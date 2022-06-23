At A GlanceAll Times EDTFirst HalfNorth DivisionWLPct.GBSouthern Maryland4114.745—Long Island2824.53811½York2430.44416½Lancaster2232.40718½Staten Island1737.31523½South DivisionWLPct.GBGastonia3717.685—High Point3024.5567Kentucky2527.48111Charleston2431.43613½Lexington2032.38516
___
Wednesday’s Games
Lexington 8, Kentucky 6
Charleston 4, Gastonia 1
Staten Island 5, Southern Maryland 4, 10 innings
York 6, Lancaster 1
High Point at Long Island, ppd.
Thursday’s Games
Lexington at Kentucky, 4:30 p.m.
Kentucky at Lexington, TBD
High Point at Long Island, 2, 6 p.m.
Charleston at Gastonia, 6:15 p.m.
|At A Glance
|All Times EDT
|First Half
|North Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Southern Maryland
|41
|14
|.745
|—
|Long Island
|28
|24
|.538
|11½
|York
|24
|30
|.444
|16½
|Lancaster
|22
|32
|.407
|18½
|Staten Island
|17
|37
|.315
|23½
|South Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Gastonia
|37
|17
|.685
|—
|High Point
|30
|24
|.556
|7
|Kentucky
|25
|27
|.481
|11
|Charleston
|24
|31
|.436
|13½
|Lexington
|20
|32
|.385
|16
___
Lexington 8, Kentucky 6
Charleston 4, Gastonia 1
Staten Island 5, Southern Maryland 4, 10 innings
York 6, Lancaster 1
High Point at Long Island, ppd.
Lexington at Kentucky, 4:30 p.m.
Kentucky at Lexington, TBD
High Point at Long Island, 2, 6 p.m.
Charleston at Gastonia, 6:15 p.m.
Southern Maryland at Staten Island, 6:30 p.m.
Lancaster at York, 6:30 p.m.
Staten Island at York, 6:30 p.m.
Lexington at High Point, 6:35 p.m.
Charleston at Kentucky, 6:35 p.m.
Lancaster at Long Island, 6:35 p.m.
Gastonia at Southern Maryland, 6:35 p.m.
<
Copyright
© 2022 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.