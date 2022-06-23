Atlanta 7, San Francisco 6

San Francisco

AB

R

H

BI

BB

SO

Avg. Totals

37

6

14

6

2

9 Yastrzemski rf

5

0

0

0

0

4

.250 Flores 2b

5

0

2

0

0

1

.241 Ruf 1b

5

1

2

... READ MORE

San Francisco AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Totals 37 6 14 6 2 9 Yastrzemski rf 5 0 0 0 0 4 .250 Flores 2b 5 0 2 0 0 1 .241 Ruf 1b 5 1 2 0 0 2 .229 Pederson lf 4 1 2 1 0 0 .271 Longoria 3b 4 2 2 0 1 0 .225 Estrada ss 3 1 1 1 0 0 .263 La Stella dh 4 0 2 1 0 0 .267 Slater cf 4 1 2 2 0 1 .260 Casali c 2 0 1 1 0 0 .237 a-Belt ph 0 0 0 0 1 0 .231 Wynns c 1 0 0 0 0 1 .267

Atlanta AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Totals 33 7 10 7 3 7 Swanson ss 4 3 3 3 0 0 .302 d’Arnaud c 5 0 3 2 0 1 .265 Ozuna lf 2 0 0 1 1 1 .229 Duvall lf 0 0 0 0 0 0 .204 Olson 1b 4 0 0 0 0 1 .247 Contreras dh 4 0 0 0 0 0 .275 Arcia 3b 3 1 1 0 1 0 .329 Gosselin 2b 4 1 2 0 0 1 .200 Heredia rf 3 1 0 0 1 1 .130 Harris II cf 4 1 1 1 0 2 .330

San Francisco 010 012 011_6 14 0 Atlanta 150 100 00x_7 10 0

a-walked for Casali in the 6th.

LOB_San Francisco 8, Atlanta 8. 2B_La Stella (7), d’Arnaud 2 (12). HR_Slater (5), off Wright; Pederson (16), off Jansen; Swanson (11), off Wood; Swanson (12), off Littell. RBIs_Casali (14), Slater 2 (17), Estrada (29), La Stella (10), Pederson (38), Swanson 3 (41), Harris II (14), d’Arnaud 2 (34), Ozuna (29). SF_Ozuna.

Runners left in scoring position_San Francisco 3 (Yastrzemski 3); Atlanta 3 (Contreras 3). RISP_San Francisco 5 for 13; Atlanta 2 for 7.

Runners moved up_Slater, Olson. GIDP_Ruf, Estrada, Longoria, Slater.

DP_Atlanta 4 (Swanson, Gosselin, Olson; Gosselin, Swanson, Olson; Gosselin, Swanson, Olson; Swanson, Gosselin, Olson).

San Francisco IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Wood, L, 5-6 1 4 6 6 2 1 42 5.05 Littell 3 3 1 1 0 3 40 4.97 García 2 2 0 0 1 2 46 1.82 Long 2 1 0 0 0 1 25 1.80

Atlanta IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Wright, W, 8-4 5 1-3 10 4 4 1 4 91 3.18 Chavez, H, 2 1 2-3 0 0 0 1 3 20 3.00 Smith, H, 8 1 3 1 1 0 1 19 3.58 Jansen, S, 19-22 1 1 1 1 0 1 19 3.23

Inherited runners-scored_Littell 2-1, Chavez 2-0. HBP_Wood 2 (Ozuna,Swanson), Wright 2 (Estrada,Pederson).

Umpires_Home, Bruce Dreckman; First, Paul Emmel; Second, Shane Livensparger; Third, Pat Hoberg.

T_3:08. A_36,870 (41,084).

Copyright © 2022 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.