Atlanta 84, Minnesota 76

MINNESOTA (76)

Shepard 0-2 0-2 0, Westbrook 2-7 1-2 5, Fowles 7-9 2-4 16, Banham 3-6 0-0 9, McBride 7-17 3-3 20, Carleton 0-1 2-2 2, Milic 5-10 3-3 14, Powers 2-5 4-4 8, Cunane 0-0 0-0 0, Smalls 1-3 0-0 2. Totals 27-60 15-20 76.

ATLANTA (84)

Coffey 0-6 0-0 0, Howard 9-19 1-2 22, Parker 3-5 0-1 6, Wallace 6-9 1-3 18, Wheeler 5-11 2-4 13, Billings 4-10 2-2 10, Mompremier 1-1 0-0 2, Walker 0-1 0-0 0, Vaughn 0-1 0-0 0, McDonald 5-14 0-0 13. Totals 33-77 6-12 84.

Minnesota 17 20 23 16 — 76 Atlanta 26 17 24 17 — 84

3-Point Goals_Minnesota 7-21 (Banham 3-5, McBride 3-9, Milic 1-3, Carleton 0-1, Smalls 0-1, Westbrook 0-2), Atlanta 12-28 (Wallace 5-6, Howard 3-7, McDonald 3-10, Wheeler 1-3, Coffey 0-1, Walker 0-1). Fouled Out_None. Rebounds_Minnesota 39 (Fowles 20), Atlanta 30 (Billings 9). Assists_Minnesota 16 (Banham 6), Atlanta 21 (Wheeler 9). Total Fouls_Minnesota 17, Atlanta 19. A_1,268 (3,500)

