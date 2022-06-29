Trending:
Sports News

Atlanta 4, Philadelphia 1

The Associated Press
June 29, 2022 10:15 pm
Atlanta Philadelphia
ab r h bi ab r h bi
Totals 33 4 8 4 Totals 31 1 4 1
Swanson ss 4 0 0 0 Schwarber lf 4 0 0 0
d’Arnaud dh 4 0 1 0 Hoskins 1b 4 1 2 1
Olson 1b 4 1 2 0 Castellanos rf 4 0 0 0
Riley 3b 3 0 0 0 Hall dh 4 0 0 0
Ozuna lf 3 1 0 0 Realmuto c 3 0 0 0
Heredia rf 0 0 0 0 Gregorius ss 4 0 1 0
Contreras c 4 0 2 1 Bohm 3b 4 0 1 0
Duvall rf-lf 4 1 1 2 Stott 2b 1 0 0 0
Gosselin 2b 4 1 1 0 Moniak cf 3 0 0 0
Harris II cf 3 0 1 1
Atlanta 000 200 200 4
Philadelphia 001 000 000 1

DP_Atlanta 0, Philadelphia 1. LOB_Atlanta 4, Philadelphia 6. 2B_Olson 2 (31), Hoskins (15). HR_Duvall (9), Hoskins (14). SB_Harris II (4).

IP H R ER BB SO
Atlanta
Wright W,9-4 7 3 1 1 3 4
Chavez H,4 1 1 0 0 0 3
Smith S,3-6 1 0 0 0 0 2
Philadelphia
Suárez L,6-5 6 2-3 6 4 4 2 7
Alvarado 1-3 1 0 0 0 1
Familia 1 0 0 0 0 0
Appel 1 1 0 0 0 1

WP_Alvarado.

Umpires_Home, Quinn Wolcott; First, Alex Tosi; Second, Jim Reynolds; Third, John Libka.

T_2:47. A_25,621 (42,792).

Top Stories