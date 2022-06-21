AP WNBA Power Poll

The Associated Press WNBA Power Rankings, as voted by a 12-member panel, with first-place votes in parentheses, records through June, 21. All points based on 12 points for a first-place vote through one point for a 12th-place vote and high and low place on ballots:

W L Pts Pv High Low 1. Las Vegas (12) 13 2 144 1 1 1 2. Connecticut 12 5 128 2 2 4 3. Chicago 10 5 114 3 2 5 4. Washington 11 7 110 4 2 5 5. Seattle 10 6 104 5 2 5 6. Dallas 8 8 84 8 6 6 7. Phoenix 6 10 61 7 7 10 8. Atlanta 7 8 58 6 7 10 9. New York 6 10 54 9 7 10 10. Los Angeles 5 9 36 10 8 11 11. Indiana 5 13 31 11 9 11 12. Minnesota 3 13 12 12 12 12

Copyright © 2022 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.