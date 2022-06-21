At A GlanceAll Times EDTFirst HalfNorth DivisionWLPct.GBSouthern Maryland4112.774—Long Island2724.52913York2329.44217½Lancaster2131.40419½Staten Island1537.28825½South DivisionWLPct.GBGastonia3616.692—High Point3023.5666½Kentucky2425.49010½Charleston2330.43413½Lexington1831.36716½ ___ Sunday’s Games Long Island 7, Kentucky 1 Southern Maryland 9, Lancaster 5 Staten Island 9, York 6 Charleston 12, High Point 11, 10 innings Gastonia 4, Lexington 0 Monday’s Games No games scheduled Tuesday’s Games Lexington at Kentucky, 2, 4:30 p.m. Charleston at Gastonia, 6:15 p.m.

At A Glance All Times EDT First Half North Division W L Pct. GB Southern Maryland 41 12 .774 — Long Island 27 24 .529 13 York 23 29 .442 17½ Lancaster 21 31 .404 19½ Staten Island 15 37 .288 25½ South Division W L Pct. GB Gastonia 36 16 .692 — High Point 30 23 .566 6½ Kentucky 24 25 .490 10½ Charleston 23 30 .434 13½ Lexington 18 31 .367 16½

___

Sunday’s Games

Long Island 7, Kentucky 1

Southern Maryland 9, Lancaster 5

Staten Island 9, York 6

Charleston 12, High Point 11, 10 innings

Gastonia 4, Lexington 0

Monday’s Games

No games scheduled

Tuesday’s Games

Lexington at Kentucky, 2, 4:30 p.m.

Charleston at Gastonia, 6:15 p.m.

Southern Maryland at Staten Island, 6:30 p.m.

Lancaster at York, 6:30 p.m.

High Point at Long Island, 6:35 p.m.

Wednesday’s Games

Lexington at Kentucky, 12:05 p.m.

Charleston at Gastonia, 6:15 p.m.

Southern Maryland at Staten Island, 6:30 p.m.

Lancaster at York, 6:30 p.m.

High Point at Long Island, 6:35 p.m.

Copyright © 2022 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.