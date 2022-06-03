AP Week in Pictures: Europe and Africa

May 27- June 2, 2022 A week in which the war in Ukraine reached its 100th day and Britain launched celebrations for the queen’s Platinum Jubilee. Real Madrid clinched its 14th Champions League trophy, Rafael Nadal defeated Novak Djokovic at Roland Garros, while Argentina won the Finalissima against Italy in the same stadium where Italy clinched the European title one year ago. This photo gallery highlights some of the most compelling images made or... READ MORE

This photo gallery highlights some of the most compelling images made or published in the past week by The Associated Press from Europe and Africa. The selection was curated by Rome based international photo editor Fabio Polimeni.

