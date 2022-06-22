Atlanta Braves host the San Francisco Giants Wednesday

San Francisco Giants (38-29, third in the NL West) vs. Atlanta Braves (39-30, second in the NL East) Atlanta; Wednesday, 7:20 p.m. EDT PITCHING PROBABLES: Giants: Carlos Rodon (6-4, 2.84 ERA, 1.14 WHIP, 91 strikeouts); Braves: Charlie Morton (4-3, 5.08 ERA, 1.35 WHIP, 75 strikeouts) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Braves -123, Giants +104; over/under is 8 1/2 runs BOTTOM LINE: The Atlanta Braves host the San Francisco Giants on Wednesday. Atlanta has gone 21-15 at... READ MORE

San Francisco Giants (38-29, third in the NL West) vs. Atlanta Braves (39-30, second in the NL East)

Atlanta; Wednesday, 7:20 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Giants: Carlos Rodon (6-4, 2.84 ERA, 1.14 WHIP, 91 strikeouts); Braves: Charlie Morton (4-3, 5.08 ERA, 1.35 WHIP, 75 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Braves -123, Giants +104; over/under is 8 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Atlanta Braves host the San Francisco Giants on Wednesday.

Atlanta has gone 21-15 at home and 39-30 overall. The Braves are 33-10 in games when they record eight or more hits.

San Francisco has a 19-15 record in road games and a 38-29 record overall. The Giants rank fifth in the NL with 80 total home runs, averaging 1.2 per game.

Wednesday’s game is the third time these teams meet this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Austin Riley ranks second on the Braves with 33 extra base hits (14 doubles, a triple and 18 home runs). Adam Duvall is 7-for-34 with a double, four home runs and five RBI over the past 10 games.

Wilmer Flores has 12 doubles, eight home runs and 37 RBI for the Giants. Thairo Estrada is 8-for-36 with two home runs and four RBI over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Braves: 7-3, .265 batting average, 3.89 ERA, outscored opponents by 25 runs

Giants: 7-3, .223 batting average, 2.66 ERA, outscored opponents by 12 runs

INJURIES: Braves: Luke Jackson: 60-Day IL (elbow), Ozzie Albies: 60-Day IL (foot), Eddie Rosario: 60-Day IL (eye), Manny Pina: 60-Day IL (wrist), Tyler Matzek: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Jay Jackson: 60-Day IL (lat), Mike Soroka: 60-Day IL (achilles), Kirby Yates: 60-Day IL (elbow)

Giants: Brandon Crawford: day-to-day (left knee), Sam Delaplane: 60-Day IL (undisclosed), Jose Alvarez: 15-Day IL (back), LaMonte Wade Jr: 10-Day IL (knee), Jakob Junis: 15-Day IL (groin), Steven Duggar: 60-Day IL (oblique), Matthew Boyd: 60-Day IL (elbow)

