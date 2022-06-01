Arizona 8, Atlanta 7

Atlanta Arizona ab

Atlanta Arizona ab r h bi ab r h bi Totals 39 7 14 7 Totals 35 8 12 8 Acuña Jr. rf 4 1 1 1 Varsho c 2 3 1 1 Swanson ss 5 1 1 0 Rojas 3b 4 1 2 0 Ozuna dh 4 1 1 0 P.Smith rf 2 0 0 1 Riley 3b 4 1 2 1 Luplow ph-rf 2 0 0 0 Olson 1b 5 1 4 4 McCarthy pr 0 1 0 0 d’Arnaud c 5 0 2 0 Walker 1b 4 1 3 3 Albies 2b 4 1 1 0 Peralta lf 5 1 2 2 Duvall lf 4 0 1 0 Hummel dh 5 0 1 1 Harris II cf 4 1 1 1 Thomas cf 3 1 1 0 Perdomo ss 4 0 1 0 Hager 2b 2 0 0 0 Marte ph-2b 2 0 1 0

Atlanta 001 221 000 1 — 7 Arizona 200 002 011 2 — 8

DP_Atlanta 3, Arizona 3. LOB_Atlanta 6, Arizona 7. 2B_Olson 2 (23), Acuña Jr. (6), Albies (12), Rojas (2), Walker (8), Hummel (4). HR_Olson (6), Walker (13). SB_Marte (3). SF_P.Smith (2), Varsho (3).

IP H R ER BB SO

Atlanta Morton 5 4 4 4 2 5 Minter H,12 1 1 0 0 0 0 McHugh H,4 1 1 0 0 0 0 W.Smith H,5 1 2 1 1 1 1 Jansen BS,12-15 1 2 1 1 1 1 Stephens L,1-2 BS,1-2 1-3 2 2 1 0 0

Arizona Castellanos 4 2-3 7 5 5 2 5 Nelson 2-3 3 1 1 0 0 Wendelken 1 2-3 0 0 0 0 0 Mantiply 1 1-3 2 0 0 0 1 Poppen 2-3 0 0 0 0 1 Melancon W,1-5 1 2 1 0 0 1

Morton pitched to 2 batters in the 6th.

HBP_Morton (Varsho), Castellanos (Acuña Jr.). WP_Castellanos.

Umpires_Home, Jim Reynolds; First, Alex Tosi; Second, Todd Tichenor; Third, John Libka.

T_3:35. A_12,686 (48,686).

