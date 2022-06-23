At A GlanceAll Times EDTFirst HalfNorth DivisionWLPct.GBSouthern Maryland4214.750—Long Island2924.54711½York2430.44417Lancaster2232.40719Staten Island1738.30924½South DivisionWLPct.GBGastonia3817.691—High Point3025.5458Kentucky2628.48111½Charleston2432.42914½Lexington2133.38816½
___
Wednesday’s Games
Lexington 8, Kentucky 6
Charleston 4, Gastonia 1
Staten Island 5, Southern Maryland 4, 10 innings
York 6, Lancaster 1
High Point at Long Island, ppd.
Thursday’s Games
Lexington 5, Kentucky 3, Game 1
Kentucky 5, Lexington 4, Game 2
Long Island 5, High Point 1, Game 1
High Point 2, Long Island 1, Game 2
|At A Glance
|All Times EDT
|First Half
|North Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Southern Maryland
|42
|14
|.750
|—
|Long Island
|29
|24
|.547
|11½
|York
|24
|30
|.444
|17
|Lancaster
|22
|32
|.407
|19
|Staten Island
|17
|38
|.309
|24½
|South Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Gastonia
|38
|17
|.691
|—
|High Point
|30
|25
|.545
|8
|Kentucky
|26
|28
|.481
|11½
|Charleston
|24
|32
|.429
|14½
|Lexington
|21
|33
|.388
|16½
Staten Island at York, 6:30 p.m.
Lexington at High Point, 6:35 p.m.
Charleston at Kentucky, 6:35 p.m.
Lancaster at Long Island, 6:35 p.m.
Gastonia at Southern Maryland, 6:35 p.m.
