Arbitration Winners-Losers

June 8, 2022 4:10 pm
Teams 6, Players 3
Winners
Player, Club Asked Offered
Dansby Swanson, Atl $10,000,000 $9,200,000
Andrew Benintendi, KC 8,500,000 7,300,000
Adam Frazier, Sea 8,000,000 6,700,000
Losers
Player, Club Asked Offered
Adam Duvall, Atl $10,275,000 $9,275,000
Austin Riley, Atl $4,200,000 $3,950,000
Luke Jackson, Atl 4,000,000 3,600,000
Tyler O’Neill, StL 4,150,000 3,400,000
Pablo López, Mia 3,000,000 2,450,000
Adrian Houser, Mil 3,000,000 2,425,000

