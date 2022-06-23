At A GlanceAll Times EDTFirst HalfNorth DivisionWLPct.GBSouthern Maryland4114.745—Long Island2824.53811½York2430.44416½Lancaster2232.40718½Staten Island1737.31523½South DivisionWLPct.GBGastonia3717.685—High Point3024.5567Kentucky2527.48111Charleston2431.43613½Lexington2032.38516 ___ Wednesday’s Games Lexington 8, Kentucky 6 Charleston 4, Gastonia 1 Staten Island 5, Southern Maryland 4, 10 innings York 6, Lancaster 1 High Point at Long Island, ppd. Thursday’s Games Lexington at Kentucky, 4:30 p.m. Kentucky at Lexington, TBD High Point at Long Island, 2, 6 p.m. Charleston at Gastonia, 6:15 p.m.

At A Glance All Times EDT First Half North Division W L Pct. GB Southern Maryland 41 14 .745 — Long Island 28 24 .538 11½ York 24 30 .444 16½ Lancaster 22 32 .407 18½ Staten Island 17 37 .315 23½ South Division W L Pct. GB Gastonia 37 17 .685 — High Point 30 24 .556 7 Kentucky 25 27 .481 11 Charleston 24 31 .436 13½ Lexington 20 32 .385 16

___

Wednesday’s Games

Lexington 8, Kentucky 6

Charleston 4, Gastonia 1

Staten Island 5, Southern Maryland 4, 10 innings

York 6, Lancaster 1

High Point at Long Island, ppd.

Thursday’s Games

Lexington at Kentucky, 4:30 p.m.

Kentucky at Lexington, TBD

High Point at Long Island, 2, 6 p.m.

Charleston at Gastonia, 6:15 p.m.

Southern Maryland at Staten Island, 6:30 p.m.

Lancaster at York, 6:30 p.m.

Friday’s Games

Staten Island at York, 6:30 p.m.

Lexington at High Point, 6:35 p.m.

Charleston at Kentucky, 6:35 p.m.

Lancaster at Long Island, 6:35 p.m.

Gastonia at Southern Maryland, 6:35 p.m.

