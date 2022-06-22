Atlanta 4, San Francisco 3

San Francisco
AB
R
H
BI
BB
SO
Avg.
Totals
35
3
6
3
0
14
Pederson rf
3
0
0
0
0
2
.266
a-Slater ph-cf
1
0
1
0
0
0
.250
Yastrzemski cf-rf
4
1
1
...
READ MORE
|San Francisco
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Totals
|35
|3
|6
|3
|0
|14
|
|Pederson rf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.266
|a-Slater ph-cf
|1
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.250
|Yastrzemski cf-rf
|4
|1
|1
|1
|0
|2
|.256
|Flores 2b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.238
|Belt 1b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|.231
|Ruf lf
|3
|2
|1
|1
|0
|1
|.225
|Longoria 3b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|2
|.214
|La Stella dh
|4
|0
|2
|1
|0
|1
|.256
|Estrada ss
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.262
|Wynns c
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.276
|Atlanta
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Totals
|33
|4
|7
|4
|1
|13
|
|Acuña Jr. rf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.275
|Swanson ss
|4
|1
|1
|1
|0
|2
|.295
|Ozuna dh
|4
|2
|2
|0
|0
|1
|.231
|Olson 1b
|4
|0
|1
|1
|0
|0
|.251
|Contreras c
|3
|1
|1
|1
|1
|0
|.286
|Arcia 3b-2b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|2
|.329
|Duvall lf
|4
|0
|1
|1
|0
|2
|.204
|Gosselin 2b
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.000
|b-Riley ph-3b
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.255
|Harris II cf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|.333
|San Francisco
|100
|100
|001_3
|6
|0
|Atlanta
|000
|000
|103_4
|7
|3
Two outs when winning run scored.
a-singled for Pederson in the 8th. b-struck out for Gosselin in the 8th.
E_Arcia (2), Swanson (5), Contreras (3). LOB_San Francisco 6, Atlanta 4. 2B_Olson (28). HR_Yastrzemski (7), off Morton; Ruf (6), off Morton; Swanson (10), off McGee. RBIs_Yastrzemski (26), Ruf (24), La Stella (9), Olson (38), Swanson (38), Contreras (18), Duvall (27). SB_Slater (3), Contreras (2).
Runners left in scoring position_San Francisco 4 (Yastrzemski, Flores, Wynns 2); Atlanta 2 (Duvall, Gosselin). RISP_San Francisco 1 for 5; Atlanta 2 for 7.
Runners moved up_Estrada, Contreras, Olson.
|San Francisco
|IP
|
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Rodón
|7
|
|3
|1
|1
|1
|10
|91
|2.70
|Brebbia, H, 7
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|13
|2.73
|McGee, L, 1-2, BS, 3-6
|
|1-3
|3
|3
|3
|0
|0
|19
|6.87
|Rogers
|
|1-3
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|10
|4.96
|Atlanta
|IP
|
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Morton
|7
|
|3
|2
|2
|0
|11
|105
|4.84
|Smith
|1
|
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|16
|3.38
|Minter, W, 3-1
|1
|
|2
|1
|1
|0
|2
|26
|1.50
Inherited runners-scored_Rogers 1-1. HBP_Minter (Ruf). WP_Rodón.
Umpires_Home, Pat Hoberg; First, Bruce Dreckman; Second, Paul Emmel; Third, Shane Livensparger.
T_2:52. A_38,478 (41,084).
Copyright
© 2022 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.