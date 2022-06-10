Atlanta 4, Pittsburgh 2

Pittsburgh Atlanta ab

Pittsburgh Atlanta ab r h bi ab r h bi Totals 34 2 8 2 Totals 33 4 10 4 Hayes 3b 4 0 0 0 Acuña Jr. rf 4 0 2 0 Reynolds cf 4 1 2 0 Swanson ss 4 1 3 2 Vogelbach dh 4 1 1 0 Riley 3b 4 0 0 0 Chavis 1b 4 0 2 1 Olson 1b 3 0 1 1 Mitchell rf 2 0 1 1 d’Arnaud c 3 1 1 0 Marcano 2b-ss 4 0 2 0 Albies 2b 4 0 1 1 Swaggerty lf 2 0 0 0 W.Contreras dh 4 0 0 0 Chang ph-2b 2 0 0 0 Duvall lf 4 0 0 0 Perez c 4 0 0 0 Harris II cf 3 2 2 0 Castillo ss 2 0 0 0 Suwinski ph-lf 2 0 0 0

Pittsburgh 000 000 020 — 2 Atlanta 002 110 00x — 4

E_Swaggerty (1). LOB_Pittsburgh 7, Atlanta 8. 2B_Chavis (7), Acuña Jr. (8), Albies (15), Harris II (5). HR_Swanson (7). SB_Harris II (1). SF_Mitchell (1).

IP H R ER BB SO

Pittsburgh R.Contreras L,1-1 4 2-3 8 4 3 1 7 Beede 2 1-3 2 0 0 1 0 De Los Santos 1 0 0 0 0 1

Atlanta Strider W,2-2 5 2-3 4 0 0 1 8 Lee H,2 1 1 0 0 0 2 O’Day 1-3 0 0 0 0 1 Stephens 1-3 3 2 2 0 1 Minter H,14 2-3 0 0 0 0 0 Jansen S,17-20 1 0 0 0 0 1

Lee pitched to 3 batters in the 7th.

HBP_Beede (d’Arnaud).

Umpires_Home, Larry Vanover; First, Junior Valentine; Second, Sean Barber; Third, David Rackley.

T_3:04. A_41,404 (41,084).

