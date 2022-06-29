Atlanta 4, Philadelphia 1

Atlanta Philadelphia ab

Atlanta Philadelphia ab r h bi ab r h bi Totals 33 4 8 4 Totals 31 1 4 1 Swanson ss 4 0 0 0 Schwarber lf 4 0 0 0 d’Arnaud dh 4 0 1 0 Hoskins 1b 4 1 2 1 Olson 1b 4 1 2 0 Castellanos rf 4 0 0 0 Riley 3b 3 0 0 0 Hall dh 4 0 0 0 Ozuna lf 3 1 0 0 Realmuto c 3 0 0 0 Heredia rf 0 0 0 0 Gregorius ss 4 0 1 0 Contreras c 4 0 2 1 Bohm 3b 4 0 1 0 Duvall rf-lf 4 1 1 2 Stott 2b 1 0 0 0 Gosselin 2b 4 1 1 0 Moniak cf 3 0 0 0 Harris II cf 3 0 1 1

Atlanta 000 200 200 — 4 Philadelphia 001 000 000 — 1

DP_Atlanta 0, Philadelphia 1. LOB_Atlanta 4, Philadelphia 6. 2B_Olson 2 (31), Hoskins (15). HR_Duvall (9), Hoskins (14). SB_Harris II (4).

IP H R ER BB SO

Atlanta Wright W,9-4 7 3 1 1 3 4 Chavez H,4 1 1 0 0 0 3 Smith S,3-6 1 0 0 0 0 2

Philadelphia Suárez L,6-5 6 2-3 6 4 4 2 7 Alvarado 1-3 1 0 0 0 1 Familia 1 0 0 0 0 0 Appel 1 1 0 0 0 1

WP_Alvarado.

Umpires_Home, Quinn Wolcott; First, Alex Tosi; Second, Jim Reynolds; Third, John Libka.

T_2:47. A_25,621 (42,792).

