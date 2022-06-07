Atlanta 3, Oakland 2

Oakland
Atlanta
ab
r
h
bi
ab
r
h
bi
Totals
31
2
5
2
Totals
32
3
9
3
Kemp 2b
4
1
1
0
Acuña Jr. rf
4
2
2
2
Andrus ss
4
1
1
0
...
DP_Oakland 1, Atlanta 1. LOB_Oakland 2, Atlanta 6. 2B_Albies (14). HR_Acuña Jr. 2 (5), Heredia (3).
|Oakland
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Irvin
|5
|1-3
|7
|2
|2
|1
|6
|Acevedo
|
|2-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Trivino L,1-4
|1
|
|2
|1
|1
|0
|2
|Jackson
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|Atlanta
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Wright W,6-3
|8
|
|5
|2
|2
|0
|7
|Jansen S,15-18
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
WP_Wright.
Umpires_Home, Clint Vondrak; First, Dan Lassogna-DUP; Second, Ben May; Third, Marvin Hudson.
T_2:19. A_33,981 (41,084).
Copyright
