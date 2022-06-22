Astros play the Mets leading series 1-0

New York Mets (45-25, first in the NL East) vs. Houston Astros (42-25, first in the AL West) Houston; Wednesday, 2:10 p.m. EDT PITCHING PROBABLES: Mets: Carlos Carrasco (8-2, 3.96 ERA, 1.25 WHIP, 75 strikeouts); Astros: Luis Garcia (4-5, 3.41 ERA, 1.03 WHIP, 69 strikeouts) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Astros -135, Mets +114; over/under is 8 1/2 runs BOTTOM LINE: The Houston Astros bring a 1-0 advantage into the next game of the series against... READ MORE

New York Mets (45-25, first in the NL East) vs. Houston Astros (42-25, first in the AL West)

Houston; Wednesday, 2:10 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Mets: Carlos Carrasco (8-2, 3.96 ERA, 1.25 WHIP, 75 strikeouts); Astros: Luis Garcia (4-5, 3.41 ERA, 1.03 WHIP, 69 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Astros -135, Mets +114; over/under is 8 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Houston Astros bring a 1-0 advantage into the next game of the series against the New York Mets.

Houston is 42-25 overall and 19-11 at home. The Astros have a 20-6 record in games when they did not give up a home run.

New York has a 45-25 record overall and a 21-15 record on the road. The Mets have the second-best team batting average in MLB play at .260.

Wednesday’s game is the second time these teams meet this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Alex Bregman has 14 doubles and seven home runs for the Astros. Kyle Tucker is 10-for-38 with three doubles and three home runs over the last 10 games.

Jeff McNeil has 17 doubles, a triple and four home runs for the Mets. Pete Alonso is 11-for-35 with a double and four home runs over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Astros: 6-4, .262 batting average, 3.13 ERA, outscored opponents by 14 runs

Mets: 6-4, .239 batting average, 4.60 ERA, outscored by two runs

INJURIES: Astros: Parker Mushinski: 15-Day IL (elbow), Aledmys Diaz: day-to-day (shoulder), Jacob Meyers: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Jeremy Pena: 10-Day IL (thumb), Blake Taylor: 15-Day IL (elbow), Jake Odorizzi: 15-Day IL (leg), Taylor Jones: 60-Day IL (back), Lance McCullers Jr.: 60-Day IL (forearm)

Mets: Jeff McNeil: day-to-day (hamstring), Tylor Megill: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Colin Holderman: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Travis Jankowski: 10-Day IL (hand), Sean Reid-Foley: 60-Day IL (elbow), Max Scherzer: 15-Day IL (oblique), Trevor May: 60-Day IL (tricep), James McCann: 10-Day IL (hamate), Jacob deGrom: 60-Day IL (shoulder), John Curtiss: 60-Day IL (elbow), Joey Lucchesi: 60-Day IL (elbow)

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

