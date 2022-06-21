Atlanta 80, Dallas 75

DALLAS (75) Gray 5-14 6-6 18, Thornton 1-5 1-2 3, Harrison 1-5 4-4 6, Mabrey 4-13 0-1 9, Ogunbowale 5-12 2-4 14, Kuier 3-3 0-0 7, Collier 0-0 2-2 2, McCowan 6-10 2-5 14, Burton 0-4 2-2 2, Harris 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 25-66 19-26 75. ATLANTA (80) Caldwell 7-11 0-0 18, Howard 5-19 3-4 16, Parker 6-12 0-0 14, Billings 1-3 2-2 4, McDonald 6-9 2-2 15, Hillmon 1-2 1-2 3, Mompremier 1-1 0-0... READ MORE

DALLAS (75)

Gray 5-14 6-6 18, Thornton 1-5 1-2 3, Harrison 1-5 4-4 6, Mabrey 4-13 0-1 9, Ogunbowale 5-12 2-4 14, Kuier 3-3 0-0 7, Collier 0-0 2-2 2, McCowan 6-10 2-5 14, Burton 0-4 2-2 2, Harris 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 25-66 19-26 75.

ATLANTA (80)

Caldwell 7-11 0-0 18, Howard 5-19 3-4 16, Parker 6-12 0-0 14, Billings 1-3 2-2 4, McDonald 6-9 2-2 15, Hillmon 1-2 1-2 3, Mompremier 1-1 0-0 2, Durr 2-7 4-5 8, Slocum 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 29-64 12-15 80.

Dallas 21 19 26 9 — 75 Atlanta 29 22 16 13 — 80

3-Point Goals_Dallas 6-25 (Ogunbowale 2-7, Gray 2-8, Kuier 1-1, Mabrey 1-6, Thornton 0-1, Burton 0-2), Atlanta 10-22 (Caldwell 4-5, Howard 3-9, Parker 2-5, McDonald 1-2, Durr 0-1). Fouled Out_Dallas 1 (Harrison), Atlanta None. Rebounds_Dallas 31 (Thornton 7), Atlanta 35 (Howard 8). Assists_Dallas 18 (Gray, Mabrey 4), Atlanta 18 (McDonald 5). Total Fouls_Dallas 22, Atlanta 19.

