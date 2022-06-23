On Air: Panel Discussions
The Associated Press
June 23, 2022
< a min read
      

At A Glance
All Times EDT
First Half
North Division
W L Pct. GB
Southern Maryland 41 14 .745
Long Island 28 24 .538 11½
York 24 30 .444 16½
Lancaster 22 32 .407 18½
Staten Island 17 37 .315 23½
South Division
W L Pct. GB
Gastonia 37 17 .685
High Point 30 24 .556 7
Kentucky 25 27 .481 11
Charleston 24 31 .436 13½
Lexington 20 32 .385 16

___

Wednesday’s Games

Lexington 8, Kentucky 6

Charleston 4, Gastonia 1

Staten Island 5, Southern Maryland 4, 10 innings

York 6, Lancaster 1

High Point at Long Island, ppd.

Thursday’s Games

Lexington at Kentucky, 4:30 p.m.

Kentucky at Lexington, TBD

High Point at Long Island, 2, 6 p.m.

Charleston at Gastonia, 6:15 p.m.

Southern Maryland at Staten Island, 6:30 p.m.

Lancaster at York, 6:30 p.m.

Friday’s Games

Staten Island at York, 6:30 p.m.

Lexington at High Point, 6:35 p.m.

Charleston at Kentucky, 6:35 p.m.

Lancaster at Long Island, 6:35 p.m.

Gastonia at Southern Maryland, 6:35 p.m.

Top Stories