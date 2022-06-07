Atlanta 3, Oakland 2

Oakland Atlanta ab

Oakland Atlanta ab r h bi ab r h bi Totals 31 2 5 2 Totals 32 3 9 3 Kemp 2b 4 1 1 0 Acuña Jr. rf 4 2 2 2 Andrus ss 4 1 1 0 Swanson ss 4 0 2 0 Laureano rf 4 0 1 2 Riley 3b 4 0 0 0 Lowrie dh 4 0 0 0 Olson 1b 4 0 1 0 Pinder lf 3 0 1 0 Albies 2b 4 0 1 0 Brown 1b 3 0 0 0 Ozuna dh 4 0 0 0 Davidson 3b 3 0 0 0 Contreras c 3 0 2 0 Murphy c 3 0 1 0 Heredia lf 2 1 1 1 Pache cf 3 0 0 0 Harris II cf 3 0 0 0

Oakland 200 000 000 — 2 Atlanta 101 000 10x — 3

DP_Oakland 1, Atlanta 1. LOB_Oakland 2, Atlanta 6. 2B_Albies (14). HR_Acuña Jr. 2 (5), Heredia (3).

IP H R ER BB SO

Oakland Irvin 5 1-3 7 2 2 1 6 Acevedo 2-3 0 0 0 0 1 Trivino L,1-4 1 2 1 1 0 2 Jackson 1 0 0 0 0 3

Atlanta Wright W,6-3 8 5 2 2 0 7 Jansen S,15-18 1 0 0 0 0 1

WP_Wright.

Umpires_Home, Clint Vondrak; First, Dan Lassogna-DUP; Second, Ben May; Third, Marvin Hudson.

T_2:19. A_33,981 (41,084).

