Trending:
Listen Live
Sports News

Atlanta 13, Colorado 6

The Associated Press
June 2, 2022 11:59 pm
< a min read
      

Atlanta
AB
R
H
BI
BB
SO
Avg.

Totals
45
13
18
13
2
7

Acuña Jr. dh
5
1
2
1
1
1
.291

Swanson ss
5
1
2
2
1
0
.270

Ozuna lf
5
1
1
...

READ MORE

Atlanta AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Totals 45 13 18 13 2 7
Acuña Jr. dh 5 1 2 1 1 1 .291
Swanson ss 5 1 2 2 1 0 .270
Ozuna lf 5 1 1 0 0 1 .234
Duvall lf 0 0 0 0 0 0 .191
Riley 3b 5 2 3 1 0 2 .267
Albies 2b 5 2 2 0 0 0 .251
Olson 1b 5 0 1 1 0 0 .256
d’Arnaud c 5 3 3 6 0 0 .262
Heredia rf 5 1 1 1 0 2 .125
Harris II cf 5 2 3 1 0 1 .286
Colorado AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Totals 37 6 13 5 3 12
Joe lf 3 3 2 0 2 0 .271
Blackmon dh 5 1 4 2 0 1 .251
Cron 1b 5 1 1 2 0 1 .303
Rodgers 2b 5 0 1 0 0 2 .264
McMahon 3b 4 0 1 0 0 2 .244
Grichuk rf 4 0 1 0 0 1 .275
Iglesias ss 4 0 2 0 0 0 .325
Hampson cf 4 1 1 1 0 2 .226
Serven c 3 0 0 0 1 3 .276
Atlanta 032 043 100_13 18 0
Colorado 100 031 100_6 13 1

E_Rodgers (7). LOB_Atlanta 7, Colorado 7. 2B_Albies (13), Acuña Jr. (7), Swanson (10), Riley 2 (13), Harris II (2), Joe 2 (9), Iglesias (12). 3B_Heredia (1). HR_d’Arnaud 2 (6), off Gomber; Cron (14), off Anderson; Hampson (2), off Anderson. RBIs_Heredia (5), Harris II (3), Swanson 2 (26), d’Arnaud 6 (23), Riley (29), Olson (23), Acuña Jr. (11), Blackmon 2 (25), Cron 2 (40), Hampson (9). SB_Swanson (9).

Runners left in scoring position_Atlanta 3 (Riley, Ozuna, d’Arnaud); Colorado 3 (Joe, Rodgers, Grichuk). RISP_Atlanta 9 for 19; Colorado 2 for 8.

Runners moved up_Ozuna, Olson, Cron 2. GIDP_Cron, Iglesias.

DP_Atlanta 3 (Riley, Albies, Olson; Albies, Swanson, Olson; Swanson, Albies, Olson).

Atlanta IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Anderson, W, 4-3 6 10 5 5 1 9 104 4.70
Cruz 1 2 1 1 1 0 21 4.50
O’Day 1 1 0 0 1 2 18 4.26
Lee 1 0 0 0 0 1 16 1.23
Colorado IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Gomber, L, 2-6 5 10 9 9 2 5 93 6.54
Blach 3 7 4 4 0 1 55 5.97
Stephenson 1 1 0 0 0 1 9 5.40

WP_Gomber.

Umpires_Home, Laz Diaz; First, Tripp Gibson; Second, Nate Tomlinson; Third, Mike Muchlinski.

T_2:58. A_26,594 (50,445).

Copyright © 2022 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

      
Related Topics
Sports News

The latest in Government Events powered by:

6|9 AFCEA Bethesda June Webinar
6|9 BD & Capture Strategy Workshop: How...
6|9 End-to-End Records Management...
View More Events
Post Your Event

Top Stories