AP WNBA Power Poll

The Associated Press WNBA Power Rankings, as voted by an 12-member panel, with first-place votes in parentheses, records through May, 31. All points based on 12 points for a first-place vote through one point for a 12th-place vote and high and low place on ballots:
|
|W
|L
|Pts
|Pv
|High
|Low
|1. Las Vegas (8)
|10
|2
|140
|1
|1
|2
|2. Connecticut (4)
|9
|3
|135
|2
|1
|3
|3. Chicago
|7
|3
|121
|4
|2
|3
|4. Washington
|7
|5
|102
|3
|4
|5
|5. Atlanta
|7
|4
|98
|7
|4
|7
|6. Dallas
|6
|5
|83
|6
|5
|7
|7. Seattle
|5
|5
|73
|5
|5
|8
|8. Los Angeles
|5
|7
|61
|8
|6
|9
|9. Minnesota
|3
|8
|42
|10
|9
|11
|10. Phoenix
|3
|8
|39
|10
|8
|11
|11. New York
|3
|8
|29
|12
|10
|12
|12. Indiana
|3
|10
|13
|9
|11
|12
