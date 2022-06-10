Atlanta 4, Pittsburgh 2

Pittsburgh

AB

R

H

BI

BB

SO

Avg. Totals

34

2

8

2

1

13 Hayes 3b

4

0

0

0

0

3

.284 Reynolds cf

4

1

2

0

0

1

.233 Vogelbach dh

4

1

1

0 READ MORE

Pittsburgh AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Totals 34 2 8 2 1 13 Hayes 3b 4 0 0 0 0 3 .284 Reynolds cf 4 1 2 0 0 1 .233 Vogelbach dh 4 1 1 0 0 2 .230 Chavis 1b 4 0 2 1 0 2 .276 Mitchell rf 2 0 1 1 1 1 .239 Marcano 2b-ss 4 0 2 0 0 0 .270 Swaggerty lf 2 0 0 0 0 1 .111 a-Chang ph-2b 2 0 0 0 0 1 .111 Perez c 4 0 0 0 0 0 .113 Castillo ss 2 0 0 0 0 0 .210 b-Suwinski ph-lf 2 0 0 0 0 2 .231

Atlanta AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Totals 33 4 10 4 2 8 Acuña Jr. rf 4 0 2 0 0 0 .319 Swanson ss 4 1 3 2 0 1 .286 Riley 3b 4 0 0 0 0 2 .260 Olson 1b 3 0 1 1 1 1 .254 d’Arnaud c 3 1 1 0 0 0 .253 Albies 2b 4 0 1 1 0 0 .249 W.Contreras dh 4 0 0 0 0 1 .289 Duvall lf 4 0 0 0 0 2 .203 Harris II cf 3 2 2 0 1 1 .298

Pittsburgh 000 000 020_2 8 1 Atlanta 002 110 00x_4 10 0

a-pinch hit for Swaggerty in the 7th. b-struck out for Castillo in the 7th.

E_Swaggerty (1). LOB_Pittsburgh 7, Atlanta 8. 2B_Chavis (7), Acuña Jr. (8), Albies (15), Harris II (5). HR_Swanson (7), off R.Contreras. RBIs_Chavis (19), Mitchell (6), Swanson 2 (29), Albies (29), Olson (30). SB_Harris II (1). CS_Acuña Jr. (3). SF_Mitchell.

Runners left in scoring position_Pittsburgh 4 (Perez 2, Mitchell, Marcano); Atlanta 6 (Albies 3, Duvall, Olson, Acuña Jr.). RISP_Pittsburgh 1 for 5; Atlanta 4 for 14.

Runners moved up_Riley.

Pittsburgh IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA R.Contreras, L, 1-1 4 2-3 8 4 3 1 7 83 2.57 Beede 2 1-3 2 0 0 1 0 25 3.86 De Los Santos 1 0 0 0 0 1 13 3.60

Atlanta IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Strider, W, 2-2 5 2-3 4 0 0 1 8 92 2.35 Lee, H, 2 1 1 0 0 0 2 13 0.00 O’Day 1-3 0 0 0 0 1 6 3.86 Stephens 1-3 3 2 2 0 1 22 2.79 Minter, H, 14 2-3 0 0 0 0 0 2 1.05 Jansen, S, 17-20 1 0 0 0 0 1 12 3.38

Inherited runners-scored_Beede 2-0, Lee 2-0, O’Day 1-0, Minter 2-1. IBB_off Beede (Olson). HBP_Beede (d’Arnaud).

Umpires_Home, Larry Vanover; First, Junior Valentine; Second, Sean Barber; Third, David Rackley.

T_3:04. A_41,404 (41,084).

Copyright © 2022 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.