Atlanta 5, Philadelphia 3

Atlanta
Philadelphia
ab
r
h
bi
ab
r
h
bi
Totals
35
5
8
5
Totals
33
3
8
3
Swanson ss
5
0
0
0
Schwarber lf
3
2
1
1
d’Arnaud c
4
1
2
2
Hoskins...
|Atlanta
|201
|000
|011
|—
|5
|Philadelphia
|100
|001
|100
|—
|3
DP_Atlanta 1, Philadelphia 0. LOB_Atlanta 5, Philadelphia 7. 2B_Riley (16), Duvall (12). 3B_Gregorius (3). HR_d’Arnaud (11), Olson 2 (12), Schwarber (22). SB_Realmuto (10).
|Atlanta
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Morton
|5
|2-3
|7
|2
|2
|4
|5
|Lee BS,0-1
|
|2-3
|1
|1
|1
|0
|0
|McHugh W,1-1
|1
|2-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|4
|Minter S,1-3
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Philadelphia
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Wheeler
|6
|1-3
|5
|3
|3
|1
|8
|Knebel
|
|2-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Bellatti L,1-3
|1
|
|1
|1
|1
|0
|1
|Hand
|1
|
|2
|1
|1
|0
|1
HBP_Wheeler (Duvall).
Umpires_Home, John Libka; First, Quinn Wolcott; Second, Alex Tosi; Third, Jim Reynolds.
T_3:18. A_27,725 (42,792).
