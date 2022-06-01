Arizona 8, Atlanta 7

Atlanta
|Atlanta
|
|
|
|
|
|Arizona
|
|
|
|
|
|
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|
|
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|
|Totals
|39
|7
|14
|7
|
|Totals
|35
|8
|12
|8
|
|Acuña Jr. rf
|4
|1
|1
|1
|
|Varsho c
|2
|3
|1
|1
|
|Swanson ss
|5
|1
|1
|0
|
|Rojas 3b
|4
|1
|2
|0
|
|Ozuna dh
|4
|1
|1
|0
|
|P.Smith rf
|2
|0
|0
|1
|
|Riley 3b
|4
|1
|2
|1
|
|Luplow ph-rf
|2
|0
|0
|0
|
|Olson 1b
|5
|1
|4
|4
|
|McCarthy pr
|0
|1
|0
|0
|
|d’Arnaud c
|5
|0
|2
|0
|
|Walker 1b
|4
|1
|3
|3
|
|Albies 2b
|4
|1
|1
|0
|
|Peralta lf
|5
|1
|2
|2
|
|Duvall lf
|4
|0
|1
|0
|
|Hummel dh
|5
|0
|1
|1
|
|Harris II cf
|4
|1
|1
|1
|
|Thomas cf
|3
|1
|1
|0
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Perdomo ss
|4
|0
|1
|0
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Hager 2b
|2
|0
|0
|0
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Marte ph-2b
|2
|0
|1
|0
|
|Atlanta
|001
|221
|000
|1
|—
|7
|Arizona
|200
|002
|011
|2
|—
|8
DP_Atlanta 3, Arizona 3. LOB_Atlanta 6, Arizona 7. 2B_Olson 2 (23), Acuña Jr. (6), Albies (12), Rojas (2), Walker (8), Hummel (4). HR_Olson (6), Walker (13). SB_Marte (3). SF_P.Smith (2), Varsho (3).
|Atlanta
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Morton
|5
|
|4
|4
|4
|2
|5
|Minter H,12
|1
|
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|McHugh H,4
|1
|
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|W.Smith H,5
|1
|
|2
|1
|1
|1
|1
|Jansen BS,12-15
|1
|
|2
|1
|1
|1
|1
|Stephens L,1-2 BS,1-2
|
|1-3
|2
|2
|1
|0
|0
|Arizona
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Castellanos
|4
|2-3
|7
|5
|5
|2
|5
|Nelson
|
|2-3
|3
|1
|1
|0
|0
|Wendelken
|1
|2-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Mantiply
|1
|1-3
|2
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Poppen
|
|2-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Melancon W,1-5
|1
|
|2
|1
|0
|0
|1
Morton pitched to 2 batters in the 6th.
HBP_Morton (Varsho), Castellanos (Acuña Jr.). WP_Castellanos.
Umpires_Home, Jim Reynolds; First, Alex Tosi; Second, Todd Tichenor; Third, John Libka.
T_3:35. A_12,686 (48,686).
