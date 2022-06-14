Atlanta 9, Washington 5

Atlanta Washington ab

r

h

bi ab

r

h

bi Totals

36

9

10

9 Totals

35

5

10

5 Acuña Jr. rf

5

0

1

0 Thomas cf

4

2

2

2 Swanson ss

5

1

2

4 ... READ MORE

Atlanta Washington ab r h bi ab r h bi Totals 36 9 10 9 Totals 35 5 10 5 Acuña Jr. rf 5 0 1 0 Thomas cf 4 2 2 2 Swanson ss 5 1 2 4 Hernández 2b 5 1 1 0 Riley 3b 3 0 0 0 Soto rf 2 1 0 0 Olson 1b 5 0 1 0 Adrianza ph 1 0 0 0 Albies 2b 2 1 0 0 N.Cruz dh 5 0 2 1 Arcia 2b 1 0 1 0 Bell 1b 2 0 0 1 d’Arnaud c 5 1 1 1 Ruiz c 4 0 1 0 Ozuna dh 4 2 2 2 Hernandez lf 4 0 2 1 Duvall lf 2 3 1 1 Franco 3b 4 0 1 0 Harris II cf 4 1 1 1 García ss 4 1 1 0

Atlanta 033 002 010 — 9 Washington 000 131 000 — 5

DP_Atlanta 1, Washington 1. LOB_Atlanta 6, Washington 8. 2B_García (3), N.Cruz (9). HR_d’Arnaud (7), Ozuna (11), Duvall (7), Swanson (8), Harris II (1), Thomas (7).

IP H R ER BB SO

Atlanta Anderson 4 6 4 4 4 3 D.Lee W,1-0 2 1-3 2 1 1 0 3 O’Day H,4 2-3 1 0 0 1 0 Chavez 1 1 0 0 0 0 Smith 1 0 0 0 0 1

Washington Ramírez L,1-1 3 6 6 6 2 4 Cishek 2 0 0 0 0 1 Weems 2 2 2 2 1 0 Finnegan 1 1 1 1 0 1 Rainey 1 1 0 0 1 1

Anderson pitched to 4 batters in the 5th.

HBP_Ramírez (Riley), Cishek (Riley). WP_Weems.

Umpires_Home, Adam Beck; First, Quinn Wolcott; Second, Alan Porter; Third, Ramon De Jesus.

T_3:15. A_20,571 (41,339).

Copyright © 2022 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.