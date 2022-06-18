Arbitration Chart

NEW YORK (AP) — Figures for the two players remaining in salary arbitration and their 2021 salaries, as obtained by The Associated Press from player and management sources. Hearings are scheduled through June 24.

Player 2021 Asked Offered AMERICAN LEAGUE New York Aaron Judge 10,175,000 21,000,000 17,000,000

___

NATIONAL LEAGUE Atlanta Max Fried 3,500,000 6,850 000 6,600,000

