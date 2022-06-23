Atlanta 7, San Francisco 6

San Francisco
|San Francisco
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Totals
|37
|6
|14
|6
|2
|9
|
|Yastrzemski rf
|5
|0
|0
|0
|0
|4
|.250
|Flores 2b
|5
|0
|2
|0
|0
|1
|.241
|Ruf 1b
|5
|1
|2
|0
|0
|2
|.229
|Pederson lf
|4
|1
|2
|1
|0
|0
|.271
|Longoria 3b
|4
|2
|2
|0
|1
|0
|.225
|Estrada ss
|3
|1
|1
|1
|0
|0
|.263
|La Stella dh
|4
|0
|2
|1
|0
|0
|.267
|Slater cf
|4
|1
|2
|2
|0
|1
|.260
|Casali c
|2
|0
|1
|1
|0
|0
|.237
|a-Belt ph
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|.231
|Wynns c
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.267
|Atlanta
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Totals
|33
|7
|10
|7
|3
|7
|
|Swanson ss
|4
|3
|3
|3
|0
|0
|.302
|d’Arnaud c
|5
|0
|3
|2
|0
|1
|.265
|Ozuna lf
|2
|0
|0
|1
|1
|1
|.229
|Duvall lf
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.204
|Olson 1b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.247
|Contreras dh
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.275
|Arcia 3b
|3
|1
|1
|0
|1
|0
|.329
|Gosselin 2b
|4
|1
|2
|0
|0
|1
|.200
|Heredia rf
|3
|1
|0
|0
|1
|1
|.130
|Harris II cf
|4
|1
|1
|1
|0
|2
|.330
|San Francisco
|010
|012
|011_6
|14
|0
|Atlanta
|150
|100
|00x_7
|10
|0
a-walked for Casali in the 6th.
LOB_San Francisco 8, Atlanta 8. 2B_La Stella (7), d’Arnaud 2 (12). HR_Slater (5), off Wright; Pederson (16), off Jansen; Swanson (11), off Wood; Swanson (12), off Littell. RBIs_Casali (14), Slater 2 (17), Estrada (29), La Stella (10), Pederson (38), Swanson 3 (41), Harris II (14), d’Arnaud 2 (34), Ozuna (29). SF_Ozuna.
Runners left in scoring position_San Francisco 3 (Yastrzemski 3); Atlanta 3 (Contreras 3). RISP_San Francisco 5 for 13; Atlanta 2 for 7.
Runners moved up_Slater, Olson. GIDP_Ruf, Estrada, Longoria, Slater.
DP_Atlanta 4 (Swanson, Gosselin, Olson; Gosselin, Swanson, Olson; Gosselin, Swanson, Olson; Swanson, Gosselin, Olson).
|San Francisco
|IP
|
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Wood, L, 5-6
|1
|
|4
|6
|6
|2
|1
|42
|5.05
|Littell
|3
|
|3
|1
|1
|0
|3
|40
|4.97
|García
|2
|
|2
|0
|0
|1
|2
|46
|1.82
|Long
|2
|
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|25
|1.80
|Atlanta
|IP
|
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Wright, W, 8-4
|5
|1-3
|10
|4
|4
|1
|4
|91
|3.18
|Chavez, H, 2
|1
|2-3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|3
|20
|3.00
|Smith, H, 8
|1
|
|3
|1
|1
|0
|1
|19
|3.58
|Jansen, S, 19-22
|1
|
|1
|1
|1
|0
|1
|19
|3.23
Inherited runners-scored_Littell 2-1, Chavez 2-0. HBP_Wood 2 (Ozuna,Swanson), Wright 2 (Estrada,Pederson).
Umpires_Home, Bruce Dreckman; First, Paul Emmel; Second, Shane Livensparger; Third, Pat Hoberg.
T_3:08. A_36,870 (41,084).
