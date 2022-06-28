Atlanta 5, Philadelphia 3

Atlanta
AB
R
H
BI
BB
SO
Avg.
Totals
35
5
8
5
1
11
Swanson ss
5
0
0
0
0
1
.299
d’Arnaud c
4
1
2
2
0
1
.274
Olson 1b
4
2
2
2
READ MORE
|Atlanta
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Totals
|35
|5
|8
|5
|1
|11
|
|Swanson ss
|5
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.299
|d’Arnaud c
|4
|1
|2
|2
|0
|1
|.274
|Olson 1b
|4
|2
|2
|2
|0
|1
|.253
|Riley 3b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|2
|.253
|Ozuna lf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|.225
|Heredia rf
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.130
|Ford dh
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.167
|a-Contreras ph-dh
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.256
|Arcia 2b
|4
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.287
|Duvall rf-lf
|3
|0
|1
|1
|0
|0
|.199
|Harris II cf
|4
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.327
|Philadelphia
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Totals
|33
|3
|8
|3
|4
|10
|
|Schwarber lf
|3
|2
|1
|1
|2
|0
|.220
|Hoskins 1b
|3
|0
|1
|0
|1
|0
|.246
|Castellanos dh
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.248
|Realmuto c
|4
|0
|1
|1
|0
|2
|.238
|Gregorius ss
|3
|1
|1
|0
|1
|1
|.264
|Herrera rf
|4
|0
|0
|1
|0
|2
|.230
|Bohm 3b
|4
|0
|2
|0
|0
|1
|.263
|Stott 2b
|3
|0
|2
|0
|0
|0
|.174
|b-Muñoz ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.200
|Moniak cf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.143
|c-Vierling ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.237
|Atlanta
|201
|000
|011_5
|8
|0
|Philadelphia
|100
|001
|100_3
|8
|0
a-struck out for Ford in the 9th. b-grounded out for Stott in the 9th. c-struck out for Moniak in the 9th.
LOB_Atlanta 5, Philadelphia 7. 2B_Riley (16), Duvall (12). 3B_Gregorius (3). HR_d’Arnaud (11), off Wheeler; Olson (11), off Wheeler; Olson (12), off Bellatti; Schwarber (22), off Lee. RBIs_d’Arnaud 2 (36), Olson 2 (42), Duvall (28), Realmuto (29), Herrera (18), Schwarber (47). SB_Realmuto (10).
Runners left in scoring position_Atlanta 3 (Swanson, Ozuna 2); Philadelphia 6 (Herrera 2, Moniak 3, Realmuto). RISP_Atlanta 1 for 4; Philadelphia 1 for 10.
Runners moved up_Swanson, Castellanos, Stott, Herrera. LIDP_Castellanos.
DP_Atlanta 1 (Duvall, Arcia, Duvall).
|Atlanta
|IP
|
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Morton
|5
|2-3
|7
|2
|2
|4
|5
|102
|4.72
|Lee, BS, 0-1
|
|2-3
|1
|1
|1
|0
|0
|12
|1.12
|McHugh, W, 1-1
|1
|2-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|4
|22
|3.19
|Minter, S, 1-3
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|16
|1.64
|Philadelphia
|IP
|
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Wheeler
|6
|1-3
|5
|3
|3
|1
|8
|104
|2.89
|Knebel
|
|2-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|14
|3.48
|Bellatti, L, 1-3
|1
|
|1
|1
|1
|0
|1
|16
|3.65
|Hand
|1
|
|2
|1
|1
|0
|1
|26
|2.31
Inherited runners-scored_Lee 2-0, Knebel 1-0. HBP_Wheeler (Duvall).
Umpires_Home, John Libka; First, Quinn Wolcott; Second, Alex Tosi; Third, Jim Reynolds.
T_3:18. A_27,725 (42,792).
Copyright
© 2022 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.