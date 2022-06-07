Trending:
Listen Live
Sports News

Atlanta 3, Oakland 2

The Associated Press
June 7, 2022 9:54 pm
< a min read
      

Oakland
AB
R
H
BI
BB
SO
Avg.

Totals
31
2
5
2
0
8

Kemp 2b
4
1
1
0
0
1
.239

Andrus ss
4
1
1
0
0
0
.244

Laureano rf
4
0
1
2

READ MORE

Oakland AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Totals 31 2 5 2 0 8
Kemp 2b 4 1 1 0 0 1 .239
Andrus ss 4 1 1 0 0 0 .244
Laureano rf 4 0 1 2 0 0 .247
Lowrie dh 4 0 0 0 0 2 .214
Pinder lf 3 0 1 0 0 0 .248
Brown 1b 3 0 0 0 0 1 .200
Davidson 3b 3 0 0 0 0 3 .000
Murphy c 3 0 1 0 0 0 .196
Pache cf 3 0 0 0 0 1 .164
Atlanta AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Totals 32 3 9 3 1 12
Acuña Jr. rf 4 2 2 2 0 1 .320
Swanson ss 4 0 2 0 0 0 .279
Riley 3b 4 0 0 0 0 4 .260
Olson 1b 4 0 1 0 0 2 .255
Albies 2b 4 0 1 0 0 2 .247
Ozuna dh 4 0 0 0 0 1 .228
Contreras c 3 0 2 0 0 1 .307
Heredia lf 2 1 1 1 1 0 .140
Harris II cf 3 0 0 0 0 1 .243
Oakland 200 000 000_2 5 0
Atlanta 101 000 10x_3 9 0

LOB_Oakland 2, Atlanta 6. 2B_Albies (14). HR_Acuña Jr. 2 (5), off Irvin; Heredia (3), off Trivino. RBIs_Laureano 2 (7), Acuña Jr. 2 (15), Heredia (6). CS_Swanson (2).

Runners left in scoring position_Oakland 1 (Davidson); Atlanta 2 (Contreras, Harris II). RISP_Oakland 1 for 2; Atlanta 0 for 3.

Runners moved up_Brown. GIDP_Pinder.

DP_Oakland 1 (Murphy, Kemp, Murphy); Atlanta 1 (Swanson, Albies, Olson).

Oakland IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Irvin 5 1-3 7 2 2 1 6 83 3.00
Acevedo 2-3 0 0 0 0 1 8 3.55
Trivino, L, 1-4 1 2 1 1 0 2 15 6.91
Jackson 1 0 0 0 0 3 14 3.38
Atlanta IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Wright, W, 6-3 8 5 2 2 0 7 105 2.39
Jansen, S, 15-18 1 0 0 0 0 1 8 3.65

Inherited runners-scored_Acevedo 1-0. WP_Wright.

Umpires_Home, Clint Vondrak; First, Dan Lassogna-DUP; Second, Ben May; Third, Marvin Hudson.

T_2:19. A_33,981 (41,084).

Copyright © 2022 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

      
Related Topics
Sports News

The latest in Government Events powered by:

6|14 Fort Sam Houston IT and Medical Tech...
6|14 Lunch & Learn: Zero Cost Migrations...
6|14 An Automated Corporate View of...
View More Events
Post Your Event

Top Stories