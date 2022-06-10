Atlanta 4, Pittsburgh 2

Pittsburgh
AB
R
H
BI
BB
SO
Avg.
Totals
34
2
8
2
1
13
Hayes 3b
4
0
0
0
0
3
.284
Reynolds cf
4
1
2
0
0
1
.233
Vogelbach dh
4
1
1
0
|Atlanta
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Totals
|33
|4
|10
|4
|2
|8
|
|Acuña Jr. rf
|4
|0
|2
|0
|0
|0
|.319
|Swanson ss
|4
|1
|3
|2
|0
|1
|.286
|Riley 3b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.260
|Olson 1b
|3
|0
|1
|1
|1
|1
|.254
|d’Arnaud c
|3
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.253
|Albies 2b
|4
|0
|1
|1
|0
|0
|.249
|W.Contreras dh
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.289
|Duvall lf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.203
|Harris II cf
|3
|2
|2
|0
|1
|1
|.298
|Pittsburgh
|000
|000
|020_2
|8
|1
|Atlanta
|002
|110
|00x_4
|10
|0
a-pinch hit for Swaggerty in the 7th. b-struck out for Castillo in the 7th.
E_Swaggerty (1). LOB_Pittsburgh 7, Atlanta 8. 2B_Chavis (7), Acuña Jr. (8), Albies (15), Harris II (5). HR_Swanson (7), off R.Contreras. RBIs_Chavis (19), Mitchell (6), Swanson 2 (29), Albies (29), Olson (30). SB_Harris II (1). CS_Acuña Jr. (3). SF_Mitchell.
Runners left in scoring position_Pittsburgh 4 (Perez 2, Mitchell, Marcano); Atlanta 6 (Albies 3, Duvall, Olson, Acuña Jr.). RISP_Pittsburgh 1 for 5; Atlanta 4 for 14.
Runners moved up_Riley.
|Pittsburgh
|IP
|
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|R.Contreras, L, 1-1
|4
|2-3
|8
|4
|3
|1
|7
|83
|2.57
|Beede
|2
|1-3
|2
|0
|0
|1
|0
|25
|3.86
|De Los Santos
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|13
|3.60
|Atlanta
|IP
|
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Strider, W, 2-2
|5
|2-3
|4
|0
|0
|1
|8
|92
|2.35
|Lee, H, 2
|1
|
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|13
|0.00
|O’Day
|
|1-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|6
|3.86
|Stephens
|
|1-3
|3
|2
|2
|0
|1
|22
|2.79
|Minter, H, 14
|
|2-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|1.05
|Jansen, S, 17-20
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|12
|3.38
Inherited runners-scored_Beede 2-0, Lee 2-0, O’Day 1-0, Minter 2-1. IBB_off Beede (Olson). HBP_Beede (d’Arnaud).
Umpires_Home, Larry Vanover; First, Junior Valentine; Second, Sean Barber; Third, David Rackley.
T_3:04. A_41,404 (41,084).
