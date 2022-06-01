Arizona 8, Atlanta 7

Atlanta

AB

R

H

BI

BB

SO

Avg. Totals

39

7

14

7

2

8 Acuña Jr. rf

4

1

1

1

0

2

.284 Swanson ss

5

1

1

0

0

1

.267 Ozuna dh

4

1

1

... READ MORE

Atlanta AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Totals 39 7 14 7 2 8 Acuña Jr. rf 4 1 1 1 0 2 .284 Swanson ss 5 1 1 0 0 1 .267 Ozuna dh 4 1 1 0 1 1 .229 Riley 3b 4 1 2 1 1 1 .255 Olson 1b 5 1 4 4 0 0 .263 d’Arnaud c 5 0 2 0 0 1 .250 Albies 2b 4 1 1 0 0 0 .249 Duvall lf 4 0 1 0 0 0 .190 Harris II cf 4 1 1 1 0 2 .154

Arizona AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Totals 35 8 12 8 4 7 Varsho c 2 3 1 1 1 0 .262 Rojas 3b 4 1 2 0 1 1 .294 P.Smith rf 2 0 0 1 0 1 .224 b-Luplow ph-rf 2 0 0 0 0 1 .169 1-McCarthy pr 0 1 0 0 0 0 .200 Walker 1b 4 1 3 3 1 0 .208 Peralta lf 5 1 2 2 0 1 .245 Hummel dh 5 0 1 1 0 1 .179 Thomas cf 3 1 1 0 1 0 .260 Perdomo ss 4 0 1 0 0 0 .218 Hager 2b 2 0 0 0 0 2 .118 a-Marte ph-2b 2 0 1 0 0 0 .260

Atlanta 001 221 000 1_7 14 0 Arizona 200 002 011 2_8 12 0

One out when winning run scored.

a-grounded out for Hager in the 7th. b-grounded out for P.Smith in the 8th.

1-ran for Luplow in the 10th.

LOB_Atlanta 6, Arizona 7. 2B_Olson 2 (23), Acuña Jr. (6), Albies (12), Rojas (2), Walker (8), Hummel (4). HR_Olson (6), off Castellanos; Walker (13), off Morton. RBIs_Acuña Jr. (10), Olson 4 (21), Harris II (1), Riley (25), Walker 3 (25), P.Smith (25), Peralta 2 (24), Varsho (22), Hummel (9). SB_Marte (3). SF_P.Smith, Varsho.

Runners left in scoring position_Atlanta 4 (Albies, d’Arnaud 3); Arizona 3 (Hummel 2, Luplow). RISP_Atlanta 4 for 12; Arizona 3 for 11.

Runners moved up_Peralta, Luplow. LIDP_Albies, Perdomo. GIDP_Duvall, Acuña Jr., Marte, Hummel.

DP_Atlanta 3 (Albies, Swanson, Olson; Albies, Olson, Albies; Swanson, Olson); Arizona 3 (Walker; Rojas, Hager, Walker; Walker, Marte, Walker).

Atlanta IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Morton 5 4 4 4 2 5 83 5.47 Minter, H, 12 1 1 0 0 0 0 13 1.23 McHugh, H, 4 1 1 0 0 0 0 22 4.26 W.Smith, H, 5 1 2 1 1 1 1 19 3.72 Jansen, BS, 12-15 1 2 1 1 1 1 20 3.74 Stephens, L, 1-2, BS, 1-2 1-3 2 2 1 0 0 12 2.50

Arizona IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Castellanos 4 2-3 7 5 5 2 5 76 5.68 Nelson 2-3 3 1 1 0 0 18 1.65 Wendelken 1 2-3 0 0 0 0 0 12 4.50 Mantiply 1 1-3 2 0 0 0 1 15 0.45 Poppen 2-3 0 0 0 0 1 9 2.63 Melancon, W, 1-5 1 2 1 0 0 1 9 6.23

Inherited runners-scored_Minter 2-2, Nelson 3-2, Wendelken 1-0. IBB_off W.Smith (Walker), off Jansen (Rojas). HBP_Morton (Varsho), Castellanos (Acuña Jr.). WP_Castellanos.

Umpires_Home, Jim Reynolds; First, Alex Tosi; Second, Todd Tichenor; Third, John Libka.

T_3:35. A_12,686 (48,686).

Copyright © 2022 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.