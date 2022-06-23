Atlanta 7, San Francisco 6

San Francisco
Atlanta
ab
r
h
bi
ab
r
h
bi
Totals
37
6
14
6
Totals
33
7
10
7
Yastrzemski rf
5
0
0
0
Swanson ss
4
3
3
3
Flores 2b
5
0
2
0
...
DP_San Francisco 0, Atlanta 4. LOB_San Francisco 8, Atlanta 8. 2B_La Stella (7), d’Arnaud 2 (12). HR_Slater (5), Pederson (16), Swanson 2 (12). SF_Ozuna (3).
|San Francisco
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Wood L,5-6
|1
|
|4
|6
|6
|2
|1
|Littell
|3
|
|3
|1
|1
|0
|3
|García
|2
|
|2
|0
|0
|1
|2
|Long
|2
|
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Atlanta
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Wright W,8-4
|5
|1-3
|10
|4
|4
|1
|4
|Chavez H,2
|1
|2-3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|3
|Smith H,8
|1
|
|3
|1
|1
|0
|1
|Jansen S,19-22
|1
|
|1
|1
|1
|0
|1
Wood pitched to 6 batters in the 2nd.
HBP_Wood 2 (Ozuna,Swanson), Wright 2 (Estrada,Pederson).
Umpires_Home, Bruce Dreckman; First, Paul Emmel; Second, Shane Livensparger; Third, Pat Hoberg.
T_3:08. A_36,870 (41,084).
