbledon updates | Riske and Jabeur reach 2nd round

WIMBLEDON, England (AP) — Alison Riske has become the first player to reach the second round at Wimbledon. The 28th-seeded American beat Ylena In-Albon of Switzerland 6-2, 6-4 on Court 10. Third-seeded Ons Jabeur advanced a short time later. She defeated Swedish qualifier Mirjam Bjorklund 6-1, 6-3. Jabeur reached the quarterfinals at the All England Club last year and won a grass-court title in Berlin heading into this year’s tournament.

MacKinnon shines in clinching win, helps Avs win Stanley Cup

TAMPA, Fla. (AP) — Nathan MacKinnon saved his best performance in the Stanley Cup Final for when it mattered most. MacKinnon scored a goal and set up another to help the Colorado Avalanche win the Cup by beating the two-time defending champion Tampa Bay Lightning in Game 6. MacKinnon had a good feeling as soon as he checked into his Tampa hotel and found out his room was 1787. He comes from the same Nova Scotia town as famous No. 87 Sidney Crosby. Now MacKinnon like Crosby is a Stanley Cup champion.

