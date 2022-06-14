Atlanta 9, Washington 5

Atlanta
AB
R
H
BI
BB
SO
Avg.
Totals
36
9
10
9
4
7
Acuña Jr. rf
5
0
1
0
0
2
.306
Swanson ss
5
1
2
4
0
0
.292
Riley 3b
3
0
0
...
READ MORE
|Atlanta
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Totals
|36
|9
|10
|9
|4
|7
|
|Acuña Jr. rf
|5
|0
|1
|0
|0
|2
|.306
|Swanson ss
|5
|1
|2
|4
|0
|0
|.292
|Riley 3b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.256
|Olson 1b
|5
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.250
|Albies 2b
|2
|1
|0
|0
|1
|1
|.244
|Arcia 2b
|1
|0
|1
|0
|1
|0
|.313
|d’Arnaud c
|5
|1
|1
|1
|0
|0
|.252
|Ozuna dh
|4
|2
|2
|2
|0
|0
|.227
|Duvall lf
|2
|3
|1
|1
|2
|1
|.209
|Harris II cf
|4
|1
|1
|1
|0
|1
|.293
|Washington
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Totals
|35
|5
|10
|5
|5
|7
|
|Thomas cf
|4
|2
|2
|2
|1
|1
|.247
|Hernández 2b
|5
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.268
|Soto rf
|2
|1
|0
|0
|2
|1
|.228
|a-Adrianza ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.125
|N.Cruz dh
|5
|0
|2
|1
|0
|2
|.270
|Bell 1b
|2
|0
|0
|1
|2
|0
|.299
|Ruiz c
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.266
|Hernandez lf
|4
|0
|2
|1
|0
|0
|.267
|Franco 3b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.262
|García ss
|4
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.362
|Atlanta
|033
|002
|010_9
|10
|0
|Washington
|000
|131
|000_5
|10
|0
a-grounded out for Soto in the 9th.
LOB_Atlanta 6, Washington 8. 2B_García (3), N.Cruz (9). HR_d’Arnaud (7), off Ramírez; Ozuna (11), off Ramírez; Duvall (7), off Ramírez; Swanson (8), off Weems; Harris II (1), off Finnegan; Thomas (7), off D.Lee. RBIs_d’Arnaud (25), Swanson 4 (36), Ozuna 2 (25), Duvall (25), Harris II (7), Hernandez (24), Thomas 2 (25), N.Cruz (36), Bell (38).
Runners left in scoring position_Atlanta 2 (Albies, d’Arnaud); Washington 3 (Franco, Hernandez 2). RISP_Atlanta 2 for 7; Washington 3 for 9.
Runners moved up_Swanson, Harris II, Bell. GIDP_d’Arnaud, Ruiz.
DP_Atlanta 1 (Olson, Swanson); Washington 1 (García, Hernández, Bell).
|Atlanta
|IP
|
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Anderson
|4
|
|6
|4
|4
|4
|3
|82
|4.81
|D.Lee, W, 1-0
|2
|1-3
|2
|1
|1
|0
|3
|30
|0.77
|O’Day, H, 4
|
|2-3
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|7
|3.68
|Chavez
|1
|
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|15
|3.46
|Smith
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|9
|3.65
|Washington
|IP
|
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Ramírez, L, 1-1
|3
|
|6
|6
|6
|2
|4
|54
|4.88
|Cishek
|2
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|29
|3.42
|Weems
|2
|
|2
|2
|2
|1
|0
|45
|9.95
|Finnegan
|1
|
|1
|1
|1
|0
|1
|18
|3.70
|Rainey
|1
|
|1
|0
|0
|1
|1
|24
|3.20
Inherited runners-scored_D.Lee 3-2. HBP_Ramírez (Riley), Cishek (Riley). WP_Weems.
Umpires_Home, Adam Beck; First, Quinn Wolcott; Second, Alan Porter; Third, Ramon De Jesus.
T_3:15. A_20,571 (41,339).
Copyright
© 2022 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.