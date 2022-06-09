Arbitration Winners-Losers

Teams 7, Players 3 Winners Player, Club Asked Offered Dansby Swanson, Atl $10,000,000 $9,200,000 Andrew Benintendi, KC 8,500,000 7,300,000 Adam Frazier, Sea 8,000,000 6,700,000 Losers Player, Club Asked Offered Adam Duvall, Atl $10,275,000 $9,275,000 Austin Riley, Atl $4,200,000 $3,950,000 Luke Jackson, Atl 4,000,000 3,600,000 Tyler O’Neill, StL 4,150,000 3,400,000 Pablo López, Mia 3,000,000 2,450,000 Adrian Houser, Mil 3,000,000 2,425,000 Lucas Sims, Cin 1,600,000 1,200,000

