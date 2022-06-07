Atlanta 3, Oakland 2

Oakland
|Oakland
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Totals
|31
|2
|5
|2
|0
|8
|
|Kemp 2b
|4
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.239
|Andrus ss
|4
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.244
|Laureano rf
|4
|0
|1
|2
|0
|0
|.247
|Lowrie dh
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.214
|Pinder lf
|3
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.248
|Brown 1b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.200
|Davidson 3b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|.000
|Murphy c
|3
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.196
|Pache cf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.164
|Atlanta
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Totals
|32
|3
|9
|3
|1
|12
|
|Acuña Jr. rf
|4
|2
|2
|2
|0
|1
|.320
|Swanson ss
|4
|0
|2
|0
|0
|0
|.279
|Riley 3b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|4
|.260
|Olson 1b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|2
|.255
|Albies 2b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|2
|.247
|Ozuna dh
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.228
|Contreras c
|3
|0
|2
|0
|0
|1
|.307
|Heredia lf
|2
|1
|1
|1
|1
|0
|.140
|Harris II cf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.243
|Oakland
|200
|000
|000_2
|5
|0
|Atlanta
|101
|000
|10x_3
|9
|0
LOB_Oakland 2, Atlanta 6. 2B_Albies (14). HR_Acuña Jr. 2 (5), off Irvin; Heredia (3), off Trivino. RBIs_Laureano 2 (7), Acuña Jr. 2 (15), Heredia (6). CS_Swanson (2).
Runners left in scoring position_Oakland 1 (Davidson); Atlanta 2 (Contreras, Harris II). RISP_Oakland 1 for 2; Atlanta 0 for 3.
Runners moved up_Brown. GIDP_Pinder.
DP_Oakland 1 (Murphy, Kemp, Murphy); Atlanta 1 (Swanson, Albies, Olson).
|Oakland
|IP
|
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Irvin
|5
|1-3
|7
|2
|2
|1
|6
|83
|3.00
|Acevedo
|
|2-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|8
|3.55
|Trivino, L, 1-4
|1
|
|2
|1
|1
|0
|2
|15
|6.91
|Jackson
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|14
|3.38
|Atlanta
|IP
|
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Wright, W, 6-3
|8
|
|5
|2
|2
|0
|7
|105
|2.39
|Jansen, S, 15-18
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|8
|3.65
Inherited runners-scored_Acevedo 1-0. WP_Wright.
Umpires_Home, Clint Vondrak; First, Dan Lassogna-DUP; Second, Ben May; Third, Marvin Hudson.
T_2:19. A_33,981 (41,084).
