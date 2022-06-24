On Air: The Jim Bohannon Show
The Associated Press
June 24, 2022 11:15 pm
< a min read
      

At A Glance
All Times EDT
First Half
North Division
W L Pct. GB
Southern Maryland 42 14 .750
Long Island 29 25 .537 12
York 25 30 .455 16½
Lancaster 23 32 .418 18½
Staten Island 17 38 .304 25
South Division
W L Pct. GB
Gastonia 38 17 .691
High Point 32 25 .561 7
Kentucky 27 28 .491 11
Charleston 24 33 .421 15
Lexington 21 34 .382 17

Kentucky 4, Charleston 3

Lancaster 11, Long Island 5

Gastonia at Southern Maryland, ppd.

Saturday’s Games

Lancaster at Long Island, 2, 5 p.m.

Staten Island at York, 6:30 p.m.

Lexington at High Point, 6:35 p.m.

Charleston at Kentucky, 6:35 p.m.

Gastonia at Southern Maryland, 6:35 p.m.

