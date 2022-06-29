Arizona 7, San Diego 6

San Diego
Arizona
ab
r
h
bi
ab
r
h
bi
Totals
37
6
10
6
Totals
33
7
8
7
Grisham cf
4
0
0
1
Luplow lf
3
0
0
0
Profar lf
4
1
1
0
...
READ MORE
|San Diego
|
|
|
|
|
|Arizona
|
|
|
|
|
|
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|
|
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|
|Totals
|37
|6
|10
|6
|
|Totals
|33
|7
|8
|7
|
|Grisham cf
|4
|0
|0
|1
|
|Luplow lf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|
|Profar lf
|4
|1
|1
|0
|
|Peralta ph-lf
|2
|0
|0
|0
|
|Cronenworth 2b
|4
|1
|0
|0
|
|Rojas 3b
|5
|2
|2
|0
|
|Alfaro c
|5
|0
|2
|3
|
|Marte dh
|3
|2
|2
|0
|
|Nola c
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
|Walker 1b
|3
|1
|0
|1
|
|Hosmer 1b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|
|B.Kennedy 2b
|3
|1
|1
|3
|
|Voit dh
|4
|1
|2
|0
|
|C.Kelly c
|3
|1
|1
|2
|
|Mazara rf
|3
|1
|1
|2
|
|Varsho rf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|
|Azocar ph-rf
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|Thomas cf
|4
|0
|0
|1
|
|Kim 3b
|4
|1
|2
|0
|
|Hager ss
|3
|0
|2
|0
|
|Abrams ss
|4
|1
|1
|0
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|San Diego
|000
|060
|000
|—
|6
|Arizona
|000
|000
|421
|—
|7
DP_San Diego 1, Arizona 0. LOB_San Diego 7, Arizona 7. 2B_Kim (12), Alfaro (11), B.Kennedy (1), C.Kelly (3). HR_Mazara (2).
|San Diego
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Manaea
|6
|
|3
|3
|3
|3
|7
|Hill
|
|2-3
|2
|1
|1
|0
|0
|García H,13
|
|1-3
|1
|2
|2
|2
|0
|Rogers L,0-4 BS,22-26
|1
|2-3
|2
|1
|1
|0
|3
|Arizona
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Gallen
|5
|
|7
|6
|6
|2
|2
|C.Smith
|3
|
|3
|0
|0
|0
|4
|Melancon W,3-6
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
Manaea pitched to 3 batters in the 7th.
HBP_García (B.Kennedy), Rogers (C.Kelly). WP_García, Melancon(2).
Umpires_Home, Gabe Morales; First, Andy Fletcher; Second, Bill Welke; Third, Junior Valentine.
T_3:38. A_19,904 (48,686).
Copyright
© 2022 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.