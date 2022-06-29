Arizona 7, San Diego 6

San Diego

San Diego AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Totals 37 6 10 6 3 8 Grisham cf 4 0 0 1 1 2 .188 Profar lf 4 1 1 0 1 0 .248 Cronenworth 2b 4 1 0 0 1 1 .239 Alfaro c 5 0 2 3 0 2 .283 Nola c 0 0 0 0 0 0 .241 Hosmer 1b 4 0 1 0 0 1 .280 Voit dh 4 1 2 0 0 0 .232 Mazara rf 3 1 1 2 0 1 .299 b-Azocar ph-rf 1 0 0 0 0 0 .250 Kim 3b 4 1 2 0 0 0 .226 Abrams ss 4 1 1 0 0 1 .193

Arizona AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Totals 33 7 8 7 5 10 Luplow lf 3 0 0 0 0 2 .158 a-Peralta ph-lf 2 0 0 0 0 1 .243 Rojas 3b 5 2 2 0 0 2 .255 Marte dh 3 2 2 0 2 0 .269 Walker 1b 3 1 0 1 2 1 .203 B.Kennedy 2b 3 1 1 3 0 1 .154 C.Kelly c 3 1 1 2 0 0 .129 Varsho rf 4 0 0 0 0 0 .235 Thomas cf 4 0 0 1 0 2 .260 Hager ss 3 0 2 0 1 1 .239

San Diego 000 060 000_6 10 0 Arizona 000 000 421_7 8 0

Two outs when winning run scored.

a-flied out for Luplow in the 7th. b-flied out for Mazara in the 8th.

LOB_San Diego 7, Arizona 7. 2B_Kim (12), Alfaro (11), B.Kennedy (1), C.Kelly (3). HR_Mazara (2), off Gallen. RBIs_Mazara 2 (12), Grisham (28), Alfaro 3 (24), B.Kennedy 3 (8), C.Kelly 2 (8), Thomas (16), Walker (39).

Runners left in scoring position_San Diego 3 (Voit, Alfaro, Abrams); Arizona 1 (Thomas). RISP_San Diego 2 for 8; Arizona 2 for 7.

Runners moved up_Grisham, Varsho 2, Thomas. GIDP_Varsho.

DP_San Diego 1 (Cronenworth, Alfaro, Abrams).

San Diego IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Manaea 6 3 3 3 3 7 112 3.92 Hill 2-3 2 1 1 0 0 12 4.66 García, H, 13 1-3 1 2 2 2 0 19 3.64 Rogers, L, 0-4, BS, 22-26 1 2-3 2 1 1 0 3 29 2.84

Arizona IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Gallen 5 7 6 6 2 2 94 3.32 C.Smith 3 3 0 0 0 4 55 5.11 Melancon, W, 3-6 1 0 0 0 1 2 25 5.47

Inherited runners-scored_Hill 1-1, García 1-0, Rogers 3-1. HBP_García (B.Kennedy), Rogers (C.Kelly). WP_García, Melancon(2).

Umpires_Home, Gabe Morales; First, Andy Fletcher; Second, Bill Welke; Third, Junior Valentine.

T_3:38. A_19,904 (48,686).

