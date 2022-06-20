Atlanta 2, San Francisco 1

San Francisco

San Francisco AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Totals 33 1 8 1 2 12 Slater cf 4 0 1 1 0 1 .242 Flores 2b-3b 4 0 0 0 0 1 .236 Yastrzemski rf 4 0 0 0 0 2 .257 Ruf 1b 2 0 1 0 1 0 .223 a-Belt ph-1b 1 0 0 0 0 1 .232 Longoria 3b 3 0 1 0 0 2 .211 b-Pederson ph-lf 1 0 1 0 0 0 .271 González lf 4 1 2 0 0 1 .308 Wynns c 0 0 0 0 0 0 .238 Estrada ss-2b 4 0 1 0 0 2 .264 Casali c 2 0 0 0 1 1 .232 c-Crawford ph-ss 1 0 0 0 0 1 .224 La Stella dh 3 0 1 0 0 0 .243

Atlanta AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Totals 34 2 9 2 1 9 Acuña Jr. rf 4 0 0 0 0 2 .272 Swanson ss 4 0 1 0 0 0 .293 Riley 3b 4 0 1 0 0 1 .256 Olson 1b 3 0 0 0 1 0 .248 1-Gosselin pr 0 1 0 0 0 0 .000 d’Arnaud c 4 1 1 1 0 2 .257 Ozuna dh 4 0 1 0 0 1 .227 Duvall lf 4 0 1 0 0 3 .206 Arcia 2b 4 0 1 1 0 0 .338 Harris II cf 3 0 3 0 0 0 .346

San Francisco 000 000 010_1 8 1 Atlanta 010 000 001_2 9 0

Two outs when winning run scored.

a-struck out for Ruf in the 9th. b-singled for Longoria in the 9th. c-struck out for Casali in the 9th.

1-ran for Olson in the 9th.

E_Estrada (5). LOB_San Francisco 7, Atlanta 7. 2B_Swanson (14). 3B_Harris II (2). HR_d’Arnaud (10), off Webb. RBIs_Slater (15), d’Arnaud (32), Arcia (13). SB_Acuña Jr. (12).

Runners left in scoring position_San Francisco 5 (Yastrzemski 2, Estrada, Crawford 2); Atlanta 3 (Riley, Olson, Acuña Jr.). RISP_San Francisco 1 for 8; Atlanta 1 for 7.

LIDP_Swanson. GIDP_Slater, Arcia.

DP_San Francisco 2 (Estrada, Flores, Ruf; Estrada, Flores, Estrada); Atlanta 1 (Swanson, Arcia, Olson).

San Francisco IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Webb 7 6 1 1 0 7 107 3.26 Leone 1 1 0 0 0 1 12 2.45 Doval, L, 2-3 2-3 2 1 1 1 1 19 2.70

Atlanta IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Fried 7 5 1 1 2 8 102 2.77 Smith, BS, 2-5 1 1 0 0 0 1 20 3.51 Jansen, W, 4-0 1 2 0 0 0 3 20 3.03

Inherited runners-scored_Smith 3-1.

Umpires_Home, Paul Emmel; First, Shane Livensparger; Second, Stu Scheuwater; Third, Bruce Dreckman.

T_2:54. A_40,589 (41,084).

