Arbitration Winners-Losers

Teams 9, Players 3 Winners Player, Club Asked Offered Dansby Swanson, Atl $10,000,000 $9,200,000 Andrew Benintendi, KC 8,500,000 7,300,000 Adam Frazier, Sea 8,000,000 6,700,000 Losers Player, Club Asked Offered Adam Duvall, Atl $10,275,000 $9,275,000 Austin Riley, Atl $4,200,000 $3,950,000 Luke Jackson, Atl 4,000,000 3,600,000 Tyler O’Neill, StL 4,150,000 3,400,000 Nicky Lopez, KC 2,950,000 2,550,000 Pablo López, Mia 3,000,000 2,450,000 Jacob Stallings, Mia 3,100,000 2,450,000 Adrian Houser, Mil 3,000,000 2,425,000 Lucas Sims, Cin 1,600,000 1,200,000

