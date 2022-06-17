At A GlanceAll Times EDTFirst HalfNorth DivisionWLPct.GBSouthern Maryland3912.765—Long Island2524.51013York2228.44016½Lancaster2129.42017½Staten Island1436.28024½South DivisionWLPct.GBGastonia3515.700—High Point2921.5806Kentucky2423.5119½Charleston2129.42014Lexington1730.36216½
Thursday’s Games
Kentucky 2, Lancaster 1
Gastonia 2, Charleston 0
Southern Maryland 7, Staten Island 1
Lexington 10, York 8
Long Island 2, High Point 0
Friday’s Games
Charleston 7, High Point 6
Gastonia 6, Lexington 1
Southern Maryland 4, Lancaster 3
Long Island 4, Kentucky 0
|At A Glance
|All Times EDT
|First Half
|North Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Southern Maryland
|39
|12
|.765
|—
|Long Island
|25
|24
|.510
|13
|York
|22
|28
|.440
|16½
|Lancaster
|21
|29
|.420
|17½
|Staten Island
|14
|36
|.280
|24½
|South Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Gastonia
|35
|15
|.700
|—
|High Point
|29
|21
|.580
|6
|Kentucky
|24
|23
|.511
|9½
|Charleston
|21
|29
|.420
|14
|Lexington
|17
|30
|.362
|16½
York 3, Staten Island 2
High Point at Charleston, 2, 5 p.m.
York at Staten Island, 6 p.m.
Gastonia at Lexington, 6:35 p.m.
Lancaster at Southern Maryland, 6:35 p.m.
Kentucky at Long Island, 6:35 p.m.
Kentucky at Long Island, 1:35 p.m.
Lancaster at Southern Maryland, 2:05 p.m.
York at Staten Island, 4 p.m.
High Point at Charleston, 5:05 p.m.
Gastonia at Lexington, 6:35 p.m.
