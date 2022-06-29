Arizona 7, San Diego 6

San Diego Arizona ab

San Diego Arizona ab r h bi ab r h bi Totals 37 6 10 6 Totals 33 7 8 7 Grisham cf 4 0 0 1 Luplow lf 3 0 0 0 Profar lf 4 1 1 0 Peralta ph-lf 2 0 0 0 Cronenworth 2b 4 1 0 0 Rojas 3b 5 2 2 0 Alfaro c 5 0 2 3 Marte dh 3 2 2 0 Nola c 0 0 0 0 Walker 1b 3 1 0 1 Hosmer 1b 4 0 1 0 B.Kennedy 2b 3 1 1 3 Voit dh 4 1 2 0 C.Kelly c 3 1 1 2 Mazara rf 3 1 1 2 Varsho rf 4 0 0 0 Azocar ph-rf 1 0 0 0 Thomas cf 4 0 0 1 Kim 3b 4 1 2 0 Hager ss 3 0 2 0 Abrams ss 4 1 1 0

San Diego 000 060 000 — 6 Arizona 000 000 421 — 7

DP_San Diego 1, Arizona 0. LOB_San Diego 7, Arizona 7. 2B_Kim (12), Alfaro (11), B.Kennedy (1), C.Kelly (3). HR_Mazara (2).

IP H R ER BB SO

San Diego Manaea 6 3 3 3 3 7 Hill 2-3 2 1 1 0 0 García H,13 1-3 1 2 2 2 0 Rogers L,0-4 BS,22-26 1 2-3 2 1 1 0 3

Arizona Gallen 5 7 6 6 2 2 C.Smith 3 3 0 0 0 4 Melancon W,3-6 1 0 0 0 1 2

Manaea pitched to 3 batters in the 7th.

HBP_García (B.Kennedy), Rogers (C.Kelly). WP_García, Melancon(2).

Umpires_Home, Gabe Morales; First, Andy Fletcher; Second, Bill Welke; Third, Junior Valentine.

T_3:38. A_19,904 (48,686).

