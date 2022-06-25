Trending:
The Associated Press
June 25, 2022 11:50 pm
Saturday’s Games

Long Island 8, Lancaster 6, 1st game

Long Island 4, Lancaster 3, 2nd game

York 19, Staten Island 1

High Point 13, Lexington 5

At A Glance
All Times EDT
First Half
North Division
W L Pct. GB
Southern Maryland 42 16 .724
Long Island 31 26 .544 10½
York 26 30 .464 15
Lancaster 23 34 .404 18½
Staten Island 17 40 .298 24½
South Division
W L Pct. GB
Gastonia 40 17 .702
High Point 33 25 .569
Kentucky 28 28 .500 11½
Charleston 24 34 .414 16½
Lexington 21 35 .375 18½

___

Friday’s Games

York 6, Staten Island 5

High Point 2, Lexington 1

Kentucky 4, Charleston 3

Lancaster 11, Long Island 5

Gastonia at Southern Maryland, ppd.

Saturday’s Games

Long Island 8, Lancaster 6, 1st game

Long Island 4, Lancaster 3, 2nd game

York 19, Staten Island 1

High Point 13, Lexington 5

Kentucky 11, Charleston 8

Gastonia 6, Southern Maryland 3, 1st game

Gastonia 3, Southern Maryland 0

Sunday’s Games

Lancaster at Long Island, 1:35 p.m.

Staten Island at York, 2 p.m.

Charleston at Kentucky, 2:05 p.m.

Gastonia at Southern Maryland, 2:05 p.m.

Lexington at High Point, 4:05 p.m.

Monday’s Games

No games scheduled

Tuesday’s Games

Kentucky at Gastonia, 6:15 p.m.

Long Island at Staten Island, 6:30 p.m.

Lancaster at Lexington, 6:35 p.m.

High Point at Charleston, 6:35 p.m.

York at Southern Maryland, 6:35 p.m.

