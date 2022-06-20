Atlanta 2, San Francisco 1

San Francisco Atlanta ab

San Francisco Atlanta ab r h bi ab r h bi Totals 33 1 8 1 Totals 34 2 9 2 Slater cf 4 0 1 1 Acuña Jr. rf 4 0 0 0 Flores 2b-3b 4 0 0 0 Swanson ss 4 0 1 0 Yastrzemski rf 4 0 0 0 Riley 3b 4 0 1 0 Ruf 1b 2 0 1 0 Olson 1b 3 0 0 0 Belt ph-1b 1 0 0 0 Gosselin pr 0 1 0 0 Longoria 3b 3 0 1 0 d’Arnaud c 4 1 1 1 Pederson ph-lf 1 0 1 0 Ozuna dh 4 0 1 0 González lf 4 1 2 0 Duvall lf 4 0 1 0 Wynns c 0 0 0 0 Arcia 2b 4 0 1 1 Estrada ss-2b 4 0 1 0 Harris II cf 3 0 3 0 Casali c 2 0 0 0 Crawford ph-ss 1 0 0 0 La Stella dh 3 0 1 0

San Francisco 000 000 010 — 1 Atlanta 010 000 001 — 2

E_Estrada (5). DP_San Francisco 2, Atlanta 1. LOB_San Francisco 7, Atlanta 7. 2B_Swanson (14). 3B_Harris II (2). HR_d’Arnaud (10). SB_Acuña Jr. (12).

IP H R ER BB SO

San Francisco Webb 7 6 1 1 0 7 Leone 1 1 0 0 0 1 Doval L,2-3 2-3 2 1 1 1 1

Atlanta Fried 7 5 1 1 2 8 Smith BS,2-5 1 1 0 0 0 1 Jansen W,4-0 1 2 0 0 0 3

Fried pitched to 3 batters in the 8th.

Umpires_Home, Paul Emmel; First, Shane Livensparger; Second, Stu Scheuwater; Third, Bruce Dreckman.

T_2:54. A_40,589 (41,084).

