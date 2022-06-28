Atlanta 5, Philadelphia 3

Atlanta Philadelphia ab

r

h

bi ab

r

h

bi Totals

35

5

8

5 Totals

33

3

8

3 Swanson ss

5

0

0

0 Schwarber lf

3

2

1

1 d’Arnaud c

4

1

2

2 Hoskins... READ MORE

Atlanta Philadelphia ab r h bi ab r h bi Totals 35 5 8 5 Totals 33 3 8 3 Swanson ss 5 0 0 0 Schwarber lf 3 2 1 1 d’Arnaud c 4 1 2 2 Hoskins 1b 3 0 1 0 Olson 1b 4 2 2 2 Castellanos dh 4 0 0 0 Riley 3b 4 0 1 0 Realmuto c 4 0 1 1 Ozuna lf 3 0 0 0 Gregorius ss 3 1 1 0 Heredia rf 0 0 0 0 Herrera rf 4 0 0 1 Ford dh 3 0 0 0 Bohm 3b 4 0 2 0 Contreras ph-dh 1 0 0 0 Stott 2b 3 0 2 0 Arcia 2b 4 1 1 0 Muñoz ph 1 0 0 0 Duvall rf-lf 3 0 1 1 Moniak cf 3 0 0 0 Harris II cf 4 1 1 0 Vierling ph 1 0 0 0

Atlanta 201 000 011 — 5 Philadelphia 100 001 100 — 3

DP_Atlanta 1, Philadelphia 0. LOB_Atlanta 5, Philadelphia 7. 2B_Riley (16), Duvall (12). 3B_Gregorius (3). HR_d’Arnaud (11), Olson 2 (12), Schwarber (22). SB_Realmuto (10).

IP H R ER BB SO

Atlanta Morton 5 2-3 7 2 2 4 5 Lee BS,0-1 2-3 1 1 1 0 0 McHugh W,1-1 1 2-3 0 0 0 0 4 Minter S,1-3 1 0 0 0 0 1

Philadelphia Wheeler 6 1-3 5 3 3 1 8 Knebel 2-3 0 0 0 0 1 Bellatti L,1-3 1 1 1 1 0 1 Hand 1 2 1 1 0 1

HBP_Wheeler (Duvall).

Umpires_Home, John Libka; First, Quinn Wolcott; Second, Alex Tosi; Third, Jim Reynolds.

T_3:18. A_27,725 (42,792).

Copyright © 2022 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.