Trending:
Listen Live
Sports News

Atlanta 2, San Francisco 1

The Associated Press
June 20, 2022 10:29 pm
< a min read
      

San Francisco

Atlanta

ab
r
h
bi

ab
r
h
bi

Totals
33
1
8
1

Totals
34
2
9
2

Slater cf
4
0
1
1

Acuña Jr. rf
4
0
0
0

Flores 2b-3b
4
0
0
0

...

READ MORE

San Francisco Atlanta
ab r h bi ab r h bi
Totals 33 1 8 1 Totals 34 2 9 2
Slater cf 4 0 1 1 Acuña Jr. rf 4 0 0 0
Flores 2b-3b 4 0 0 0 Swanson ss 4 0 1 0
Yastrzemski rf 4 0 0 0 Riley 3b 4 0 1 0
Ruf 1b 2 0 1 0 Olson 1b 3 0 0 0
Belt ph-1b 1 0 0 0 Gosselin pr 0 1 0 0
Longoria 3b 3 0 1 0 d’Arnaud c 4 1 1 1
Pederson ph-lf 1 0 1 0 Ozuna dh 4 0 1 0
González lf 4 1 2 0 Duvall lf 4 0 1 0
Wynns c 0 0 0 0 Arcia 2b 4 0 1 1
Estrada ss-2b 4 0 1 0 Harris II cf 3 0 3 0
Casali c 2 0 0 0
Crawford ph-ss 1 0 0 0
La Stella dh 3 0 1 0
San Francisco 000 000 010 1
Atlanta 010 000 001 2

E_Estrada (5). DP_San Francisco 2, Atlanta 1. LOB_San Francisco 7, Atlanta 7. 2B_Swanson (14). 3B_Harris II (2). HR_d’Arnaud (10). SB_Acuña Jr. (12).

IP H R ER BB SO
San Francisco
Webb 7 6 1 1 0 7
Leone 1 1 0 0 0 1
Doval L,2-3 2-3 2 1 1 1 1
Atlanta
Fried 7 5 1 1 2 8
Smith BS,2-5 1 1 0 0 0 1
Jansen W,4-0 1 2 0 0 0 3

Fried pitched to 3 batters in the 8th.

Umpires_Home, Paul Emmel; First, Shane Livensparger; Second, Stu Scheuwater; Third, Bruce Dreckman.

T_2:54. A_40,589 (41,084).

Copyright © 2022 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

      
Related Topics
Sports News

The latest in Government Events powered by:

6|27 NAS Pensacola Tech Expo
6|27 Data + AI Summit 2022
6|27 AIAA AVIATION Forum
View More Events
Post Your Event

Top Stories