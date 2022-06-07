Atlanta 3, Oakland 2

Oakland

AB

R

H

BI

BB

SO

Avg. Totals

31

2

5

2

0

8 Kemp 2b

4

1

1

0

0

1

.239 Andrus ss

4

1

1

0

0

0

.244 Laureano rf

4

0

1

2 READ MORE

Oakland AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Totals 31 2 5 2 0 8 Kemp 2b 4 1 1 0 0 1 .239 Andrus ss 4 1 1 0 0 0 .244 Laureano rf 4 0 1 2 0 0 .247 Lowrie dh 4 0 0 0 0 2 .214 Pinder lf 3 0 1 0 0 0 .248 Brown 1b 3 0 0 0 0 1 .200 Davidson 3b 3 0 0 0 0 3 .000 Murphy c 3 0 1 0 0 0 .196 Pache cf 3 0 0 0 0 1 .164

Atlanta AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Totals 32 3 9 3 1 12 Acuña Jr. rf 4 2 2 2 0 1 .320 Swanson ss 4 0 2 0 0 0 .279 Riley 3b 4 0 0 0 0 4 .260 Olson 1b 4 0 1 0 0 2 .255 Albies 2b 4 0 1 0 0 2 .247 Ozuna dh 4 0 0 0 0 1 .228 Contreras c 3 0 2 0 0 1 .307 Heredia lf 2 1 1 1 1 0 .140 Harris II cf 3 0 0 0 0 1 .243

Oakland 200 000 000_2 5 0 Atlanta 101 000 10x_3 9 0

LOB_Oakland 2, Atlanta 6. 2B_Albies (14). HR_Acuña Jr. 2 (5), off Irvin; Heredia (3), off Trivino. RBIs_Laureano 2 (7), Acuña Jr. 2 (15), Heredia (6). CS_Swanson (2).

Runners left in scoring position_Oakland 1 (Davidson); Atlanta 2 (Contreras, Harris II). RISP_Oakland 1 for 2; Atlanta 0 for 3.

Runners moved up_Brown. GIDP_Pinder.

DP_Oakland 1 (Murphy, Kemp, Murphy); Atlanta 1 (Swanson, Albies, Olson).

Oakland IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Irvin 5 1-3 7 2 2 1 6 83 3.00 Acevedo 2-3 0 0 0 0 1 8 3.55 Trivino, L, 1-4 1 2 1 1 0 2 15 6.91 Jackson 1 0 0 0 0 3 14 3.38

Atlanta IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Wright, W, 6-3 8 5 2 2 0 7 105 2.39 Jansen, S, 15-18 1 0 0 0 0 1 8 3.65

Inherited runners-scored_Acevedo 1-0. WP_Wright.

Umpires_Home, Clint Vondrak; First, Dan Lassogna-DUP; Second, Ben May; Third, Marvin Hudson.

T_2:19. A_33,981 (41,084).

Copyright © 2022 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.