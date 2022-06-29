Arizona 7, San Diego 6

San Diego
AB
R
H
BI
BB
SO
Avg.
Totals
37
6
10
6
3
8
Grisham cf
4
0
0
1
1
2
.188
Profar lf
4
1
1
0
1
0
.248
Cronenworth 2b
4
1
0
|San Diego
|000
|060
|000_6
|10
|0
|Arizona
|000
|000
|421_7
|8
|0
Two outs when winning run scored.
a-flied out for Luplow in the 7th. b-flied out for Mazara in the 8th.
LOB_San Diego 7, Arizona 7. 2B_Kim (12), Alfaro (11), B.Kennedy (1), C.Kelly (3). HR_Mazara (2), off Gallen. RBIs_Mazara 2 (12), Grisham (28), Alfaro 3 (24), B.Kennedy 3 (8), C.Kelly 2 (8), Thomas (16), Walker (39).
Runners left in scoring position_San Diego 3 (Voit, Alfaro, Abrams); Arizona 1 (Thomas). RISP_San Diego 2 for 8; Arizona 2 for 7.
Runners moved up_Grisham, Varsho 2, Thomas. GIDP_Varsho.
DP_San Diego 1 (Cronenworth, Alfaro, Abrams).
|San Diego
|IP
|
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Manaea
|6
|
|3
|3
|3
|3
|7
|112
|3.92
|Hill
|
|2-3
|2
|1
|1
|0
|0
|12
|4.66
|García, H, 13
|
|1-3
|1
|2
|2
|2
|0
|19
|3.64
|Rogers, L, 0-4, BS, 22-26
|1
|2-3
|2
|1
|1
|0
|3
|29
|2.84
|Arizona
|IP
|
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Gallen
|5
|
|7
|6
|6
|2
|2
|94
|3.32
|C.Smith
|3
|
|3
|0
|0
|0
|4
|55
|5.11
|Melancon, W, 3-6
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|25
|5.47
Inherited runners-scored_Hill 1-1, García 1-0, Rogers 3-1. HBP_García (B.Kennedy), Rogers (C.Kelly). WP_García, Melancon(2).
Umpires_Home, Gabe Morales; First, Andy Fletcher; Second, Bill Welke; Third, Junior Valentine.
T_3:38. A_19,904 (48,686).
