Atlanta 9, Washington 5

Atlanta AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Totals 36 9 10 9 4 7 Acuña Jr. rf 5 0 1 0 0 2 .306 Swanson ss 5 1 2 4 0 0 .292 Riley 3b 3 0 0 0 0 1 .256 Olson 1b 5 0 1 0 0 1 .250 Albies 2b 2 1 0 0 1 1 .244 Arcia 2b 1 0 1 0 1 0 .313 d’Arnaud c 5 1 1 1 0 0 .252 Ozuna dh 4 2 2 2 0 0 .227 Duvall lf 2 3 1 1 2 1 .209 Harris II cf 4 1 1 1 0 1 .293

Washington AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Totals 35 5 10 5 5 7 Thomas cf 4 2 2 2 1 1 .247 Hernández 2b 5 1 1 0 0 1 .268 Soto rf 2 1 0 0 2 1 .228 a-Adrianza ph 1 0 0 0 0 0 .125 N.Cruz dh 5 0 2 1 0 2 .270 Bell 1b 2 0 0 1 2 0 .299 Ruiz c 4 0 1 0 0 0 .266 Hernandez lf 4 0 2 1 0 0 .267 Franco 3b 4 0 1 0 0 1 .262 García ss 4 1 1 0 0 1 .362

Atlanta 033 002 010_9 10 0 Washington 000 131 000_5 10 0

a-grounded out for Soto in the 9th.

LOB_Atlanta 6, Washington 8. 2B_García (3), N.Cruz (9). HR_d’Arnaud (7), off Ramírez; Ozuna (11), off Ramírez; Duvall (7), off Ramírez; Swanson (8), off Weems; Harris II (1), off Finnegan; Thomas (7), off D.Lee. RBIs_d’Arnaud (25), Swanson 4 (36), Ozuna 2 (25), Duvall (25), Harris II (7), Hernandez (24), Thomas 2 (25), N.Cruz (36), Bell (38).

Runners left in scoring position_Atlanta 2 (Albies, d’Arnaud); Washington 3 (Franco, Hernandez 2). RISP_Atlanta 2 for 7; Washington 3 for 9.

Runners moved up_Swanson, Harris II, Bell. GIDP_d’Arnaud, Ruiz.

DP_Atlanta 1 (Olson, Swanson); Washington 1 (García, Hernández, Bell).

Atlanta IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Anderson 4 6 4 4 4 3 82 4.81 D.Lee, W, 1-0 2 1-3 2 1 1 0 3 30 0.77 O’Day, H, 4 2-3 1 0 0 1 0 7 3.68 Chavez 1 1 0 0 0 0 15 3.46 Smith 1 0 0 0 0 1 9 3.65

Washington IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Ramírez, L, 1-1 3 6 6 6 2 4 54 4.88 Cishek 2 0 0 0 0 1 29 3.42 Weems 2 2 2 2 1 0 45 9.95 Finnegan 1 1 1 1 0 1 18 3.70 Rainey 1 1 0 0 1 1 24 3.20

Inherited runners-scored_D.Lee 3-2. HBP_Ramírez (Riley), Cishek (Riley). WP_Weems.

Umpires_Home, Adam Beck; First, Quinn Wolcott; Second, Alan Porter; Third, Ramon De Jesus.

T_3:15. A_20,571 (41,339).

