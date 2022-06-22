Trending:
Listen Live
Sports News

Atlanta 4, San Francisco 3

The Associated Press
June 22, 2022 10:30 pm
1 min read
      

San Francisco
AB
R
H
BI
BB
SO
Avg.

Totals
35
3
6
3
0
14

Pederson rf
3
0
0
0
0
2
.266

a-Slater ph-cf
1
0
1
0
0
0
.250

Yastrzemski cf-rf
4
1
1
...

READ MORE

San Francisco AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Totals 35 3 6 3 0 14
Pederson rf 3 0 0 0 0 2 .266
a-Slater ph-cf 1 0 1 0 0 0 .250
Yastrzemski cf-rf 4 1 1 1 0 2 .256
Flores 2b 4 0 0 0 0 1 .238
Belt 1b 4 0 0 0 0 3 .231
Ruf lf 3 2 1 1 0 1 .225
Longoria 3b 4 0 1 0 0 2 .214
La Stella dh 4 0 2 1 0 1 .256
Estrada ss 4 0 0 0 0 1 .262
Wynns c 4 0 0 0 0 1 .276
Atlanta AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Totals 33 4 7 4 1 13
Acuña Jr. rf 4 0 0 0 0 1 .275
Swanson ss 4 1 1 1 0 2 .295
Ozuna dh 4 2 2 0 0 1 .231
Olson 1b 4 0 1 1 0 0 .251
Contreras c 3 1 1 1 1 0 .286
Arcia 3b-2b 4 0 1 0 0 2 .329
Duvall lf 4 0 1 1 0 2 .204
Gosselin 2b 2 0 0 0 0 1 .000
b-Riley ph-3b 1 0 0 0 0 1 .255
Harris II cf 3 0 0 0 0 3 .333
San Francisco 100 100 001_3 6 0
Atlanta 000 000 103_4 7 3

Two outs when winning run scored.

a-singled for Pederson in the 8th. b-struck out for Gosselin in the 8th.

E_Arcia (2), Swanson (5), Contreras (3). LOB_San Francisco 6, Atlanta 4. 2B_Olson (28). HR_Yastrzemski (7), off Morton; Ruf (6), off Morton; Swanson (10), off McGee. RBIs_Yastrzemski (26), Ruf (24), La Stella (9), Olson (38), Swanson (38), Contreras (18), Duvall (27). SB_Slater (3), Contreras (2).

Runners left in scoring position_San Francisco 4 (Yastrzemski, Flores, Wynns 2); Atlanta 2 (Duvall, Gosselin). RISP_San Francisco 1 for 5; Atlanta 2 for 7.

Runners moved up_Estrada, Contreras, Olson.

San Francisco IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Rodón 7 3 1 1 1 10 91 2.70
Brebbia, H, 7 1 0 0 0 0 2 13 2.73
McGee, L, 1-2, BS, 3-6 1-3 3 3 3 0 0 19 6.87
Rogers 1-3 1 0 0 0 1 10 4.96
Atlanta IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Morton 7 3 2 2 0 11 105 4.84
Smith 1 1 0 0 0 1 16 3.38
Minter, W, 3-1 1 2 1 1 0 2 26 1.50

Inherited runners-scored_Rogers 1-1. HBP_Minter (Ruf). WP_Rodón.

Umpires_Home, Pat Hoberg; First, Bruce Dreckman; Second, Paul Emmel; Third, Shane Livensparger.

T_2:52. A_38,478 (41,084).

Copyright © 2022 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

      
Related Topics
Sports News

The latest in Government Events powered by:

6|29 Hurlburt Field Tech Expo
6|29 APIs & EDA: Creating a Unified...
6|29 [Actually] Making Application and API...
View More Events
Post Your Event

Top Stories