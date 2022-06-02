Atlanta 13, Colorado 6

Atlanta
AB
R
H
BI
BB
SO
Avg.
Totals
45
13
18
13
2
7
Acuña Jr. dh
5
1
2
1
1
1
.291
Swanson ss
5
1
2
2
1
0
.270
Ozuna lf
5
1
1
...
|Colorado
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Totals
|37
|6
|13
|5
|3
|12
|
|Joe lf
|3
|3
|2
|0
|2
|0
|.271
|Blackmon dh
|5
|1
|4
|2
|0
|1
|.251
|Cron 1b
|5
|1
|1
|2
|0
|1
|.303
|Rodgers 2b
|5
|0
|1
|0
|0
|2
|.264
|McMahon 3b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|2
|.244
|Grichuk rf
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.275
|Iglesias ss
|4
|0
|2
|0
|0
|0
|.325
|Hampson cf
|4
|1
|1
|1
|0
|2
|.226
|Serven c
|3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|3
|.276
|Atlanta
|032
|043
|100_13
|18
|0
|Colorado
|100
|031
|100_6
|13
|1
E_Rodgers (7). LOB_Atlanta 7, Colorado 7. 2B_Albies (13), Acuña Jr. (7), Swanson (10), Riley 2 (13), Harris II (2), Joe 2 (9), Iglesias (12). 3B_Heredia (1). HR_d’Arnaud 2 (6), off Gomber; Cron (14), off Anderson; Hampson (2), off Anderson. RBIs_Heredia (5), Harris II (3), Swanson 2 (26), d’Arnaud 6 (23), Riley (29), Olson (23), Acuña Jr. (11), Blackmon 2 (25), Cron 2 (40), Hampson (9). SB_Swanson (9).
Runners left in scoring position_Atlanta 3 (Riley, Ozuna, d’Arnaud); Colorado 3 (Joe, Rodgers, Grichuk). RISP_Atlanta 9 for 19; Colorado 2 for 8.
Runners moved up_Ozuna, Olson, Cron 2. GIDP_Cron, Iglesias.
DP_Atlanta 3 (Riley, Albies, Olson; Albies, Swanson, Olson; Swanson, Albies, Olson).
|Atlanta
|IP
|
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Anderson, W, 4-3
|6
|
|10
|5
|5
|1
|9
|104
|4.70
|Cruz
|1
|
|2
|1
|1
|1
|0
|21
|4.50
|O’Day
|1
|
|1
|0
|0
|1
|2
|18
|4.26
|Lee
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|16
|1.23
|Colorado
|IP
|
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Gomber, L, 2-6
|5
|
|10
|9
|9
|2
|5
|93
|6.54
|Blach
|3
|
|7
|4
|4
|0
|1
|55
|5.97
|Stephenson
|1
|
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|9
|5.40
WP_Gomber.
Umpires_Home, Laz Diaz; First, Tripp Gibson; Second, Nate Tomlinson; Third, Mike Muchlinski.
T_2:58. A_26,594 (50,445).
