Sports News

Atlanta 4, Pittsburgh 2

The Associated Press
June 10, 2022 10:41 pm
Pittsburgh

Atlanta

ab
r
h
bi

ab
r
h
bi

Totals
34
2
8
2

Totals
33
4
10
4

Hayes 3b
4
0
0
0

Acuña Jr. rf
4
0
2
0

Reynolds cf
4
1
2
0

E_Swaggerty (1). LOB_Pittsburgh 7, Atlanta 8. 2B_Chavis (7), Acuña Jr. (8), Albies (15), Harris II (5). HR_Swanson (7). SB_Harris II (1). SF_Mitchell (1).

IP H R ER BB SO
Pittsburgh
R.Contreras L,1-1 4 2-3 8 4 3 1 7
Beede 2 1-3 2 0 0 1 0
De Los Santos 1 0 0 0 0 1
Atlanta
Strider W,2-2 5 2-3 4 0 0 1 8
Lee H,2 1 1 0 0 0 2
O’Day 1-3 0 0 0 0 1
Stephens 1-3 3 2 2 0 1
Minter H,14 2-3 0 0 0 0 0
Jansen S,17-20 1 0 0 0 0 1

Lee pitched to 3 batters in the 7th.

HBP_Beede (d’Arnaud).

Umpires_Home, Larry Vanover; First, Junior Valentine; Second, Sean Barber; Third, David Rackley.

T_3:04. A_41,404 (41,084).

Top Stories