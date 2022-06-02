Atlanta 13, Colorado 6

Atlanta

Atlanta AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Totals 45 13 18 13 2 7 Acuña Jr. dh 5 1 2 1 1 1 .291 Swanson ss 5 1 2 2 1 0 .270 Ozuna lf 5 1 1 0 0 1 .234 Duvall lf 0 0 0 0 0 0 .191 Riley 3b 5 2 3 1 0 2 .267 Albies 2b 5 2 2 0 0 0 .251 Olson 1b 5 0 1 1 0 0 .256 d’Arnaud c 5 3 3 6 0 0 .262 Heredia rf 5 1 1 1 0 2 .125 Harris II cf 5 2 3 1 0 1 .286

Colorado AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Totals 37 6 13 5 3 12 Joe lf 3 3 2 0 2 0 .271 Blackmon dh 5 1 4 2 0 1 .251 Cron 1b 5 1 1 2 0 1 .303 Rodgers 2b 5 0 1 0 0 2 .264 McMahon 3b 4 0 1 0 0 2 .244 Grichuk rf 4 0 1 0 0 1 .275 Iglesias ss 4 0 2 0 0 0 .325 Hampson cf 4 1 1 1 0 2 .226 Serven c 3 0 0 0 1 3 .276

Atlanta 032 043 100_13 18 0 Colorado 100 031 100_6 13 1

E_Rodgers (7). LOB_Atlanta 7, Colorado 7. 2B_Albies (13), Acuña Jr. (7), Swanson (10), Riley 2 (13), Harris II (2), Joe 2 (9), Iglesias (12). 3B_Heredia (1). HR_d’Arnaud 2 (6), off Gomber; Cron (14), off Anderson; Hampson (2), off Anderson. RBIs_Heredia (5), Harris II (3), Swanson 2 (26), d’Arnaud 6 (23), Riley (29), Olson (23), Acuña Jr. (11), Blackmon 2 (25), Cron 2 (40), Hampson (9). SB_Swanson (9).

Runners left in scoring position_Atlanta 3 (Riley, Ozuna, d’Arnaud); Colorado 3 (Joe, Rodgers, Grichuk). RISP_Atlanta 9 for 19; Colorado 2 for 8.

Runners moved up_Ozuna, Olson, Cron 2. GIDP_Cron, Iglesias.

DP_Atlanta 3 (Riley, Albies, Olson; Albies, Swanson, Olson; Swanson, Albies, Olson).

Atlanta IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Anderson, W, 4-3 6 10 5 5 1 9 104 4.70 Cruz 1 2 1 1 1 0 21 4.50 O’Day 1 1 0 0 1 2 18 4.26 Lee 1 0 0 0 0 1 16 1.23

Colorado IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Gomber, L, 2-6 5 10 9 9 2 5 93 6.54 Blach 3 7 4 4 0 1 55 5.97 Stephenson 1 1 0 0 0 1 9 5.40

WP_Gomber.

Umpires_Home, Laz Diaz; First, Tripp Gibson; Second, Nate Tomlinson; Third, Mike Muchlinski.

T_2:58. A_26,594 (50,445).

