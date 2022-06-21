AP WNBA Power Poll

The Associated Press WNBA Power Rankings, as voted by a 12-member panel, with first-place votes in parentheses, records through June, 21. All points based on 12 points for a first-place vote through one point for a 12th-place vote and high and low place on ballots:
|
|W
|L
|Pts
|Pv
|High
|Low
|1. Las Vegas (12)
|13
|2
|144
|1
|1
|1
|2. Connecticut
|12
|5
|128
|2
|2
|4
|3. Chicago
|10
|5
|114
|3
|2
|5
|4. Washington
|11
|7
|110
|4
|2
|5
|5. Seattle
|10
|6
|104
|5
|2
|5
|6. Dallas
|8
|8
|84
|8
|6
|6
|7. Phoenix
|6
|10
|61
|7
|7
|10
|8. Atlanta
|7
|8
|58
|6
|7
|10
|9. New York
|6
|10
|54
|9
|7
|10
|10. Los Angeles
|5
|9
|36
|10
|8
|11
|11. Indiana
|5
|13
|31
|11
|9
|11
|12. Minnesota
|3
|13
|12
|12
|12
|12
