Atlanta 2, San Francisco 1

San Francisco
Atlanta
ab
r
h
bi
ab
r
h
bi
Totals
33
1
8
1
Totals
34
2
9
2
Slater cf
4
0
1
1
Acuña Jr. rf
4
0
0
0
Flores 2b-3b
4
0
0
0
...
READ MORE
|San Francisco
|
|
|
|
|
|Atlanta
|
|
|
|
|
|
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|
|
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|
|Totals
|33
|1
|8
|1
|
|Totals
|34
|2
|9
|2
|
|Slater cf
|4
|0
|1
|1
|
|Acuña Jr. rf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|
|Flores 2b-3b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|
|Swanson ss
|4
|0
|1
|0
|
|Yastrzemski rf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|
|Riley 3b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|
|Ruf 1b
|2
|0
|1
|0
|
|Olson 1b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|
|Belt ph-1b
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|Gosselin pr
|0
|1
|0
|0
|
|Longoria 3b
|3
|0
|1
|0
|
|d’Arnaud c
|4
|1
|1
|1
|
|Pederson ph-lf
|1
|0
|1
|0
|
|Ozuna dh
|4
|0
|1
|0
|
|González lf
|4
|1
|2
|0
|
|Duvall lf
|4
|0
|1
|0
|
|Wynns c
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
|Arcia 2b
|4
|0
|1
|1
|
|Estrada ss-2b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|
|Harris II cf
|3
|0
|3
|0
|
|Casali c
|2
|0
|0
|0
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Crawford ph-ss
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|La Stella dh
|3
|0
|1
|0
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|San Francisco
|000
|000
|010
|—
|1
|Atlanta
|010
|000
|001
|—
|2
E_Estrada (5). DP_San Francisco 2, Atlanta 1. LOB_San Francisco 7, Atlanta 7. 2B_Swanson (14). 3B_Harris II (2). HR_d’Arnaud (10). SB_Acuña Jr. (12).
|San Francisco
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Webb
|7
|
|6
|1
|1
|0
|7
|Leone
|1
|
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Doval L,2-3
|
|2-3
|2
|1
|1
|1
|1
|Atlanta
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Fried
|7
|
|5
|1
|1
|2
|8
|Smith BS,2-5
|1
|
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Jansen W,4-0
|1
|
|2
|0
|0
|0
|3
Fried pitched to 3 batters in the 8th.
Umpires_Home, Paul Emmel; First, Shane Livensparger; Second, Stu Scheuwater; Third, Bruce Dreckman.
T_2:54. A_40,589 (41,084).
Copyright
© 2022 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.