Atlanta 2, San Francisco 1

San Francisco
AB
R
H
BI
BB
SO
Avg.
Totals
33
1
8
1
2
12
Slater cf
4
0
1
1
0
1
.242
Flores 2b-3b
4
0
0
0
0
1
.236
Yastrzemski rf
4
0
0
...
READ MORE
|San Francisco
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Totals
|33
|1
|8
|1
|2
|12
|
|Slater cf
|4
|0
|1
|1
|0
|1
|.242
|Flores 2b-3b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.236
|Yastrzemski rf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.257
|Ruf 1b
|2
|0
|1
|0
|1
|0
|.223
|a-Belt ph-1b
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.232
|Longoria 3b
|3
|0
|1
|0
|0
|2
|.211
|b-Pederson ph-lf
|1
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.271
|González lf
|4
|1
|2
|0
|0
|1
|.308
|Wynns c
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.238
|Estrada ss-2b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|2
|.264
|Casali c
|2
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|.232
|c-Crawford ph-ss
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.224
|La Stella dh
|3
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.243
|Atlanta
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Totals
|34
|2
|9
|2
|1
|9
|
|Acuña Jr. rf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.272
|Swanson ss
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.293
|Riley 3b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.256
|Olson 1b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|.248
|1-Gosselin pr
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.000
|d’Arnaud c
|4
|1
|1
|1
|0
|2
|.257
|Ozuna dh
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.227
|Duvall lf
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|3
|.206
|Arcia 2b
|4
|0
|1
|1
|0
|0
|.338
|Harris II cf
|3
|0
|3
|0
|0
|0
|.346
|San Francisco
|000
|000
|010_1
|8
|1
|Atlanta
|010
|000
|001_2
|9
|0
Two outs when winning run scored.
a-struck out for Ruf in the 9th. b-singled for Longoria in the 9th. c-struck out for Casali in the 9th.
1-ran for Olson in the 9th.
E_Estrada (5). LOB_San Francisco 7, Atlanta 7. 2B_Swanson (14). 3B_Harris II (2). HR_d’Arnaud (10), off Webb. RBIs_Slater (15), d’Arnaud (32), Arcia (13). SB_Acuña Jr. (12).
Runners left in scoring position_San Francisco 5 (Yastrzemski 2, Estrada, Crawford 2); Atlanta 3 (Riley, Olson, Acuña Jr.). RISP_San Francisco 1 for 8; Atlanta 1 for 7.
LIDP_Swanson. GIDP_Slater, Arcia.
DP_San Francisco 2 (Estrada, Flores, Ruf; Estrada, Flores, Estrada); Atlanta 1 (Swanson, Arcia, Olson).
|San Francisco
|IP
|
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Webb
|7
|
|6
|1
|1
|0
|7
|107
|3.26
|Leone
|1
|
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|12
|2.45
|Doval, L, 2-3
|
|2-3
|2
|1
|1
|1
|1
|19
|2.70
|Atlanta
|IP
|
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Fried
|7
|
|5
|1
|1
|2
|8
|102
|2.77
|Smith, BS, 2-5
|1
|
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|20
|3.51
|Jansen, W, 4-0
|1
|
|2
|0
|0
|0
|3
|20
|3.03
Inherited runners-scored_Smith 3-1.
Umpires_Home, Paul Emmel; First, Shane Livensparger; Second, Stu Scheuwater; Third, Bruce Dreckman.
T_2:54. A_40,589 (41,084).
Copyright
© 2022 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.