Athletics begin 3-game series against the Mariners

Seattle Mariners (29-39, fourth in the AL West) vs. Oakland Athletics (23-45, fifth in the AL West)

Oakland, California; Tuesday, 9:40 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Mariners: Marco Gonzales (3-7, 3.41 ERA, 1.31 WHIP, 40 strikeouts); Athletics: James Kaprielian (0-4, 6.31 ERA, 1.50 WHIP, 27 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Mariners -145, Athletics +124; over/under is 8 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Oakland Athletics host the Seattle Mariners on Tuesday to begin a three-game series.

Oakland has a 23-45 record overall and an 8-26 record at home. The Athletics have an 11-6 record in games when they scored five or more runs.

Seattle is 29-39 overall and 14-21 on the road. The Mariners have a 22-6 record in games when they scored five or more runs.

Tuesday’s game is the fourth time these teams match up this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Seth Brown has nine home runs, 18 walks and 32 RBI while hitting .210 for the Athletics. Christian Bethancourt is 11-for-35 with three doubles, three home runs and seven RBI over the past 10 games.

Ty France has 10 home runs, 20 walks and 44 RBI while hitting .314 for the Mariners. Julio Rodriguez is 10-for-37 with four doubles, a home run and four RBI over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Athletics: 3-7, .210 batting average, 4.45 ERA, outscored by 18 runs

Mariners: 3-7, .189 batting average, 2.77 ERA, outscored by seven runs

INJURIES: Athletics: Daulton Jefferies: 60-Day IL (arm), Skye Bolt: 60-Day IL (oblique), Stephen Piscotty: 10-Day IL (calf), Deolis Guerra: 60-Day IL (elbow), Brent Honeywell Jr.: 60-Day IL (elbow)

Mariners: Evan White: 60-Day IL (hernia), Mitch Haniger: 60-Day IL (ankle), Kyle Lewis: 7-Day IL (concussion), Tom Murphy: 10-Day IL (shoulder), Casey Sadler: 60-Day IL (shoulder)

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

