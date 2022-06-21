Astros open 2-game series at home against the Mets

New York Mets (45-24, first in the NL East) vs. Houston Astros (41-25, first in the AL West) Houston; Tuesday, 8:10 p.m. EDT PITCHING PROBABLES: Mets: Trevor Williams (1-3, 3.53 ERA, 1.23 WHIP, 33 strikeouts); Astros: Jose Urquidy (5-3, 4.99 ERA, 1.52 WHIP, 47 strikeouts) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Astros -132, Mets +112; over/under is 9 runs BOTTOM LINE: The Houston Astros host the New York Mets to begin a two-game series. Houston has a... READ MORE

New York Mets (45-24, first in the NL East) vs. Houston Astros (41-25, first in the AL West)

Houston; Tuesday, 8:10 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Mets: Trevor Williams (1-3, 3.53 ERA, 1.23 WHIP, 33 strikeouts); Astros: Jose Urquidy (5-3, 4.99 ERA, 1.52 WHIP, 47 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Astros -132, Mets +112; over/under is 9 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Houston Astros host the New York Mets to begin a two-game series.

Houston has a 41-25 record overall and an 18-11 record at home. The Astros have hit 87 total home runs to rank second in the AL.

New York is 21-14 on the road and 45-24 overall. The Mets are 11-2 in games when they hit two or more home runs.

The teams meet Tuesday for the first time this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Yordan Alvarez leads the Astros with 18 home runs while slugging .623. Michael Brantley is 13-for-38 with two doubles, two home runs and eight RBI over the past 10 games.

Jeff McNeil has 17 doubles, a triple, four home runs and 33 RBI for the Mets. Pete Alonso is 9-for-37 with a double and three home runs over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Astros: 5-5, .254 batting average, 3.44 ERA, outscored opponents by five runs

Mets: 7-3, .255 batting average, 4.04 ERA, outscored opponents by eight runs

INJURIES: Astros: Yordan Alvarez: day-to-day (hand), Parker Mushinski: 15-Day IL (elbow), Aledmys Diaz: day-to-day (shoulder), Jacob Meyers: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Jeremy Pena: 10-Day IL (thumb), Blake Taylor: 15-Day IL (elbow), Jake Odorizzi: 15-Day IL (leg), Taylor Jones: 60-Day IL (back), Lance McCullers Jr.: 60-Day IL (forearm)

Mets: Jeff McNeil: day-to-day (hamstring), Tylor Megill: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Colin Holderman: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Travis Jankowski: 10-Day IL (hand), Sean Reid-Foley: 60-Day IL (elbow), Max Scherzer: 15-Day IL (oblique), Trevor May: 60-Day IL (tricep), James McCann: 10-Day IL (hamate), Jacob deGrom: 60-Day IL (shoulder), John Curtiss: 60-Day IL (elbow), Joey Lucchesi: 60-Day IL (elbow)

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2022 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.