Atlanta 4, Philadelphia 1

DP_Atlanta 0, Philadelphia 1. LOB_Atlanta 4, Philadelphia 6. 2B_Olson 2 (31), Hoskins (15). HR_Duvall (9), Hoskins (14). SB_Harris II (4).
|Atlanta
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Wright W,9-4
|7
|
|3
|1
|1
|3
|4
|Chavez H,4
|1
|
|1
|0
|0
|0
|3
|Smith S,3-6
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|Philadelphia
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Suárez L,6-5
|6
|2-3
|6
|4
|4
|2
|7
|Alvarado
|
|1-3
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Familia
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Appel
|1
|
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
WP_Alvarado.
Umpires_Home, Quinn Wolcott; First, Alex Tosi; Second, Jim Reynolds; Third, John Libka.
T_2:47. A_25,621 (42,792).
