At A GlanceAll Times EDTFirst HalfNorth DivisionWLPct.GBSouthern Maryland4113.759—Long Island2824.53812York2330.43417½Lancaster2231.41518½Staten Island1637.28824½South DivisionWLPct.GBGastonia3716.698—High Point3024.5567½Kentucky2526.49011Charleston2331.42614½Lexington1932.37317
Tuesday’s Games
Kentucky 6, Lexington 4, 1st game
Lexington 5, Kentucky 2, 2nd game
Gastonia 8, Charleston 7
Staten Island 4, Southern Maryland 1
Lancaster 11, York 4
Long Island 9, High Point 7
Wednesday’s Games
Lexington at Kentucky, 12:05 p.m.
Charleston at Gastonia, 6:15 p.m.
Southern Maryland at Staten Island, 6:30 p.m.
