Arriola and Dallas host the Vancouver Whitecaps

Vancouver Whitecaps FC (5-8-2, 11th in the Western Conference) vs. FC Dallas (7-3-4, second in the Western Conference)

Frisco, Texas; Saturday, 9 p.m. EDT

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: FC Dallas -205, Vancouver +564, Draw +323; over/under is 2.5 goals

BOTTOM LINE: Paul Arriola leads Dallas into a matchup with the Vancouver Whitecaps fresh off of a two-goal showing against Orlando City.

Dallas is 6-2-1 against Western Conference opponents. Dallas is seventh in the league with 24 goals led by Jesus Ferreira with nine.

The Whitecaps are 4-5-1 against Western Conference opponents. The Whitecaps are 2-1-0 when they score a pair of goals.

Saturday’s game is the second time these teams square off this season. The Whitecaps won the last meeting 2-1.

TOP PERFORMERS: Ferreira has scored nine goals with three assists for Dallas. Arriola has six goals and one assist over the past 10 games.

Lucas Cavallini has scored four goals with one assist for the Whitecaps. Ryan Gauld has two goals over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Dallas: 5-2-3, averaging 1.7 goals, 4.0 shots on goal and 3.8 corner kicks per game while allowing 1.0 goal per game.

Whitecaps: 4-5-1, averaging 1.3 goals, 3.4 shots on goal and 3.8 corner kicks per game while allowing 1.9 goals per game.

NOT EXPECTED TO PLAY: Dallas: Alan Velasco (injured).

Whitecaps: Javain Brown (injured), Lucas Cavallini (injured), Thomas Hasal (injured), Russell Teibert (injured), Cristian Dajome (injured), Cristian Gutierrez (injured).

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

