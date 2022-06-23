On Air: Federal Drive with Tom Temin
Sports News

Atlanta 7, San Francisco 6

The Associated Press
June 23, 2022 3:46 pm
< a min read
      

San Francisco Atlanta
ab r h bi ab r h bi
Totals 37 6 14 6 Totals 33 7 10 7
Yastrzemski rf 5 0 0 0 Swanson ss 4 3 3 3
Flores 2b 5 0 2 0 d’Arnaud c 5 0 3 2
Ruf 1b 5 1 2 0 Ozuna lf 2 0 0 1
Pederson lf 4 1 2 1 Duvall lf 0 0 0 0
Longoria 3b 4 2 2 0 Olson 1b 4 0 0 0
Estrada ss 3 1 1 1 Contreras dh 4 0 0 0
La Stella dh 4 0 2 1 Arcia 3b 3 1 1 0
Slater cf 4 1 2 2 Gosselin 2b 4 1 2 0
Casali c 2 0 1 1 Heredia rf 3 1 0 0
Belt ph 0 0 0 0 Harris II cf 4 1 1 1
Wynns c 1 0 0 0
San Francisco 010 012 011 6
Atlanta 150 100 00x 7

DP_San Francisco 0, Atlanta 4. LOB_San Francisco 8, Atlanta 8. 2B_La Stella (7), d’Arnaud 2 (12). HR_Slater (5), Pederson (16), Swanson 2 (12). SF_Ozuna (3).

IP H R ER BB SO
San Francisco
Wood L,5-6 1 4 6 6 2 1
Littell 3 3 1 1 0 3
García 2 2 0 0 1 2
Long 2 1 0 0 0 1
Atlanta
Wright W,8-4 5 1-3 10 4 4 1 4
Chavez H,2 1 2-3 0 0 0 1 3
Smith H,8 1 3 1 1 0 1
Jansen S,19-22 1 1 1 1 0 1

Wood pitched to 6 batters in the 2nd.

HBP_Wood 2 (Ozuna,Swanson), Wright 2 (Estrada,Pederson).

Umpires_Home, Bruce Dreckman; First, Paul Emmel; Second, Shane Livensparger; Third, Pat Hoberg.

T_3:08. A_36,870 (41,084).

