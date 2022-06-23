Trending:
At A Glance
All Times EDT
First Half
North Division
W L Pct. GB
Southern Maryland 42 14 .750
Long Island 29 24 .547 11½
York 24 30 .444 17
Lancaster 22 32 .407 19
Staten Island 17 38 .309 24½
South Division
W L Pct. GB
Gastonia 38 17 .691
High Point 30 25 .545 8
Kentucky 26 28 .481 11½
Charleston 24 32 .429 14½
Lexington 21 33 .388 16½

Wednesday’s Games

Lexington 8, Kentucky 6

Charleston 4, Gastonia 1

Staten Island 5, Southern Maryland 4, 10 innings

York 6, Lancaster 1

High Point at Long Island, ppd.

Thursday’s Games

Lexington 5, Kentucky 3, Game 1

Kentucky 5, Lexington 4, Game 2

Long Island 5, High Point 1, Game 1

High Point 2, Long Island 1, Game 2

Gastonia 5, Charleston 4

Southern Maryland 12, Staten Island 3

Lancaster at York, ppd.

Friday’s Games

Staten Island at York, 6:30 p.m.

Lexington at High Point, 6:35 p.m.

Charleston at Kentucky, 6:35 p.m.

Lancaster at Long Island, 6:35 p.m.

Gastonia at Southern Maryland, 6:35 p.m.

