Sports News

Atlanta 4, Pittsburgh 2

The Associated Press
June 10, 2022 10:41 pm
Pittsburgh AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Totals 34 2 8 2 1 13
Hayes 3b 4 0 0 0 0 3 .284
Reynolds cf 4 1 2 0 0 1 .233
Vogelbach dh 4 1 1 0 0 2 .230
Chavis 1b 4 0 2 1 0 2 .276
Mitchell rf 2 0 1 1 1 1 .239
Marcano 2b-ss 4 0 2 0 0 0 .270
Swaggerty lf 2 0 0 0 0 1 .111
a-Chang ph-2b 2 0 0 0 0 1 .111
Perez c 4 0 0 0 0 0 .113
Castillo ss 2 0 0 0 0 0 .210
b-Suwinski ph-lf 2 0 0 0 0 2 .231
Atlanta AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Totals 33 4 10 4 2 8
Acuña Jr. rf 4 0 2 0 0 0 .319
Swanson ss 4 1 3 2 0 1 .286
Riley 3b 4 0 0 0 0 2 .260
Olson 1b 3 0 1 1 1 1 .254
d’Arnaud c 3 1 1 0 0 0 .253
Albies 2b 4 0 1 1 0 0 .249
W.Contreras dh 4 0 0 0 0 1 .289
Duvall lf 4 0 0 0 0 2 .203
Harris II cf 3 2 2 0 1 1 .298
Pittsburgh 000 000 020_2 8 1
Atlanta 002 110 00x_4 10 0

a-pinch hit for Swaggerty in the 7th. b-struck out for Castillo in the 7th.

E_Swaggerty (1). LOB_Pittsburgh 7, Atlanta 8. 2B_Chavis (7), Acuña Jr. (8), Albies (15), Harris II (5). HR_Swanson (7), off R.Contreras. RBIs_Chavis (19), Mitchell (6), Swanson 2 (29), Albies (29), Olson (30). SB_Harris II (1). CS_Acuña Jr. (3). SF_Mitchell.

Runners left in scoring position_Pittsburgh 4 (Perez 2, Mitchell, Marcano); Atlanta 6 (Albies 3, Duvall, Olson, Acuña Jr.). RISP_Pittsburgh 1 for 5; Atlanta 4 for 14.

Runners moved up_Riley.

Pittsburgh IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
R.Contreras, L, 1-1 4 2-3 8 4 3 1 7 83 2.57
Beede 2 1-3 2 0 0 1 0 25 3.86
De Los Santos 1 0 0 0 0 1 13 3.60
Atlanta IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Strider, W, 2-2 5 2-3 4 0 0 1 8 92 2.35
Lee, H, 2 1 1 0 0 0 2 13 0.00
O’Day 1-3 0 0 0 0 1 6 3.86
Stephens 1-3 3 2 2 0 1 22 2.79
Minter, H, 14 2-3 0 0 0 0 0 2 1.05
Jansen, S, 17-20 1 0 0 0 0 1 12 3.38

Inherited runners-scored_Beede 2-0, Lee 2-0, O’Day 1-0, Minter 2-1. IBB_off Beede (Olson). HBP_Beede (d’Arnaud).

Umpires_Home, Larry Vanover; First, Junior Valentine; Second, Sean Barber; Third, David Rackley.

T_3:04. A_41,404 (41,084).

Copyright © 2022 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

      
Top Stories