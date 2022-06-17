Trending:
Listen Live
Sports News

Atlantic League

The Associated Press
June 17, 2022 10:45 pm
< a min read
      

At A GlanceAll Times EDTFirst HalfNorth DivisionWLPct.GBSouthern Maryland3912.765—Long Island2524.51013York2228.44016½Lancaster2129.42017½Staten Island1436.28024½South DivisionWLPct.GBGastonia3515.700—High Point2921.5806Kentucky2423.5119½Charleston2129.42014Lexington1730.36216½

___

Thursday’s Games

Kentucky 2, Lancaster 1

Gastonia 2, Charleston 0

Southern Maryland 7, Staten Island 1

Lexington 10, York 8

Long Island 2, High Point 0

Friday’s Games

Charleston 7, High Point 6

Gastonia 6, Lexington 1

Southern Maryland 4, Lancaster 3

Long Island 4, Kentucky 0

At A Glance
All Times EDT
First Half
North Division
W L Pct. GB
Southern Maryland 39 12 .765
Long Island 25 24 .510 13
York 22 28 .440 16½
Lancaster 21 29 .420 17½
Staten Island 14 36 .280 24½
South Division
W L Pct. GB
Gastonia 35 15 .700
High Point 29 21 .580 6
Kentucky 24 23 .511
Charleston 21 29 .420 14
Lexington 17 30 .362 16½

___

Thursday’s Games

Kentucky 2, Lancaster 1

Gastonia 2, Charleston 0

Southern Maryland 7, Staten Island 1

Lexington 10, York 8

Long Island 2, High Point 0

Friday’s Games

Charleston 7, High Point 6

Gastonia 6, Lexington 1

Southern Maryland 4, Lancaster 3

Long Island 4, Kentucky 0

York 3, Staten Island 2

Saturday’s Games

High Point at Charleston, 2, 5 p.m.

York at Staten Island, 6 p.m.

        Read more: Sports News

Gastonia at Lexington, 6:35 p.m.

Lancaster at Southern Maryland, 6:35 p.m.

Kentucky at Long Island, 6:35 p.m.

Sunday’s Games

Kentucky at Long Island, 1:35 p.m.

Lancaster at Southern Maryland, 2:05 p.m.

York at Staten Island, 4 p.m.

High Point at Charleston, 5:05 p.m.

        Want to stay up to date with the latest federal news and information from all your devices? Download the revamped Federal News Network app

Gastonia at Lexington, 6:35 p.m.

<

Copyright © 2022 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

      
Related Topics
Sports News

The latest in Government Events powered by:

6|24 2022 Procurement Playbook - HHS -...
6|24 Understanding Your Survivor Benefits
6|24 Atlanta Red Hat User Group
View More Events
Post Your Event

Top Stories