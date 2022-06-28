Trending:
Sports News

Atlanta 5, Philadelphia 3

The Associated Press
June 28, 2022 10:41 pm
Atlanta

Philadelphia

ab
r
h
bi

ab
r
h
bi

Totals
35
5
8
5

Totals
33
3
8
3

Swanson ss
5
0
0
0

Schwarber lf
3
2
1
1

d’Arnaud c
4
1
2
2

Hoskins...

Atlanta Philadelphia
ab r h bi ab r h bi
Totals 35 5 8 5 Totals 33 3 8 3
Swanson ss 5 0 0 0 Schwarber lf 3 2 1 1
d’Arnaud c 4 1 2 2 Hoskins 1b 3 0 1 0
Olson 1b 4 2 2 2 Castellanos dh 4 0 0 0
Riley 3b 4 0 1 0 Realmuto c 4 0 1 1
Ozuna lf 3 0 0 0 Gregorius ss 3 1 1 0
Heredia rf 0 0 0 0 Herrera rf 4 0 0 1
Ford dh 3 0 0 0 Bohm 3b 4 0 2 0
Contreras ph-dh 1 0 0 0 Stott 2b 3 0 2 0
Arcia 2b 4 1 1 0 Muñoz ph 1 0 0 0
Duvall rf-lf 3 0 1 1 Moniak cf 3 0 0 0
Harris II cf 4 1 1 0 Vierling ph 1 0 0 0
Atlanta 201 000 011 5
Philadelphia 100 001 100 3

DP_Atlanta 1, Philadelphia 0. LOB_Atlanta 5, Philadelphia 7. 2B_Riley (16), Duvall (12). 3B_Gregorius (3). HR_d’Arnaud (11), Olson 2 (12), Schwarber (22). SB_Realmuto (10).

IP H R ER BB SO
Atlanta
Morton 5 2-3 7 2 2 4 5
Lee BS,0-1 2-3 1 1 1 0 0
McHugh W,1-1 1 2-3 0 0 0 0 4
Minter S,1-3 1 0 0 0 0 1
Philadelphia
Wheeler 6 1-3 5 3 3 1 8
Knebel 2-3 0 0 0 0 1
Bellatti L,1-3 1 1 1 1 0 1
Hand 1 2 1 1 0 1

HBP_Wheeler (Duvall).

Umpires_Home, John Libka; First, Quinn Wolcott; Second, Alex Tosi; Third, Jim Reynolds.

T_3:18. A_27,725 (42,792).

Top Stories