On Air: Business of Government Hour
Trending:
Listen Live
Sports News

Atlantic League

The Associated Press
June 19, 2022 9:58 pm
< a min read
      

At A GlanceAll Times EDTFirst HalfNorth DivisionWLPct.GBSouthern Maryland4112.774—Long Island2724.52913York2329.44217½Lancaster2131.40419½Staten Island1537.28825½South DivisionWLPct.GBGastonia3616.692—High Point3023.5666½Kentucky2425.49010½Charleston2330.43413½Lexington1831.36716½

___

Saturday’s Games

Charleston 7, High Point 6, 1st game

High Point 2, Charleston 0, 2nd game

York 10, Staten Island 1

Lexington 3, Gastonia 2

Southern Maryland 7, Lancaster 5

Long Island 10, Kentucky 0

Sunday’s Games

Long Island 7, Kentucky 1

Southern Maryland 9, Lancaster 5

Staten Island 9, York 6

At A Glance
All Times EDT
First Half
North Division
W L Pct. GB
Southern Maryland 41 12 .774
Long Island 27 24 .529 13
York 23 29 .442 17½
Lancaster 21 31 .404 19½
Staten Island 15 37 .288 25½
South Division
W L Pct. GB
Gastonia 36 16 .692
High Point 30 23 .566
Kentucky 24 25 .490 10½
Charleston 23 30 .434 13½
Lexington 18 31 .367 16½

___

Saturday’s Games

Charleston 7, High Point 6, 1st game

High Point 2, Charleston 0, 2nd game

York 10, Staten Island 1

Lexington 3, Gastonia 2

Southern Maryland 7, Lancaster 5

Long Island 10, Kentucky 0

Sunday’s Games

Long Island 7, Kentucky 1

Southern Maryland 9, Lancaster 5

Staten Island 9, York 6

Charleston 12, High Point 11, 10 innings

Gastonia 4, Lexington 0

Monday’s Games

No games scheduled

        Read more: Sports News

Tuesday’s Games

Lexington at Kentucky, 2, 4:30 p.m.

Charleston at Gastonia, 6:15 p.m.

Southern Maryland at Staten Island, 6:30 p.m.

Lancaster at York, 6:30 p.m.

High Point at Long Island, 6:35 p.m.

Wednesday’s Games

Lexington at Kentucky, 12:05 p.m.

Charleston at Gastonia, 6:15 p.m.

        Want to stay up to date with the latest federal news and information from all your devices? Download the revamped Federal News Network app

Southern Maryland at Staten Island, 6:30 p.m.

Lancaster at York, 6:30 p.m.

High Point at Long Island, 6:35 p.m.

Copyright © 2022 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

      
Related Topics
Sports News

The latest in Government Events powered by:

6|26 NPELRA 2022 Annual Training Conference...
6|26 ISTELive 22
View More Events
Post Your Event

Top Stories