Trending:
Listen Live
Sports News

Arizona 7, San Diego 6

The Associated Press
June 29, 2022 1:44 am
< a min read
      

San Diego

Arizona

ab
r
h
bi

ab
r
h
bi

Totals
37
6
10
6

Totals
33
7
8
7

Grisham cf
4
0
0
1

Luplow lf
3
0
0
0

Profar lf
4
1
1
0

...

READ MORE

San Diego Arizona
ab r h bi ab r h bi
Totals 37 6 10 6 Totals 33 7 8 7
Grisham cf 4 0 0 1 Luplow lf 3 0 0 0
Profar lf 4 1 1 0 Peralta ph-lf 2 0 0 0
Cronenworth 2b 4 1 0 0 Rojas 3b 5 2 2 0
Alfaro c 5 0 2 3 Marte dh 3 2 2 0
Nola c 0 0 0 0 Walker 1b 3 1 0 1
Hosmer 1b 4 0 1 0 B.Kennedy 2b 3 1 1 3
Voit dh 4 1 2 0 C.Kelly c 3 1 1 2
Mazara rf 3 1 1 2 Varsho rf 4 0 0 0
Azocar ph-rf 1 0 0 0 Thomas cf 4 0 0 1
Kim 3b 4 1 2 0 Hager ss 3 0 2 0
Abrams ss 4 1 1 0
San Diego 000 060 000 6
Arizona 000 000 421 7

DP_San Diego 1, Arizona 0. LOB_San Diego 7, Arizona 7. 2B_Kim (12), Alfaro (11), B.Kennedy (1), C.Kelly (3). HR_Mazara (2).

IP H R ER BB SO
San Diego
Manaea 6 3 3 3 3 7
Hill 2-3 2 1 1 0 0
García H,13 1-3 1 2 2 2 0
Rogers L,0-4 BS,22-26 1 2-3 2 1 1 0 3
Arizona
Gallen 5 7 6 6 2 2
C.Smith 3 3 0 0 0 4
Melancon W,3-6 1 0 0 0 1 2

Manaea pitched to 3 batters in the 7th.

HBP_García (B.Kennedy), Rogers (C.Kelly). WP_García, Melancon(2).

Umpires_Home, Gabe Morales; First, Andy Fletcher; Second, Bill Welke; Third, Junior Valentine.

T_3:38. A_19,904 (48,686).

Copyright © 2022 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

      
Related Topics
Sports News

The latest in Government Events powered by:

7|5 Army Tech Talk: Build a Zero Trust...
7|5 Splunk IT Hands-On Workshop Virtual...
7|5 Intro to CPMAI Methodology for Project...
View More Events
Post Your Event

Top Stories