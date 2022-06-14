Atlanta 9, Washington 5

Atlanta
Washington
ab
r
h
bi
ab
r
h
bi
Totals
36
9
10
9
Totals
35
5
10
5
Acuña Jr. rf
5
0
1
0
Thomas cf
4
2
2
2
Swanson ss
5
1
2
4
...
|Atlanta
|033
|002
|010
|—
|9
|Washington
|000
|131
|000
|—
|5
DP_Atlanta 1, Washington 1. LOB_Atlanta 6, Washington 8. 2B_García (3), N.Cruz (9). HR_d’Arnaud (7), Ozuna (11), Duvall (7), Swanson (8), Harris II (1), Thomas (7).
|Atlanta
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Anderson
|4
|
|6
|4
|4
|4
|3
|D.Lee W,1-0
|2
|1-3
|2
|1
|1
|0
|3
|O’Day H,4
|
|2-3
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|Chavez
|1
|
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Smith
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Washington
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Ramírez L,1-1
|3
|
|6
|6
|6
|2
|4
|Cishek
|2
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Weems
|2
|
|2
|2
|2
|1
|0
|Finnegan
|1
|
|1
|1
|1
|0
|1
|Rainey
|1
|
|1
|0
|0
|1
|1
Anderson pitched to 4 batters in the 5th.
HBP_Ramírez (Riley), Cishek (Riley). WP_Weems.
Umpires_Home, Adam Beck; First, Quinn Wolcott; Second, Alan Porter; Third, Ramon De Jesus.
T_3:15. A_20,571 (41,339).
Copyright
© 2022 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.