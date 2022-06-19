At A GlanceAll Times EDTFirst HalfNorth DivisionWLPct.GBSouthern Maryland4112.774—Long Island2724.52913York2329.44217½Lancaster2131.40419½Staten Island1537.28825½South DivisionWLPct.GBGastonia3616.692—High Point3023.5666½Kentucky2425.49010½Charleston2330.43413½Lexington1831.36716½
___
Saturday’s Games
Charleston 7, High Point 6, 1st game
High Point 2, Charleston 0, 2nd game
York 10, Staten Island 1
Lexington 3, Gastonia 2
Southern Maryland 7, Lancaster 5
Long Island 10, Kentucky 0
Sunday’s Games
Long Island 7, Kentucky 1
Southern Maryland 9, Lancaster 5
Staten Island 9, York 6
|At A Glance
|All Times EDT
|First Half
|North Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Southern Maryland
|41
|12
|.774
|—
|Long Island
|27
|24
|.529
|13
|York
|23
|29
|.442
|17½
|Lancaster
|21
|31
|.404
|19½
|Staten Island
|15
|37
|.288
|25½
|South Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Gastonia
|36
|16
|.692
|—
|High Point
|30
|23
|.566
|6½
|Kentucky
|24
|25
|.490
|10½
|Charleston
|23
|30
|.434
|13½
|Lexington
|18
|31
|.367
|16½
___
Charleston 12, High Point 11, 10 innings
Gastonia 4, Lexington 0
No games scheduled
Lexington at Kentucky, 2, 4:30 p.m.
Charleston at Gastonia, 6:15 p.m.
Southern Maryland at Staten Island, 6:30 p.m.
Lancaster at York, 6:30 p.m.
High Point at Long Island, 6:35 p.m.
Lexington at Kentucky, 12:05 p.m.
Charleston at Gastonia, 6:15 p.m.
Southern Maryland at Staten Island, 6:30 p.m.
Lancaster at York, 6:30 p.m.
High Point at Long Island, 6:35 p.m.
