Arbitration Chart

NEW YORK (AP) — Figures for the two players remaining in salary arbitration and their 2021 salaries, as obtained by The Associated Press from player and management sources. Hearings are scheduled through June 24.
|Player
|2021
|Asked
|Offered
|AMERICAN LEAGUE
|New York
|Aaron Judge
|10,175,000
|21,000,000
|17,000,000
___
|NATIONAL LEAGUE
|Atlanta
|Max Fried
|3,500,000
|6,850
|000
|6,600,000
Copyright
© 2022 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.