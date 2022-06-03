Athletics come into matchup with the Red Sox on losing streak

Boston Red Sox (24-27, fourth in the AL East) vs. Oakland Athletics (20-33, fifth in the AL West) Oakland, California; Friday, 9:40 p.m. EDT PITCHING PROBABLES: Red Sox: Nathan Eovaldi (2-2, 3.77 ERA, 1.12 WHIP, 59 strikeouts); Athletics: James Kaprielian (0-2, 5.93 ERA, 1.35 WHIP, 21 strikeouts) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Red Sox -157, Athletics +135; over/under is 7 runs BOTTOM LINE: The Oakland Athletics come into a matchup with the Boston Red Sox after... READ MORE

Boston Red Sox (24-27, fourth in the AL East) vs. Oakland Athletics (20-33, fifth in the AL West)

Oakland, California; Friday, 9:40 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Red Sox: Nathan Eovaldi (2-2, 3.77 ERA, 1.12 WHIP, 59 strikeouts); Athletics: James Kaprielian (0-2, 5.93 ERA, 1.35 WHIP, 21 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Red Sox -157, Athletics +135; over/under is 7 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Oakland Athletics come into a matchup with the Boston Red Sox after losing three straight games.

Oakland has a 20-33 record overall and a 7-21 record in home games. The Athletics are 6-2 in games when they hit at least two home runs.

Boston has gone 11-13 on the road and 24-27 overall. The Red Sox have the second-best team slugging percentage in MLB play at .417.

The teams meet Friday for the first time this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Elvis Andrus has 13 doubles, three home runs and 11 RBI for the Athletics. Chad Pinder is 8-for-31 with two doubles, two home runs and four RBI over the last 10 games.

J.D. Martinez ranks third on the Red Sox with a .360 batting average, and has 17 doubles, five home runs, 17 walks and 23 RBI. Rafael Devers is 16-for-44 with two home runs and two RBI over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Athletics: 3-7, .240 batting average, 5.36 ERA, outscored by 16 runs

Red Sox: 5-5, .305 batting average, 4.15 ERA, outscored opponents by 21 runs

INJURIES: Athletics: Daulton Jefferies: 60-Day IL (arm), Skye Bolt: 60-Day IL (oblique), Stephen Piscotty: 10-Day IL (calf), Stephen Vogt: 10-Day IL (undisclosed), Deolis Guerra: 60-Day IL (elbow), Brent Honeywell Jr.: 60-Day IL (elbow)

Red Sox: Matt Barnes: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Hansel Robles: 15-Day IL (back), Josh Taylor: 60-Day IL (back), Chris Sale: 60-Day IL (rib), James Paxton: 60-Day IL (elbow)

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2022 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.