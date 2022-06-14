Trending:
Atlanta 9, Washington 5

The Associated Press
June 14, 2022 12:09 am
1 min read
      

Atlanta AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Totals 36 9 10 9 4 7
Acuña Jr. rf 5 0 1 0 0 2 .306
Swanson ss 5 1 2 4 0 0 .292
Riley 3b 3 0 0 0 0 1 .256
Olson 1b 5 0 1 0 0 1 .250
Albies 2b 2 1 0 0 1 1 .244
Arcia 2b 1 0 1 0 1 0 .313
d’Arnaud c 5 1 1 1 0 0 .252
Ozuna dh 4 2 2 2 0 0 .227
Duvall lf 2 3 1 1 2 1 .209
Harris II cf 4 1 1 1 0 1 .293
Washington AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Totals 35 5 10 5 5 7
Thomas cf 4 2 2 2 1 1 .247
Hernández 2b 5 1 1 0 0 1 .268
Soto rf 2 1 0 0 2 1 .228
a-Adrianza ph 1 0 0 0 0 0 .125
N.Cruz dh 5 0 2 1 0 2 .270
Bell 1b 2 0 0 1 2 0 .299
Ruiz c 4 0 1 0 0 0 .266
Hernandez lf 4 0 2 1 0 0 .267
Franco 3b 4 0 1 0 0 1 .262
García ss 4 1 1 0 0 1 .362
Atlanta 033 002 010_9 10 0
Washington 000 131 000_5 10 0

a-grounded out for Soto in the 9th.

LOB_Atlanta 6, Washington 8. 2B_García (3), N.Cruz (9). HR_d’Arnaud (7), off Ramírez; Ozuna (11), off Ramírez; Duvall (7), off Ramírez; Swanson (8), off Weems; Harris II (1), off Finnegan; Thomas (7), off D.Lee. RBIs_d’Arnaud (25), Swanson 4 (36), Ozuna 2 (25), Duvall (25), Harris II (7), Hernandez (24), Thomas 2 (25), N.Cruz (36), Bell (38).

Runners left in scoring position_Atlanta 2 (Albies, d’Arnaud); Washington 3 (Franco, Hernandez 2). RISP_Atlanta 2 for 7; Washington 3 for 9.

Runners moved up_Swanson, Harris II, Bell. GIDP_d’Arnaud, Ruiz.

DP_Atlanta 1 (Olson, Swanson); Washington 1 (García, Hernández, Bell).

Atlanta IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Anderson 4 6 4 4 4 3 82 4.81
D.Lee, W, 1-0 2 1-3 2 1 1 0 3 30 0.77
O’Day, H, 4 2-3 1 0 0 1 0 7 3.68
Chavez 1 1 0 0 0 0 15 3.46
Smith 1 0 0 0 0 1 9 3.65
Washington IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Ramírez, L, 1-1 3 6 6 6 2 4 54 4.88
Cishek 2 0 0 0 0 1 29 3.42
Weems 2 2 2 2 1 0 45 9.95
Finnegan 1 1 1 1 0 1 18 3.70
Rainey 1 1 0 0 1 1 24 3.20

Inherited runners-scored_D.Lee 3-2. HBP_Ramírez (Riley), Cishek (Riley). WP_Weems.

Umpires_Home, Adam Beck; First, Quinn Wolcott; Second, Alan Porter; Third, Ramon De Jesus.

T_3:15. A_20,571 (41,339).

