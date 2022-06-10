Atlanta 4, Pittsburgh 2

Pittsburgh
Atlanta
ab
r
h
bi
ab
r
h
bi
Totals
34
2
8
2
Totals
33
4
10
4
Hayes 3b
4
0
0
0
Acuña Jr. rf
4
0
2
0
Reynolds cf
4
1
2
0
...
READ MORE
|Pittsburgh
|
|
|
|
|
|Atlanta
|
|
|
|
|
|
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|
|
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|
|Totals
|34
|2
|8
|2
|
|Totals
|33
|4
|10
|4
|
|Hayes 3b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|
|Acuña Jr. rf
|4
|0
|2
|0
|
|Reynolds cf
|4
|1
|2
|0
|
|Swanson ss
|4
|1
|3
|2
|
|Vogelbach dh
|4
|1
|1
|0
|
|Riley 3b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|
|Chavis 1b
|4
|0
|2
|1
|
|Olson 1b
|3
|0
|1
|1
|
|Mitchell rf
|2
|0
|1
|1
|
|d’Arnaud c
|3
|1
|1
|0
|
|Marcano 2b-ss
|4
|0
|2
|0
|
|Albies 2b
|4
|0
|1
|1
|
|Swaggerty lf
|2
|0
|0
|0
|
|W.Contreras dh
|4
|0
|0
|0
|
|Chang ph-2b
|2
|0
|0
|0
|
|Duvall lf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|
|Perez c
|4
|0
|0
|0
|
|Harris II cf
|3
|2
|2
|0
|
|Castillo ss
|2
|0
|0
|0
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Suwinski ph-lf
|2
|0
|0
|0
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Pittsburgh
|000
|000
|020
|—
|2
|Atlanta
|002
|110
|00x
|—
|4
E_Swaggerty (1). LOB_Pittsburgh 7, Atlanta 8. 2B_Chavis (7), Acuña Jr. (8), Albies (15), Harris II (5). HR_Swanson (7). SB_Harris II (1). SF_Mitchell (1).
|Pittsburgh
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|R.Contreras L,1-1
|4
|2-3
|8
|4
|3
|1
|7
|Beede
|2
|1-3
|2
|0
|0
|1
|0
|De Los Santos
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Atlanta
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Strider W,2-2
|5
|2-3
|4
|0
|0
|1
|8
|Lee H,2
|1
|
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|O’Day
|
|1-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Stephens
|
|1-3
|3
|2
|2
|0
|1
|Minter H,14
|
|2-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Jansen S,17-20
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
Lee pitched to 3 batters in the 7th.
HBP_Beede (d’Arnaud).
Umpires_Home, Larry Vanover; First, Junior Valentine; Second, Sean Barber; Third, David Rackley.
T_3:04. A_41,404 (41,084).
Copyright
© 2022 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.