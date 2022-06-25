At A GlanceAll Times EDTFirst HalfNorth DivisionWLPct.GBSouthern Maryland4216.724—Long Island3126.54410½York2630.46415Lancaster2334.40418½Staten Island1740.29824½South DivisionWLPct.GBGastonia4017.702—High Point3325.5697½Kentucky2828.50011½Charleston2434.41416½Lexington2135.37518½
Friday’s Games
York 6, Staten Island 5
High Point 2, Lexington 1
Kentucky 4, Charleston 3
Lancaster 11, Long Island 5
Gastonia at Southern Maryland, ppd.
Saturday’s Games
Long Island 8, Lancaster 6, 1st game
Long Island 4, Lancaster 3, 2nd game
York 19, Staten Island 1
High Point 13, Lexington 5
Long Island 8, Lancaster 6, 1st game
Long Island 4, Lancaster 3, 2nd game
York 19, Staten Island 1
High Point 13, Lexington 5
Kentucky 11, Charleston 8
Gastonia 6, Southern Maryland 3, 1st game
Gastonia 3, Southern Maryland 0
Lancaster at Long Island, 1:35 p.m.
Staten Island at York, 2 p.m.
Charleston at Kentucky, 2:05 p.m.
Gastonia at Southern Maryland, 2:05 p.m.
Lexington at High Point, 4:05 p.m.
No games scheduled
Kentucky at Gastonia, 6:15 p.m.
Long Island at Staten Island, 6:30 p.m.
Lancaster at Lexington, 6:35 p.m.
High Point at Charleston, 6:35 p.m.
York at Southern Maryland, 6:35 p.m.
