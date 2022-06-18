Arbitration Chart

On Air: GW Presents American Jazz
NEW YORK (AP) — Figures for the two players remaining in salary arbitration and their 2021 salaries, as obtained by The Associated Press from player and management sources. Hearings are scheduled through June 24.

Player 2021 Asked Offered
AMERICAN LEAGUE
New York
Aaron Judge 10,175,000 21,000,000 17,000,000

___

NATIONAL LEAGUE
Atlanta
Max Fried 3,500,000 6,850 000 6,600,000

