At A GlanceAll Times EDTFirst HalfNorth DivisionWLPct.GBSouthern Maryland4214.750—Long Island2925.53712York2530.45516½Lancaster2332.41818½Staten Island1738.30425South DivisionWLPct.GBGastonia3817.691—High Point3225.5617Kentucky2728.49111Charleston2433.42115Lexington2134.38217
Thursday’s Games
Lexington 5, Kentucky 3, Game 1
Kentucky 5, Lexington 4, Game 2
Long Island 5, High Point 1, Game 1
High Point 2, Long Island 1, Game 2
Gastonia 5, Charleston 4
Southern Maryland 12, Staten Island 3
Lancaster at York, ppd.
Friday’s Games
York 6, Staten Island 5
High Point 2, Lexington 1
