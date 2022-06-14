Trending:
Atlanta 9, Washington 5

The Associated Press
June 14, 2022 12:09 am
Atlanta

Washington

Atlanta Washington
ab r h bi ab r h bi
Totals 36 9 10 9 Totals 35 5 10 5
Acuña Jr. rf 5 0 1 0 Thomas cf 4 2 2 2
Swanson ss 5 1 2 4 Hernández 2b 5 1 1 0
Riley 3b 3 0 0 0 Soto rf 2 1 0 0
Olson 1b 5 0 1 0 Adrianza ph 1 0 0 0
Albies 2b 2 1 0 0 N.Cruz dh 5 0 2 1
Arcia 2b 1 0 1 0 Bell 1b 2 0 0 1
d’Arnaud c 5 1 1 1 Ruiz c 4 0 1 0
Ozuna dh 4 2 2 2 Hernandez lf 4 0 2 1
Duvall lf 2 3 1 1 Franco 3b 4 0 1 0
Harris II cf 4 1 1 1 García ss 4 1 1 0
Atlanta 033 002 010 9
Washington 000 131 000 5

DP_Atlanta 1, Washington 1. LOB_Atlanta 6, Washington 8. 2B_García (3), N.Cruz (9). HR_d’Arnaud (7), Ozuna (11), Duvall (7), Swanson (8), Harris II (1), Thomas (7).

IP H R ER BB SO
Atlanta
Anderson 4 6 4 4 4 3
D.Lee W,1-0 2 1-3 2 1 1 0 3
O’Day H,4 2-3 1 0 0 1 0
Chavez 1 1 0 0 0 0
Smith 1 0 0 0 0 1
Washington
Ramírez L,1-1 3 6 6 6 2 4
Cishek 2 0 0 0 0 1
Weems 2 2 2 2 1 0
Finnegan 1 1 1 1 0 1
Rainey 1 1 0 0 1 1

Anderson pitched to 4 batters in the 5th.

HBP_Ramírez (Riley), Cishek (Riley). WP_Weems.

Umpires_Home, Adam Beck; First, Quinn Wolcott; Second, Alan Porter; Third, Ramon De Jesus.

T_3:15. A_20,571 (41,339).

Top Stories