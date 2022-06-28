Trending:
Atlanta 5, Philadelphia 3

The Associated Press
June 28, 2022 10:41 pm
1 min read
      

Atlanta AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Totals 35 5 8 5 1 11
Swanson ss 5 0 0 0 0 1 .299
d’Arnaud c 4 1 2 2 0 1 .274
Olson 1b 4 2 2 2 0 1 .253
Riley 3b 4 0 1 0 0 2 .253
Ozuna lf 3 0 0 0 1 1 .225
Heredia rf 0 0 0 0 0 0 .130
Ford dh 3 0 0 0 0 2 .167
a-Contreras ph-dh 1 0 0 0 0 1 .256
Arcia 2b 4 1 1 0 0 1 .287
Duvall rf-lf 3 0 1 1 0 0 .199
Harris II cf 4 1 1 0 0 1 .327
Philadelphia AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Totals 33 3 8 3 4 10
Schwarber lf 3 2 1 1 2 0 .220
Hoskins 1b 3 0 1 0 1 0 .246
Castellanos dh 4 0 0 0 0 2 .248
Realmuto c 4 0 1 1 0 2 .238
Gregorius ss 3 1 1 0 1 1 .264
Herrera rf 4 0 0 1 0 2 .230
Bohm 3b 4 0 2 0 0 1 .263
Stott 2b 3 0 2 0 0 0 .174
b-Muñoz ph 1 0 0 0 0 0 .200
Moniak cf 3 0 0 0 0 1 .143
c-Vierling ph 1 0 0 0 0 1 .237
Atlanta 201 000 011_5 8 0
Philadelphia 100 001 100_3 8 0

a-struck out for Ford in the 9th. b-grounded out for Stott in the 9th. c-struck out for Moniak in the 9th.

LOB_Atlanta 5, Philadelphia 7. 2B_Riley (16), Duvall (12). 3B_Gregorius (3). HR_d’Arnaud (11), off Wheeler; Olson (11), off Wheeler; Olson (12), off Bellatti; Schwarber (22), off Lee. RBIs_d’Arnaud 2 (36), Olson 2 (42), Duvall (28), Realmuto (29), Herrera (18), Schwarber (47). SB_Realmuto (10).

Runners left in scoring position_Atlanta 3 (Swanson, Ozuna 2); Philadelphia 6 (Herrera 2, Moniak 3, Realmuto). RISP_Atlanta 1 for 4; Philadelphia 1 for 10.

Runners moved up_Swanson, Castellanos, Stott, Herrera. LIDP_Castellanos.

DP_Atlanta 1 (Duvall, Arcia, Duvall).

Atlanta IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Morton 5 2-3 7 2 2 4 5 102 4.72
Lee, BS, 0-1 2-3 1 1 1 0 0 12 1.12
McHugh, W, 1-1 1 2-3 0 0 0 0 4 22 3.19
Minter, S, 1-3 1 0 0 0 0 1 16 1.64
Philadelphia IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Wheeler 6 1-3 5 3 3 1 8 104 2.89
Knebel 2-3 0 0 0 0 1 14 3.48
Bellatti, L, 1-3 1 1 1 1 0 1 16 3.65
Hand 1 2 1 1 0 1 26 2.31

Inherited runners-scored_Lee 2-0, Knebel 1-0. HBP_Wheeler (Duvall).

Umpires_Home, John Libka; First, Quinn Wolcott; Second, Alex Tosi; Third, Jim Reynolds.

T_3:18. A_27,725 (42,792).

