Trending:
Listen Live
Sports News

Arizona 8, Atlanta 7

The Associated Press
June 1, 2022 1:29 am
< a min read
      

Atlanta

Arizona

ab
r
h
bi

ab
r
h
bi

Totals
39
7
14
7

Totals
35
8
12
8

Acuña Jr. rf
4
1
1
1

Varsho c
2
3
1
1

Swanson ss
5
1
1
0

...

READ MORE

Atlanta Arizona
ab r h bi ab r h bi
Totals 39 7 14 7 Totals 35 8 12 8
Acuña Jr. rf 4 1 1 1 Varsho c 2 3 1 1
Swanson ss 5 1 1 0 Rojas 3b 4 1 2 0
Ozuna dh 4 1 1 0 P.Smith rf 2 0 0 1
Riley 3b 4 1 2 1 Luplow ph-rf 2 0 0 0
Olson 1b 5 1 4 4 McCarthy pr 0 1 0 0
d’Arnaud c 5 0 2 0 Walker 1b 4 1 3 3
Albies 2b 4 1 1 0 Peralta lf 5 1 2 2
Duvall lf 4 0 1 0 Hummel dh 5 0 1 1
Harris II cf 4 1 1 1 Thomas cf 3 1 1 0
Perdomo ss 4 0 1 0
Hager 2b 2 0 0 0
Marte ph-2b 2 0 1 0
Atlanta 001 221 000 1 7
Arizona 200 002 011 2 8

DP_Atlanta 3, Arizona 3. LOB_Atlanta 6, Arizona 7. 2B_Olson 2 (23), Acuña Jr. (6), Albies (12), Rojas (2), Walker (8), Hummel (4). HR_Olson (6), Walker (13). SB_Marte (3). SF_P.Smith (2), Varsho (3).

IP H R ER BB SO
Atlanta
Morton 5 4 4 4 2 5
Minter H,12 1 1 0 0 0 0
McHugh H,4 1 1 0 0 0 0
W.Smith H,5 1 2 1 1 1 1
Jansen BS,12-15 1 2 1 1 1 1
Stephens L,1-2 BS,1-2 1-3 2 2 1 0 0
Arizona
Castellanos 4 2-3 7 5 5 2 5
Nelson 2-3 3 1 1 0 0
Wendelken 1 2-3 0 0 0 0 0
Mantiply 1 1-3 2 0 0 0 1
Poppen 2-3 0 0 0 0 1
Melancon W,1-5 1 2 1 0 0 1

Morton pitched to 2 batters in the 6th.

HBP_Morton (Varsho), Castellanos (Acuña Jr.). WP_Castellanos.

Umpires_Home, Jim Reynolds; First, Alex Tosi; Second, Todd Tichenor; Third, John Libka.

T_3:35. A_12,686 (48,686).

Copyright © 2022 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

      
Related Topics
Sports News

The latest in Government Events powered by:

6|7 Gartner Security & Risk Management...
6|7 Efficiency & Innovation: Give...
6|7 GSA eBuy: A New Overview
View More Events
Post Your Event

Top Stories