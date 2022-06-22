On Air: On DoD with Jared Serbu
The Associated Press
June 22, 2022 11:25 am
< a min read
      

At A Glance
All Times EDT
First Half
North Division
W L Pct. GB
Southern Maryland 41 13 .759 —
Long Island 28 24 .538 12
York 23 30 .434 17½
Lancaster 22 31 .415 18½
Staten Island 16 37 .288 24½
South Division
W L Pct. GB
Gastonia 37 16 .698 —
High Point 30 24 .556 7½
Kentucky 25 26 .490 11
Charleston 23 31 .426 14½
Lexington 19 32 .373 17

___

Tuesday’s Games

Kentucky 6, Lexington 4, 1st game

Lexington 5, Kentucky 2, 2nd game

Gastonia 8, Charleston 7

Staten Island 4, Southern Maryland 1

Lancaster 11, York 4

Long Island 9, High Point 7

Wednesday’s Games

Lexington at Kentucky, 12:05 p.m.

Charleston at Gastonia, 6:15 p.m.

Southern Maryland at Staten Island, 6:30 p.m.

Lancaster at York, 6:30 p.m.

High Point at Long Island, 6:35 p.m.

Thursday’s Games

Lexington at Kentucky, 4:30 p.m.

Kentucky at Lexington, TBD

Charleston at Gastonia, 6:15 p.m.

Southern Maryland at Staten Island, 6:30 p.m.

Lancaster at York, 6:30 p.m.

High Point at Long Island, 6:35 p.m.

Top Stories